Thursday, Jan. 24
The Travelin' McCourys: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $25 to $50.
Friday, Jan. 25
Brown Bag Lunch: QuarterMoon Tinsnips: 12-12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert with free beverages provided. Free.
Jazz and Just Desserts: 7 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. Featuring the music of Ray Wierson and Friends and delicious desserts. Profits benefit UM Women's mission projects. There also will be a soup supper 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a free will offering to support mission trips. $12 for Jazz and Just Desserts.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
Blues Rock It with Detroit Larry Davison: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free. Diane Martin, martindiane@johndeere.com, 309-277-0830.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Soup for the Soul: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 124 Butzer St., Hillsdale. Featuring ham and bean, chicken noodle, vegetable and corn and potato chowder as well as cornbread, rolls, crackers, beverages and homemade baked goods until 6 p.m. or sold out. Carry-out available. Sold in pints and quarts for carry-out and a la carte for dine-in.
Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This Chess Club for students in grades 1-12 will feature chess boards and chess related books. Free.
Teen Video Contest: Stop Motion Workshop: 1-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Teens 11-19 years can learn about the Teen Video Contest and how to make a simple stop-motion video with the Library's resources, props and backdrops. Participants will need to bring a device loaded with the free app titled, 'Stop Motion Studio," from cateater.com/stopmotionstudio/ in addition to any additional props. Attendees without a device will work together as a team using one of the Library's devices. Free.
2019 Hand-In-Hand Chili Cook-off: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring more than 20 styles of chili from teams competing to be named Best Chili in the Quad-Cities. There also will be a silent auction, raffles, cash bar and children's activities. Proceeds support Hand-In-Hand programs for children and young adults, including those with disabilities. $15 adult, $5 youth 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and younger.
Annual Robert Burns Celebration and Dinner: 5:30-10:30 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. The Scottish American Society of the Quad-Cities will host this event featuring traditional bagpipes by the Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, Scottish items and artwork for sale, Patrick, a Hurdy Gurdy player and guitarist; as well as the traditional piping in and address to the haggis, toasts to the lads, lassies, and others, a Grand March, and all the other pagentry that goes with our favorite Bard's birthday. Scottish Dancing performed by Colleen's Clogging and Celtic Dance. Participants are encouraged to wear Scottish attire. Registration and payment due by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. To register, call 563-391-9971 or visit sasqc.com/burns_dinner_2017.aspx. $18 to $47.
Black Velvet Band: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Rob and Gary: 7-10 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5103 11th St., Rock Island. Featuring members of the Night People playing a variety of classics. Free.
Pleyel Piano Gala Recital: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Boulevard, Bettendorf. Sponsored by the Federated Music Teachers Association of the Quad-Cities this recital will feature music by Bach, Chopin, Debussy and Mozart performed by local and regional pianists on a 115-year-old double grand piano, thought to be the only one in playable condition in the Western Hemisphere. Following the recital there will be a reception. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Iowans who Fought Against the Union: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This talk will focus on four or five of the at least 60 Iowa residents who served the Confederacy. David Connon will explore motivations and describe pre-war, war-time and post-war experiences. After each soldier's story, he will invite audience members to share their observations. Free.
Friday, Feb. 1
Under Construction: Recent Works by Corinne Smith: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring an opening reception for this exhibit by Corinne Smith. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Calvary Lutheran Church will host the trivia night as part of the church's 100th anniversary celebration. The event will be led by Mister Trivia and include tables of up to ten players, a silent auction and more. Participants may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, which also will be available for purchase. Money raised will benefit a love gift to go toward the establishment of a mission church in Genoa, Ill. For more information or to reserve a table, call or text 309-236-1726 e-mail levesque5562@att.net. $100 per table includes doublers and mulligans.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Winter Fun Day: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Featuring a fun-filled day of winter activities for the whole family. Activities will include snowshoeing tours (9, 10:15 a.m., 12:30 and 1:45 p.m.), lunch with a chili cook-off (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) as well as indoor activities, including a live animal presentation 9-10:15 a.m. Dinnerware will be provided. Participants should bring a chili creation for the competition. To register a family, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr.: Small Engineers; Big Ideas: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Little engineers can build, create and innovate while letting creativity run wild. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Junior Theatre: 10-11 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Friends from Junior Theatre will read stories and lead acting games based on their new production of Aesop's Fables. Free.
6th annual Have a Heart For the Homeless Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jumer's Casino, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services will co-host this fundraiser to help provide support for both homeless shelters. There also will be stats and stories about homelessness in the Quad-Cities with Linda Cook of the Quad-City Times as the featured speaker and entertainment provided by the Quad-City Ukulele Club. $230 table of eight, $30 per person.
Lego Party: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Featuring a celebration of all things Lego. Participants can come build and enjoy Lego-themed snacks, crafts and fun. Free.
Trivia Night Fundraiser: 7-9 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. This trivia night for the local Sierra Club, Eagle View Group will feature teams of eight players per table. There also will be mulligans, doublers and a silent auction. Participants may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. For more information or to register (requested), visit sierraclub.org/Illinois/eagle-view. $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Multi-date Events
Winter Wonderland: through Jan. 25. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St,, Bettendorf. Featuring the newest paintings of David Anderson as well as all 29 of the Beréskin artisans. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Finding Inspiration: From Monet to Matisse: Through Jan. 25. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by 52 regional artists who were inspired by the exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950," currently on exhibit at the Figge Art Museum. This exhibit is a way to further engage the art community. With paintings hung salon-style, viewers will experience the art scene in France as it was in the eighteenth century. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Skateboard Angles and Curious Beings: Through Jan. 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring found object assemblages made by Jerri Reimann of Downers Grove. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Davenport Community Schools: Through Jan. 27. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Jan. 27. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Macbeth: Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 24-26, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through Jan. 26. The Prenzie Players will present this drama by William Shakespeare. Seating is very limited, reservations recommended. For more information or to make reservations, email at tickets@prenzieplayers.com or visit prenzieplayers.com. Now featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
Disney's Newsies: the Broadway Musical: Through Feb. 23. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill: Saturday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 1-2 and 8-9, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Feb. 9. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $16.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings.This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
World War I Honor Roll: Through March 4. St. Ambrose University Library, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This State Historical Museum of Iowa traveling display features thousands of names and corresponding photographs of Iowans lost during World War I including Merle Hay, of Glidden, who was among the first Americans to die during the war, and Wayman Minor, of Centerville, who was among the last. The first U.S. servicewoman to die during active duty in the war was Marion Crandall, of Cedar Rapids, who also lived in Davenport. The display includes photographs and information of 87 people from Scott County. Library hours: 7:45 a.m. to midnight Mondays-Thursdays; 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; noon to midnight Sundays. Free.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Bettendorf Community Schools: Through Feb. 10. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 3. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
