Webinars cover grasses, veggies, orchids

University of Illinois Extension is offering the following webinars this month:
• Sept. 28, 10 a.m., Which Grass is Which: Basics of Grass and Woodland Grass Identification.
Want to impress your company with extensive grass knowledge on your next Illinois nature encounter? This is the first in a three-part series. Presenter: Erin Garrett
• Sept. 30, 10 a.m., Which Grass is Which: Prairie Grass Identification. Prairie grasses.
• Sept. 30, 6 p.m., Growing Garlic on Small Acres.
With cooler fall temperatures, gardeners can plant short-term crops, such as cabbage, lettuce, radishes and spinach, or a long-term crop such as garlic that is planted in the fall and harvested the following summer. Presenters: James Theuri, Laurie George
• Oct. 2, 10 a.m., Which Grass is Which: Nuisance Grass Identification. The third in the series.
• Oct. 3, 11 a.m., Orchids 101.
While many species are relatively easy to grow indoors, their care is different than other houseplants. Learn how to care for these unique tropical plants, which species are best for gardeners to try, how to address common issues that arise, and the things you need to do to get them to bloom every year. Presenter: Aaron Steil, assistant director of Reiman Gardens and lecturer, Iowa State University.
• Oct. 3, 9 a.m., Latest Insect Invaders.
This presentation will discuss our most recent invasive insects: the emerald ash borer, spotted wing drosophila and the brown marmorated stink bug. There will be time for questions. Presenter: Donald Lewis, professor and extension entomologist, Iowa State University.
• Oct. 3, 10 .m., Emerging Diseases in the Midwest.
Discover how to look for plant disease problems, how diseases spread and move around in the environment, some examples of invasive diseases to watch for, and technology and tools that can help expand your knowledge and report suspect infections. Presenters: Lina Rodriquez-Salamanca, diagnostician and extension plant pathologist, Iowa State University; Diane Plewa
• Oct. 3, 11 a.m., Not Just Another Weed.
This presentation will discuss the complex ecological processes and interactions that happen with plant invasions, the type of impacts we see as a result of invasive plants, and the priority invasive plant species in Illinois. What landowners, gardeners, professionals and volunteers can do about invasives. Presenter: Chris Evans
• Oct. 3, 9 a.m., Growing Vegetables in Containers.
Container vegetables allow gardeners to enjoy fresh vegetables even when they don’t have the ideal spot for a vegetable garden. Learn about the special considerations needed for growing produce in containers. Presenter: Cindy Haynes, associate professor and horticulture specialist, Iowa State University.
• Oct. 3, 10 a.m., The Cook’s Garden.
Now is a good time to consider unusual or new varieties for your 2021 garden. Broccoli rabe, ‘Pink Banana’ squash, Cheddar’ cauliflower, Okinawan sweet potato and spelt are some of the trending vegetables and grains. This class will look at what you can (and can’t) grow in your summer garden, with a focus on produce that will be eaten fresh, made into sauces and have center stage in your cooking. Grains, unique vegetable varieties, microgreens and flavor-focused produce will be covered. Presenter: Grant McCarty
• Oct. 3, 11 a.m., Culinary Herbs and Pollinating Insects.
Gardening with culinary herbs is a great way to add interest and fragrance to the landscape. Tips will be shared on using herbs to attract pollinating insects. Presenter: Jennifer Fishburn
• Oct. 3, 9 a.m., How Not to Kill Your Houseplants.
Houseplants are as popular as ever, but it can be difficult to know what lighting, care and watering requirements are needed in order to keep them alive long term. Learn about the most popular and easiest to grow houseplants and some tips for houseplant success. Presenter: Candice Hart
• Oct. 3, 10 a.m., Indoor Propagation.
What could be better than making a new plant? During this session, we will discuss basics of propagation and why it works, as well as talk kitchen scrap gardening. Presenter: Bruce J. Black
For more information go online to University of Illinois Extension.
