Wednesday's local briefs

Augie's Klinger honored

Augustana College's Rose Klinger was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Bowling Student-Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.

Klinger (Soph., Elmhurst, Ill.) earned all-tournament team honors at Lewis' Flyer Classic held last weekend at Strike N Spare in Lockport, Ill. She finished with a fill percentage of 81% and a strike percentage of 50% in the Vikings' traditional matches. Augustana finished fifth out of 13 teams, while Klinger placed third as an individual.

SAU golf inks Rude

St. Ambrose University men’s golf coach Jeff Griebel has added to his recruiting class by signing Jacob Rude, a former Sterling Newman High School standout.

Rude, a sophomore at Sauk Valley Community College (Ill.), has signed a letter of intent and will transfer to St. Ambrose in the fall.

Rude was first team all-conference golfer all four years in high school and qualified for the IHSA State Championships his junior and senior seasons. At Sauk Valley, Rude qualified for the National Junior College Championships (NJCAA) three times. His scoring average this past fall was 74.6.

ISU's Fennelly on coach watch list

Iowa State University women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, a Davenport native, was named to the Late Season Watchlist for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year. Fennelly is one of 15 members of the Late Season Watchlist.

In a career that has had many moments of unprecedented success, Fennelly’s nationally sixth-ranked Cyclones were 21-3 headed into Wednesday's game against No. 14 Texas and were leading the Big 12 Conference with a 10-2 record. Fennelly’s work has the Cyclones in contention for their first Big 12 regular season title since 1999-00.

The National Semifinalists for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year will be announced on March 9, with the list narrowed to four finalists on March 24 before the announcement of the winner on April 2.

