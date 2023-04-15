You can’t control the forecast, but you can control the environment inside your home. Draw your curtains and act calm when rain starts lashing the windows. If sound frightens your pet, consider windows or window treatments that help prevent noise. Severe weather is also less likely to damage thicker windows.

Inside the home, play calming sounds or music to relax your pet at a low volume.

Keep your dog from becoming destructive by placing him in a comfortable crate. It’s also possible to convert any space you have – whether it’s under your stairs or in your mudroom – into a safe place for your animal during a storm. Fill these areas with bedding, blankets and toys.