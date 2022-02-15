Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.

“We truly do have two computer forecast model camps,” Gibbs said. One model has the system far south of the Quad-City area, and one has the system running just south of the Quad-City area, he said.

Normally there is more agreement in the models when the weather event is 24 hours out, he said. But the models have not come together.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a system like this, where there is this much disagreement between the models just before the event,” he said.

What is certain is that whoever gets under the snow band will get 6-8 inches, at least, Gibbs said.

The heaviest snow will probably be on an axis from Fort Madison, Iowa, and just north of Macomb and then through Princeton in Illinois, he said.

Before the snow, there will be rain, and then freezing rain and then the snow, he added.

“No one wants freezing rain with the snow of top of it, but that looks like what we’re going to get,” Gibbs said.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service, Davenport, forecast for Wednesday said that rain is in the forecast mainly after 10 a.m. The high is expected to reach 51 degrees with a south wind of 10-20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Rain amounts rain from one-tenth to a half-inch.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there will be rain before 1 a.m., with a chance of snow and freezing rain from 1-5 a.m. The overnight low will dip to about 24 degrees. There will be a north wind blowing at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. While the chance of precipitation is 100 %, little or no ice accumulation is expected, and new snow accumulations will likely be less than a half-inch.

During the day Thursday there is a 50% chance of snow. It will be cloudy with a north wind blowing at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high will reach near 25 degrees, but the wind will make if feel much colder. New snow amounts could reach 2-4 inches.

Thursday night into Friday will be some clearing skies and a low of about 3 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to rebound through the weekend, with the high Friday climbing to 35 the high Saturday reaching about 31 degrees. It is expected to be sunny both days.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 50 degrees under sunny skies, although it will be breezy.

