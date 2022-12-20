 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm begins Wednesday evening in the Quad Cities; here's the latest information

A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

