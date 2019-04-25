Thursday, April 25
Something To Chirp About: 6:30-8 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Participants can support local science and learn about exciting research St. Ambrose University seniors are conducting with crickets. there also will be cricket-themed drinks and snacks. Free.
Friday, April 26
Quad-Cities Big Table Public Discussion: 1-2:30 and 3-4:40 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Part of the Quad-Cities Big Table movement, providing a forum for discussing and addressing community needs, resulting in a more connected community. Free.
17th annual Fish and Fire Friendraiser: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. River Action will host this fundraiser and presentation of the annual Eddy Awards. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, silent auction and cash bar. The catfish dinner will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a presentation of the 20th annual Eddy Awards. For more information or to make reservations (required by Saturday, April 20), visit riveraction.org/fishandfire. $425 per table of 10, $50 adults, $35 River Action members (one discounted ticket per member), $12 children 8-16 years.
Sip Sip Hooray: 6-9 p.m., Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Junior League of the Quad-Cities will host this annual fundraiser featuring an array of libations from local vendors, hors d'oeuvres, themed raffle baskets and music for dancing by local musicians. There also will be VIP seating which includes signature drinks, small bites, a swag bag and more. for more information or to purchase tickets, visit jlqc.org/sipsiphooray. $75 VIP, $55 GA at the door, $50 GA in advance.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-8 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W., Milan. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Re-U-Knighted and it feels so good: 6:30-11 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. This fundraiser to benefit Assumption High School will feature food, auctions, music by Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls and more. $75 per person.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
Lost Country Dancers' Dance: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring music by deejay, Don Coker for dancing to couples, line and freestyle steps. For ages 21 years and older. $7.
Blues Rock It with "Detroit" Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
In the Stars: 8-9:30 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 3059 30th St. Participants can see stars and planets with the help of the Popular Astronomy Club. Telescopes and the club's mobile observatory will be set up in the 30/31 parking lot. Free.
Saturday, April 27
44th Stroll Through Springtime: 7 a.m. to noon, Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can meet by the Black Hawk statue by Watch Tower Lodge and expert leaders will help to locate both resident and migratory birds. At 9 a.m. the event will move into the Lodge for refreshments, including wild violet jelly, and a short program at 9:30 a.m. Then at 10 a.m. small groups will observe and identify wildflowers. This is an all-ages event. Participants can come for any or all events and can bring binoculars or use the binoculars provided. For more information, call 309-788-9536 or visit blackhawkpark.org. Free.
RICC annual Community Flea Market and Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island Conservation Club, 2421 Big Island Parkway, Milan. Rock Island Conservation Club will host this flea market and yard sale featuring flea market and yard sale booths as well as some direct sale vendors and crafters. The event will be held rain or shine with booths inside, outside and under the pavilion. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free.
4th annual Conference for African-American Girls: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Get It Girl, a non-profit organization, will host this event featuring the theme, "Loving The Skin You're In." This conference will include breakout sessions for girls in 7-12th grade. Topics will include STEM, sexual assault, self-defense, relationships, fashion and relationships. The guest speaker for the conference will be Jasmine Babers from Love Girls Magazine. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com and search under community. Free.
Annual March of Dimes March for Babies: 8-11 a.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. This 3.25-mile family fun walk will feature people from the Quad-Cities walking to honor, celebrate and remember babies. There also will be a Hero Run for kids and a family fun zone with games, face painters, balloon animals and bounce houses. Proceeds will help to support research, advocacy and programs for the health of all moms and babies.
Spring Community Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Longview Park, 17th Street/18th Ave., Rock Island. Over 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, trinkets, furniture, home decor, books, clothes, antiques, and more. There also will be food available for purchase. The rain date will be Saturday, May 4. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
20th annual Gilda's Run For Laughs: 9 a.m., The District of Rock Island, 18th Street and 4th Avenue. Featuring a 1-mile fun run and 5K run/walk. For more information, call 563-326-7504 or visit gildasclubqc.org/special-events/run-for-laughs/. $25 to $40.
Autism Awareness Walk 2019: 9-10:30 a.m., PepsiCo Recreation Center, 1025 30th St., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Autism Awareness Month at this event that will include an indoor walk, information tables, a sensory-friendly disc jockey, refreshments and activities for children. For more information, visit autismqc.org. Free.
11th annual Bridal Emporium: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Brides can find choices for everything to plan that special day including flowers, cakes, photography and more. Free.
Blackhawk ABATE Think Spring Ride: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Logger House, 256 S. State Ave., Hampton. Blackhawk ABATE Think Spring Ride will start at Logger House in Hampton with sign up from 10- 11 a.m. Last bike in time to be determined on day of ride. $5 per rider.
Spring Wild Edible Workshop: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn about the many wild edibles in this neck of the woods including identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing edibles. There will be samples at the end of the program. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Barking Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring the opportunity to explore a variety of treats, services and more for four-legged friends. Visitors also can meet and adopt rescue pets from King's Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Shelter and the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center. There will be showings of, "Superpower Dogs 3D," at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Movie tickets: $9 adults, $8 youth/senior citizens/military/college students or $5 as an add-on to paid museum admission. Free.
Tulip Luncheon, Silent Auction and Style Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Featuring a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. There also will be a silent auction and a style show. For more information or to make a reservation (required), call 309-762-0787 or email amber@fccmoline.org. $10.
Rock Island NFL Draft Event: noon to 5 p.m., Austin E. Knowlton Athletic Complex, Augustana College, Rock Island. Featuring a live hometown event to announce 2019 NFL Draft picks. The afternoon will feature bounce houses, games, goodie bags, a youth football skills clinic (12:30 p.m.), a vintage football game (2 p.m.), music, food concessions and more. For more information or to register (required), visit rockislanddraft.com. Free.
Mad Hatter Tea: 1-3 p.m., Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. This annual spring tea will feature food and festivities beginning at 1 p.m. participants can enjoy homemade delicacies and desserts, plus a raffle of gift baskets. Entertainment will be provided by Quad-City Singers. for more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-762-6022. Proceeds from the tea will be used for church missionaries and parish needs. $17 per person.
and More: 2-4 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can bring Indian relics for identification by experts from the Quad-Cities Archaeological Society. Free.
Helmets of Hope Scavenger Hunt: 6-8:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 3501 7th St., East Moline. Participants can work with three teammates to search the Quad-Cities for items or photos during this scavenger hunt. There also will be a raffle of theme-based gift baskets. Proceeds from the scavenger hunt will help Helmets of Hope raise the funds to purchase the supplies provided to veterans. For more information, call 309-755-6552. $15 per person.
Night at the Museum: 6:30-10 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. The Family Museum will host this exclusive, one-night fundraising event for adults featuring food and drinks composed and prepared by local chefs and businesses. There also will be a scavenger hunt, live DJ music, a prize-filled Duck Pond, painting and sculpting in the art studios, characters from the "Night in the Museum" movie and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-344-4106 or visit FamilyMuseum.org/tickets. Proceeds will be used for installation of a two-story, three-dimensional Luckey Climber. $50.
Family Bingo Night: 7-10 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. The East Moline Public Library will host this fundraiser open to all ages featuring bingo. There also will be baked goods, snacks and popcorn for sale as well as basket raffles. Proceeds will go towards the new library building. For more information, call 309-755-9614. $10 for 12 games.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn: 8 p.m. to midnight, Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, April 28
Spring Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring over 150 exhibitors selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. $4, 10 and under free.
4th Trimester Bodies photo shoot: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Motherhood Matters, 2010 E. 38th St., Davenport. Ash Luna from the 4th Trimester Bodies Project will host this photo shoot and storytelling gathering. This documentary and movement are dedicated to educating, embracing and empowering parents and postpartum people through photographs and storytelling. Free. Ash Dean Luna, hello@4thtribodies.com, 773-570-0688. Varies.
Rock 'n' Roll Bingo: 12:30-5 p.m., The Rock, 302 1st St., Coal Valley. Featuring a night of Rock-n-Roll Bingo as part of a benefit for Cheryl Hodge. There also will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, bake sale and snacks. All proceeds will benefit Huntsman Cancer Institute, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as well as medical and transportation expenses for the family. $10 per person.
How to Raise Monarch Butterflies: 2-3:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can start early to identify monarch eggs and learn some techniques to raise caterpillars on healthy milkweed plants. For more information, call 309-788-9636 or visit blackhawkpark.org. Free.
Music at Grace: 3-4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Featuring the mariachi band from Glenview Middle School of East Moline. Free.
71st annual Moline Boys Choir Spring Concert: 3-4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. Featuring favorite Beatles tunes as well as the sacred songs of the season. $8 adults, $5 students/senior citizens.
Rock Island County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner: 4-9 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center, 226 17th St., Rock Island. This annual dinner will feature a social hour with a cash bar from 4-5 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. The keynote speaker will be former State Representative and 2018 gubernatorial primary candidate, Jeanne Ives. Other speakers will include State Representative Tony McCombie, State Senator Neil Anderson and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. For more information or to make reservations, call 309-558-0454 or visit ricogop.org. Tickets will be available at the door. $350 table of eight, $50, $30 children younger than 12 years.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Tuesday, April 30
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring Glaciers, Waterfalls and Geysers: Oh, My! Around the Iceland Ring Road by Pam Bahr and Jim England of Maquoketa. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Relay for Life Fundraiser: 5 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3217 4th Ave., Moline. This Relay For Life fundraiser night will feature basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing and $1 tacos. Free.
Wednesday, May 1
Huge Hefner Acoustic House Party: 6-8 p.m., The Edge, 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City. Free.
Thursday, May 2
Community Shred Day: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring secure bulk shredding of documents containing personal information and data. Participants can bring personal documents in up to three disposable containers per household for confidential shredding and disposal. Free.
Layers of Maquoketa Coffeehouse: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Featuring a lineup including singing and dancing, instrumental solos, duets and quartets, comedy, readings and gymnastics. Coffee and treats will be provided. Free.
Learning Lounge: No Worries: 6:30-8 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants 21 years and older can learn tips and tricks to stay calm and collected during a busy day during this adult learning workshop. Pamela Crouch, executive director of Living Proof Exhibit, will bring the arts to help channel creativity and de-stress by tickling the imagination bone. Includes appetizers and one complimentary cocktail. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required by Wednesday, May 1), call 563-336-7295. $30.
Friday, May 3
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. $10, $5 members.
Thom Dower, Richard Rose, Terry Hanson and Larry Boyd (TRTL): 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. This one-time event will feature veteran Quad-City musicians including Thom Dower, guitar; Dr. Rose, bass; Terry Hanson, drums; and Larry Boyd, guitar. Free.
Jazz and Just Desserts: 7 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. Featuring the music of Ray Wierson and Friends and delicious desserts. Profits benefit UM Women's mission projects. There also will be a soup supper 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a free will offering to support mission trips. $12 for Jazz and Just Desserts.
Happy Dog Duo: 7:30-9 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. The Iowa Federation of Music Clubs will present this concert featuring the duo performing on the rare 1904 Pleyel Double Grand Piano owned by the Federated Music Teachers Association of the Quad-Cities. Free.
Bass Banger 3: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Power Moves Music Productions will present this event featuring quality, regional bass deejays. All ages welcome. All bags are subject to search, no backpacks allowed. For more information, visit Facebook.com/PowerMovesMusicProductions. $15 per person.
Michael Moncado and Whiskey High: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, May 4
38th annual Cornbelt Running Club 24 Hour Race: 7 a.m., North Scott High School Track, 1120 14th St., Eldridge. Cornbelt Running Club will host this 24-hour race starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday and continuing for 24 hours. Participants can attempt to cover as many miles as possible until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. This event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 563-349-9120 or email BonnieBusch@centurylink.net. $130.
Multiple Sclerosis Walk: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Veteran's Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Walk MS: Quad-Cities will feature 1-mile and 3-mile route options with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m. Free with donations accepted.
Spring in Bloom: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hammond-Henry Hospital, 600 N College Ave, Geneseo. Hammond-Henry Auxiliary will host this flower sale fundraiser featuring container pots, hanging baskets and unique annuals. Participants may bring a container to be potted. Donuts and coffee also will be available. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary Pledge items. Free.
Comic Book Day Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can receive a free comic book and stay for a host of events including Saturday morning cartoons, presentations and discussions, Art-to-Go with the Figge and more. Free.
Sound The Alarm: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1100 River Drive, Moline. Volunteer participants will work alongside fire departments and other local groups, canvassing at-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and educate families about fire prevention and safety. This event will be held rain or shine. for more information or to sign up, visit redcross.org/staquadcities. Free.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr: May the 4th Be with You: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can channel curiosity through a variety of activities focused on Star Wars physics problems. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Nahant Marsh Saturday Guided Hikes: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. A naturalist will lead a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes will be offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Volkswagen Car Show: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a fun-filled day of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans, kit cars and more. participants can see the history of one of Germany's most iconic car brands right in the parking lot. There also will be brats. Free.
World Labyrinth Day: Walk as One at One: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. This day will begin with an introduction to the labyrinth followed by walking the Prairie labyrinth after lunch. This event features a good opportunity for beginners or enthusiasts to engage in family and community and amplify collective energy. Fee includes a meal. For more information or to register, call 563-336-8414 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. $20.
Cinco de Mayo: noon to 1 a.m., Rudy's Tacos, 2214 E. 11th St., Davenport. Featuring performances by the Merchants and Smooth Groove, a taco eating contest, food and drink specials as well as a bouncy house and balloon animals for kids. Free.
Homebrew School: 1-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. The MUGZ Club will present a complete homebrewing demonstration, from grain to glass. This unique class will emphasize equipment and technique for the absolute beginner. The class will be held outside, so please call the library at 563-326-7832 if the weather is poor. Free.
Spring Wildflower Hike: 3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants should wear sturdy, waterproof shoes to join naturalist Michael Granger for this tour of the Wapsi woods in search of wildflowers. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Laura McDonald: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Brushville: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Len Brown North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Sunday, May 5
MIP Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eriksen Chevrolet, 325 1st Ave. E, Milan. Featuring one of the largest arts and crafts fairs in the Midwest with over 200 vendors both indoors and outdoors. $2 donation.
Spring Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Presented by the East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis Club proceeds will benefit the Children's Therapy Center, Q-C food pantries, scholarships, local libraries and more. $2 donation.
Mother's Day Scherenschnitte: 1-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 1 p.m. and a three-dimensional class at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Stephen Hamilton Organ Concert: 3-5 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St. , Davenport. Internationally famous organist Stephen Hamilton will perform as part of this concert series. All proceeds from this event will help fund McAnthony's Window to feed those in need. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stanthonysdavenportiowa.org/concert-tickets.html. $15 at the door, $10 in advance, $5 children 18 years and younger.
Multi-date Events
Audubon Photography Winners Exhibit: Through April 26. Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St. This exhibit sponsored by the National Audubon Society and the Quad-Cities Audubon Society will feature the winning photographs from the Audubon photography contest that included 8,000 entries. For more information, visit audubon.org/news/the-audubon-photography-awards-traveling-exhibition. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Free.
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Prairie Light: Through April 26. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Pat Ohnemus and Cynthia Starkweather Nelson. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Fresh Start Benefit Sale: Friday, April 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humility Homes and Services, 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. This sale will feature bargains on furniture, antiques, housewares, bedding, clothing for all ages, art, seasonal items, gardening, collectibles, knick-knacks, home decor and more. All proceeds raised support the individuals and families that are recovering from homelessness. Free.
Private Schools: Through May 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 28. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Remembering Our Fallen: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Through May 12. This national memorial exhibit to remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died after being wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan will be on display in the north lobby. The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of the nation's Fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, and also honors those who returned with the invisible wounds of PTSD and died by suicide. Free.
Silent Sky: Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through May 12. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
Horse Power: Through May 30. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Laurie Justus Pace. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Cinco de Mayo: Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, May 4, 6 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, May 5, 3-6 p.m., Stop's Showroom, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. Through May 5. Featuring a big tent and performances by Grupo Realidad, Too White Crew, Funktastic 5 and more. $10.
Blackhawk Spring Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show: Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, noon to 4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through May 5. The Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club will host this show featuring rocks, minerals, fossils, agates, geodes, tumbled stones, beads, silver and beaded jewelry, carved stones, spheres and more. For information, call 563-299-5740.
