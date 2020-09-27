Webinars cover grasses, veggies, orchids

• Oct. 3, 10 a.m., The Cook’s Garden.

Now is a good time to consider unusual or new varieties for your 2021 garden. Broccoli rabe, ‘Pink Banana’ squash, Cheddar’ cauliflower, Okinawan sweet potato and spelt are some of the trending vegetables and grains. This class will look at what you can (and can’t) grow in your summer garden, with a focus on produce that will be eaten fresh, made into sauces and have center stage in your cooking. Grains, unique vegetable varieties, microgreens and flavor-focused produce will be covered. Presenter: Grant McCarty

• Oct. 3, 11 a.m., Culinary Herbs and Pollinating Insects.

Gardening with culinary herbs is a great way to add interest and fragrance to the landscape. Tips will be shared on using herbs to attract pollinating insects. Presenter: Jennifer Fishburn

• Oct. 3, 9 a.m., How Not to Kill Your Houseplants.

Houseplants are as popular as ever, but it can be difficult to know what lighting, care and watering requirements are needed in order to keep them alive long term. Learn about the most popular and easiest to grow houseplants and some tips for houseplant success. Presenter: Candice Hart

• Oct. 3, 10 a.m., Indoor Propagation.