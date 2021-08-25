Wednesday's roundup

Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar's single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday.
Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked. After a fielder's choice for the second out, Nootbaar lined a single to right field off Michael Fulmer (5-6) and St. Louis improved to 11-5 in extra innings.
It was the first walk-off hit in Nootbaar's big league career.
"It's pretty unbelievable honestly," he said. "I always wanted to know what it felt like, but now it's here."
The Cardinals led 2-1 entering the ninth. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out pinch double to right field off St. Louis closer Alex Reyes. Harold Castro, the third Tigers pinch hitter of the inning, drove in Cabrera with a soft single to center, giving Reyes his third blown save in 31 chances.
Cardinals starter Jon Lester allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched a scoreless 10th and has not allowed a run in 18 2/3 innings over 12 August appearances.
Tarik Skubal gave up Goldschmidt's homers in the first and third innings but held the Cardinals to one additional hit and had 10 strikeouts in five innings.
Goldschmidt hit the first pitch he saw 427 feet into the left-field bleachers for his 900th career RBI. He hit his 21st homer of the season in his next at-bat. It was his 18th career multi-homer game and first since Sept. 13, 2019, against Milwaukee.
Jays 3, White Sox 1: Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 Wednesday night.
After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza (4-1) worked a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances.
White Sox left-hander Aaron Bummer (2-5) struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up singles to Teoscar Hernández, pinch-hitter Breyvic Valera, and Kirk.
José Ruiz replaced Bummer, and Toronto loaded the bases when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached on an error by Yoán Moncada. Randal Grichuk followed with a four-pitch walk, making it 3-1.
AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went 0 for 4 in his return after missing four games because of tightness in both hamstrings.
Rockies, Cubs split: Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 on Wednesday night and split a doubleheader that featured almost as many innings as a pre-pandemic twinbill.
The Cubs won the opener 5-2 in a tidy 2 hours, 9 minutes, thanks to Patrick Wisdom's tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.
The nightcap lasted exactly twice as long — 4:18 — as the teams combined to play 17 innings. Major League Baseball shortened doubleheader games to seven innings last year to help teams get through COVID-19-related postponements and kept the rule in place this season.
McMahon hit a high drive off Jake Jewell (0-2) that landed with a thud in the basket in left for his 19th homer. Rodgers, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning, ripped his double down the left-field line.