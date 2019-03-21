Thursday, March 21
Flower and Garden Show Preview Gala: 4-8 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring food, music, vendors and exhibits. Participants also will be able to bid on silent auction items donated by area businesses. All proceeds of the silent auction will benefit Living Lands and Waters. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit QCCAexpocenter.com. $25 at the door, $20 in advance.
Friday, March 22
Bass Street YMCA and Sylvan Boathouse Open House: 4-7 p.m., Bass Street YMCA and Sylvan Boathouse, 1701 1st Ave., Moline. This open house will feature a great hands-on introduction to rowing. Participants can tour the Sylvan Boathouse, take mini-lessons on Erg rowing machines, meet current Junior, Master and Adaptive Rowers and watch them launch boats into the Mississippi River as well as get more information on rowing programs for all ages and skills. Free.
Tiffany and Other Great Midwestern Panes: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Rolf Achilles, curator, art historian and international lecturer, will present this program on the stained-glass art movement, including the beginnings of New York-based Tiffany & Co. in the 1880's, and contributions by the immigrant-rich Midwest to stained-glass windows, lamps and mosaic design. there will be refreshments following the program. Free.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
Saturday, March 23
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Credit Island, 2301 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this all-day field trip to Cone Marsh to view early migrating waterfowl and late winter residents. Participants should meet at 7 a.m. at the Army Tank for carpooling. There is an optional stop for lunch and a return by 3 p.m. Free.
Quad-City Family Caregiver Conference 2019: 8 a.m. to noon, Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This conference designed especially for caregivers will feature exhibitors to consult about services, and products and give demonstrations. Attendees also can enjoy free refreshments, speakers and the chance to win great door prizes. Keynote speakers will include Joe Sample, M.P.A., M.A., speaking about, "Sex and Dementia: Navigating and Preparing for Change," and Dr. Jade Angelica, M.Div., speaking about, "Meeting Alzheimer's: The Healing Power of Yes." Free.
Healing Happens in the Garden: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. During this class, taught by Mandy Dickerson, herbalist at Plantchanters Garden, and Jen Kardos, horticultural therapist at EPIC Functional Medicine, participants can learn practical techniques for working with nature in gardens and in bodies to improve wellness and vitality. $35, $25 members.
Isabel Bloom Signing Event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Isabel Bloom Studio and Showroom, 1505 River Drive, Moline. Artist Donna Young will sign pre-purchased copies of, Posey Vase, a limited edition sculpture created for Family Resources. Fifty percent of all proceeds from the sale of this sculpture will support Family Resources domestic abuse services. The sculpture will be $49. To pre-order the sculpture, visit famres.org. In addition, Isabel Bloom will donate five percent of any sales in the Moline Studio Showroom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day. Free.
PawParazzi: 1-4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants, both human and four-legged, can bring a unique style to the red carpet and compete for top-dog status as Mr. or Miss Canine Q-C at this event. Attendees can walk the red carpet, snap a picture in the photo booth and take home a buy-one-get-one-free coupon to watch the Putnam's newest movie, "Superpower Dogs 3D." All contestants will be eligible to win prizes including the top prize of free one-hour photo sessions with Francescon Portraiture, $100 portrait credits and the dog's picture featured on the GIANT Screen. Three red carpet timeslots will be available 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. with the movie showing at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Registration strongly encouraged. Dogs are allowed only in the Putnam's Grand Lobby, and will not be permitted in the museum or theater. Red carpet: $20. Movie: $9 adults, $8 youth/senior citizens/military/college student. Free for spectators.
Mexican Fiesta: 5-7:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3300 24th St., Rock Island. This Mexican Fiesta will feature food, a silent auction, bake sale, music and children's pinata. Proceeds will benefit Cristo Rey Lutheran Church's community work in East Moline including a food bank, clothing and other support in the area. $10.
Grant Maloy Smith: 6 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/events/365231807372779. $15.
Quad-City Rollers vs. Barbed Wire Betties: 6 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge. Featuring the first games of the 2019 season. The Juniors Team (Orphan Brigade) will scrimmage at 6 p.m. followed by the Rollers against the Barbed Wire Betties from DeKalb County at 7:30 p.m. There also will be an after-party at Cabos. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Quad-City Animal Welfare Center. $12 at the door, $10 in advance, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Halfway to Homecoming: 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Davenport North Athletic Boosters will host this event featuring a casual night out with friends to enjoy Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters. there also will be appetizers, desserts, games and raffle prizes. Proceeds will go towards improving the weight room and completion of the new field house. $50 at the door, $40 in advance.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., The Edje Nightclub, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
A Night with George Burns: 7-8:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Duffy Hudson, award-winning master impersonator, will share George Burns with participants by reliving the comedian's life, performances and personality. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844. $25, $20 GAHC and JFED members.
John Janssen: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Sunday, March 24
Ghost Town Blues Band: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Tuesday, Mar. 26
A Bad Case of the Stripes: 10:15-11:15 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. A Putnam educator will lead storytime in the theater and after the story, there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7285. Free.
Wednesday, March 27
Rockridge High School Show Choirs and Madrigal Choir: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the 28th annual Lenten Concert Series. Free. 309-788-9384.
Thursday, March 28
Community Connections: Prairie Creek Station: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring music that spans American historical musical traditions, this old-time string band's performance will be a joyful and energetic celebration of music from a bygone era. Between songs, the band will discuss the history of the tunes and the instruments. Free.
Social Justice Social Mixer and Old School Hip-Hop Dance Party: 5-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. QCI and Rozz-Tox will host this event open to all persons interested in networking and socializing with fellow Quad-Cities social justice-minded people including organizers, advocates, activists, educators, social service professionals, political and community leaders and more. From 5-7 p.m. there will be the opportunity to socialize and network then from 7-10 p.m., DJ Linkous will deejay a family-friendly hip-hop dance party. Beverages and a light food menu will be available for purchase. This will be an intergenerational event with parents and children encouraged to attend. Free-will donations will benefit Quad-Cities Interfaith's campaigns. Suggested donation: $3 and higher.
Green Drinks Quad-Cities: 5-7 p.m., Fresh Deli at Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Participants can meet every month with like-minded people to discuss environmental issues and goals on how to create a safer and healthier planet. For more information, visit greendrinks.org. Free.
Women Fighting Hunger: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. River Bend Foodbank will host this inaugural Women Fighting Hunger event with the goal of raising awareness and funds to end childhood hunger in the community and engaging women leaders to champion the issue. The evening will include a keynote speaker, dinner and a volunteer hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. where participants will have the opportunity to assist with River Bend's Backpack Program, which supplies more than 3,000 backpacks of food each week throughout the school year to students in need. The keynote speaker will be Nataly Kogan whose family fled oppression in the Soviet Union and eventually obtained visas to enter the U.S., after spending time in a refugee camp in Italy. All proceeds will support programming and initiatives that feed hungry children. For more information or to register, call 563-345-6490 or visit riverbendfoodbank.org/women-fighting-hunger. $400 in advance for a table of 10, $45 individuals.
Jason Reynolds: 6-7:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Participants can meet author Jason Reynolds, who will speak and sign books. Registration appreciated. Free.
Words and Motion: 6-7:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring powerful performances by spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes and performers Dat Poetry Lounge. These compelling story-tellers will share insight on race and its impact on the world. Throughout the evening, there also will be performances that will make participants want to move by dance groups representing the unique community including Creative Arts Academy Dancers and Quad-Cities Ballet Folklorico. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds will go to the Putnam. $5.
Friday, March 29
Marian Anderson String Quartet: 3 and 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of the Music at Butterworth series. Light refreshments will be served following both programs. Free.
Murder at Skuttlebutt Sound: 6:30-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. This hilarious comedy pirate adventure will be presented by It's A Mystery. Include show, dinner and cash bar. For more information or to get tickets, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $42.50.
Saturday, March 30
Model Railroad Club Open House: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dr. Sanders Chiropractic Office, 609 15th Ave., East Moline. Featuring an operating 2,000 square foot model railroad layout with 85 percent of the scenery completed. There also will be a Treasure Hunt for children and adults. Free with donations accepted.
Quad-Cities Comic-Con: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 31. This comic convention will feature over 100 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests as well as cash prize cosplay contests, gaming tournaments and more. $10 adults, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Easter Scherenschnitte Workshop with Keith Bonnstetter: 1-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 1 p.m. and a three-dimensional class at 2 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Grocery Games: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can test price-matching mettle against other savvy Q-C shoppers for grocery prizes. The closest bid on each item without going over wins. Free.
FireSale Reunion Show: 6-7:30 p.m., Bleyart's, 2218 E. 11th St., Davenport. Free.
Marsh Madness Trivia Night: 6-10 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This trivia night to raise funds for Nahant Marsh will feature Mister Trivia and teams of up to eight players. Beginning at 6 p.m. there will be music by Lewis Knudsen, games and raffles. There also will be many spring and nature-themed silent auction baskets, a 50/50 raffle, mulligans and one Double Down. Participants can bring food with beverages available for purchase. For more information or to register a table, call 563-336-3374 or email lmkennedy@eicc.edu. $80 table of eight, $70 table for Nahant members, $10 per person.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Rock and Roll Bingo: 7-10 p.m., The Rock, 302 1st St., Coal Valley. Featuring a night of Rock-n-Roll Bingo to benefit the Orion After Prom. There also will be a raffle and silent auction. Participants can bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. $10 per person.
Sunday, March 31
Baroque Organ Showcase Concert: 3-4:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Six of the Quad-City area's premiere organists will combine to present this concert featuring the music of J.S. Bach, Bruhns and Walther. Free.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Rev. Pat Halverson: Through March 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through March 30. Featuring the paintings of Halverson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Leslie Bell: Paintings and Drawings Waiting to Go On: Through March. Midcoast Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a selection of recent works by Leslie Bell. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tom Hempel: Through March. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Through March. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the watercolors of Hempel. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Sounds of the City: Through March 29. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Robert Reeves. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Moline Community Schools: Through March 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Diamonds and Divas: A Murderous Fiasco: Through April 6. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through April 6. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
Flower and Garden Show: Friday-Saturday, March 22-23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 24. Featuring flowers, landscapes and outdoor displays, as well as information or flowers and gardening. $8 adults, $1 children 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger.
Caged Aggression XXIV Champions: Friday-Saturday, March 22-23, 7:30 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This event will feature an all amateur card on Friday and an all professional card on Saturday including eight championship title fights. This event will be sanctioned by the Iowa Athletic Commission. For more information, visit cagedaggressionevents.com. Discounted rates for both nights will be available. $30.
Jesus Christ Superstar: Friday-Saturday, March 22-23; 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 24, 2p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through March 31. $16.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Ancestry World Map Project: Friday-Saturday, March 29-30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Each family's heritage helps tell the community's story with the Ancestry World Map Project. Participants can bring in the results from an ancestry kit or the results of genealogical research to contribute to this community-sourced installation on display in the Grand Lobby and receive a buy-one-get-one-free pass to the exhibit. "RACE: Are We So Different?" Portions of this project will be maintained in the Putnam's permanent archive. There is no cost to participate in this event, and visitors may submit their ancestry at any time, now through Memorial Day, between 1 and 3 p.m. or via email to museum@putnam.org but passes will only be given out on Friday-Saturday, March 29-30. Free.
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf: Friday-Saturday, March 29-30, 7:30 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through March 30. This Quad-Cities community production hopes to have an intergenerational group of women of color present a successful production of Ntozake Shange's chorepoem, "For Colored Girls who have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf." Through participation in the project, hopefully, everyone will realize that they don't face stories alone and that through the sharing of stories all can find individual and collective strength. $11 on cards, $10 cash.
Geneseo Community Schools: Through April 7. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 7. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Quad-Cities Comic-Con: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 31. This comic convention will feature over 100 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests as well as cash prize cosplay contests, gaming tournaments and more. $10 adults, free for youth 12 years and younger.
