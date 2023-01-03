 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Wintry mix across Iowa Tuesday; here's the latest forecast

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast video.

5 cozy recipes to try this week

Don't feel like cooking? This week's recipe roundup features meals that are easy, fast and perfect for the cold, winter weather.

Easy Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner
Easy Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner

  • Madeline Buiano, The Daily Meal
  • Updated

After a long day of work sometimes you just need a comforting recipe that can feed the whole family in less than an hour. This meatloaf sheet pan dinner does just that.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

