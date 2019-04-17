Thursday, April 18
Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time: 1:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This edition of Community Connections will feature a special screening of the first full-length documentary ever made about legendary environmentalist Aldo Leopold, author of, "A Sand County Almanac." The film highlights Leopold's extraordinary career, tracing how he shaped and influenced the modern environmental movement. Following the film, there will be a discussion with Thomas Dean, Senior Presidential Writer/Editor at the University of Iowa. Free.
Recycle the Runway: 5:30-9 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This event includes a cocktail hour and a unique fashion show featuring 10 local designers challenged to create a "runway ready" fashion ensemble out of a bag of recycled clothes and accessories. The garments are items donated to Dress for Success Quad-Cities that are not workplace appropriate for the women being served. There also will be event stations offering interactive experiences, heavy appetizers, a wine and cocktail cash bar and a silent auction. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rtr-2019.eventbrite.com. $440 table of 8, $65 per person.
Friday, April 19
Joe Kilgallon: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. This edition of Tomfoolery On Tremont will feature Joe Kilgallon with special guests and emcee Chris Schlichting. there will be a happy hour from 7-8 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 in advance.
Saturday, April 20
Earth Day Celebration: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Freight House Farmers Market, 421 River Drive, Davenport. Featuring activities for all ages including live music, speakers, demonstrations, hands-on activities, door prizes and more. Participants also can learn how to make a reusable shopping bag out of a t-shirt. Free.
Spring Volunteer Workday: 9 a.m. to noon, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can Celebrate Earth Day by helping at this workday that will focus on habitat clean-up and sprucing up the facilities for upcoming field trips. All skill levels are welcome. To register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Restring Event: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Music Quad-Cities, 4305 44th Ave., Moline. Participants can bring a $5 suggested donation and get steel string acoustic or electric guitars restrung. This event will feature D'Addario and Co. NYXL and Nickle Bronze strings. Free strings are limited. All donations will benefit the River Music Experience. Free with donations accepted.
Quad-City Veterans Outreach Food Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a food/meat basket giveaway and catered Easter lunch for veterans. Participants should bring a Veterans ID or Center ID Card. Free.
Pat Foley: 5-7 p.m., Union Arcade, 111 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Free.
A Few Blind Mice: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Night Sky Viewing With The Popular Astronomy Club: 7:30-10 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the spring night sky. Mars, M44 (Beehive Cluster), Cor Caroli (Double Star), M3 (Globular Cluster) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Love of Motown: An All-Star Tribute: 7:30-10 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring an energetic, soulful tribute to Motown with classic songs from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and The Temptations. $30 in advance.
Ryan Singer: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. This edition of Tomfoolery On Tremont will feature Ryan Singer with special guests and emcee Chris Schlichting. There will be a happy hour from 7-8 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 in advance.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, April 21
Songbird Jazz Quartet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Tuesday, April 23
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: 10:15 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. A Putnam educator will lead storytime in the theater and after the story, there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7285. Free.
Riding the Rails to Hero Street: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a special Humanities Iowa sneak preview this new documentary by local filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle. A panel discussion will follow the 25-minute film with scholar Dr. Jose Amaya, Professor of English at Iowa Valley Community College, and other special guests. Seating is limited (first come, first served). Free.
History to Mystery: Kathleen Ernst: 7-8 p.m., Hampton Grace Methodist Church, 400 2nd Ave., Hampton. Award-winning mystery writer Kathleen Ernst will speak about her latest novel. Free.
Wednesday, April 24
Rock Island Arsenal Spring Success Fair: 11 a.m.to 2:30 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal, 1 Rock Island Arsenal. The Directorate of Human Resources, U.S. Army Garrison, will host this fair in the Heritage Hall, Building 60. The intent of this event is to facilitate a bridge to employment and education while leveraging community resource services for veterans, citizens and transitioning soldiers located at Rock Island Arsenal and the surrounding area. Free.
Friday, April 26
Quad-Cities Big Table Public Discussion: 1-2:30 and 3-4:30 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Part of the Quad-Cities Big Table movement, providing a forum for discussing and addressing community needs, resulting in a more connected community. Free.
17th annual Fish and Fire Friendraiser: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. River Action will host this fundraiser and presentation of the annual Eddy Awards. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, silent auction and cash bar. The catfish dinner will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a presentation of the 20th annual Eddy Awards. For more information or to make reservations (required by Saturday, April 20), visit riveraction.org/fishandfire. $425 per table of 10, $50 adults, $35 River Action members (one discounted ticket per member), $12 children 8-16 years.
Sip Sip Hooray: 6-9 p.m., Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Junior League of the Quad-Cities will host this annual fundraiser featuring an array of libations from local vendors, hors d'oeuvres, themed raffle baskets and music for dancing by local musicians. There also will be VIP seating which includes signature drinks, small bites, a swag bag and more. for more information or to purchase tickets, visit jlqc.org/sipsiphooray. $75 VIP, $55 GA at the door, $50 GA in advance.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-8 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W., Milan. Free.
Re-U-Knighted and it feels so good: 6:30-11 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. This fundraiser to benefit Assumption High School will feature food, auctions, music by Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls and more. $55 per person.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Lost Country Dancers' Dance: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring music by deejay, Don Coker for dancing to couples, line and freestyle steps. For ages 21 years and older. $7.
Blues Rock It with "Detroit" Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
In the Stars: 8-9:30 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 3059 30th St. Participants can see stars and planets with the help of the Popular Astronomy Club. Telescopes and the club's mobile observatory will be set up in the 30/31 parking lot. Free.
Saturday, April 27
RICC annual Community Flea Market and Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island Conservation Club, 2421 Big Island Parkway, Milan. Rock Island Conservation Club will host this flea market and yard sale featuring flea market and yard sale booths as well as some direct sale vendors and crafters. The event will be held rain or shine with booths inside, outside and under the pavilion. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Free.
4th annual Conference for African-American Girls: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Get It Girl, a non-profit organization, will host this event featuring the theme, "Loving The Skin You're In." This conference will include breakout sessions for girls in 7-12th grade. Topics will include STEM, sexual assault, self-defense, relationships, fashion and relationships. The guest speaker for the conference will be Jasmine Babers from Love Girls Magazine. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com and search under community. Free.
Annual March of Dimes March for Babies: 8-11 a.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. This 3.25-mile family fun walk will feature people from the Quad-Cities walking to honor, celebrate and remember babies. There also will be a Hero Run for kids and a family fun zone with games, face painters, balloon animals and bounce houses. Proceeds will help to support research, advocacy and programs for the health of all moms and babies.
Spring Community Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Longview Park, 17th Street/18th Ave., Rock Island. Over 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, trinkets, furniture, home decor, books, clothes, antiques, and more. There also will be food available for purchase. The rain date will be Saturday, May 4. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
20th annual Gilda's Run For Laughs: 9 a.m., The District of Rock Island, 18th Street and 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Featuring a 1-mile fun run and 5K run/walk. For more information, call 563-326-7504 or visit gildasclubqc.org/special-events/run-for-laughs/. $25 to $40.
Autism Awareness Walk 2019: 9-10:30 a.m., PepsiCo Recreation Center, 1025 30th St., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Autism Awareness Month at this event that will include an indoor walk, information tables, a sensory-friendly disc jockey, refreshments and activities for children. For more information, visit autismqc.org. Free.
River Action Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Pigeon Creek Park, 6875 State St., Bettendorf. River Action will partner with the City of Bettendorf to host this volunteer opportunity to transform a farm field into part of the park. Volunteers will clean up the park and plant one hundred trees in this five-acre former farm field. For more information, visit riveraction.org. Free.
11th annual Bridal Emporium: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Brides can find choices for everything to plan that special day including flowers, cakes, photography and more. Free.
Blackhawk ABATE Think Spring Ride: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Logger House, 256 S. State Ave., Hampton. Blackhawk ABATE Think Spring Ride will start at Logger House in Hampton with sign up from 10- 11 a.m. Last bike in time to be determined on day of ride. $5 per rider.
Spring Wild Edible Workshop: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can come learn about the many wild edibles in this neck of the woods including identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing edibles. There will be samples at the end of the program. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Tulip Luncheon, Silent Auction and Style Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Featuring a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. There also will be a silent auction and a style show. For more information or to make a reservation (required by Wednesday, April 24), call 309-762-0787 or email amber@fccmoline.org. $10.
Barking Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring the opportunity to explore a variety of treats, services and more for four-legged friends. Visitors also can meet and adopt rescue pets from King's Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Shelter and the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center. There will be showings of, "Superpower Dogs 3D," at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Movie tickets: $9 adults, $8 youth/senior citizens/military/college students or $5 as an add-on to paid museum admission. Free.
Rock Island NFL Draft Event: 12-5 p.m., Austin E. Knowlton Athletic Complex, Augustana College, Rock Island. Featuring a live hometown event to announce 2019 NFL Draft picks. The afternoon will feature bounce houses, games, goodie bags, a youth football skills clinic (12:30 p.m.), a vintage football g (2 p.m.), music, food concessions and more. For more information or to register (required), visit rockislanddraft.com. Free.
Mad Hatter Tea: 1-3 p.m., Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. This annual spring tea will feature food and festivities beginning at 1 p.m. participants can enjoy homemade delicacies and desserts, plus a raffle of gift baskets. Entertainment will be provided by Quad-City Singers. for more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-762-6022. Proceeds from the tea will be used for church missionaries and parish needs. $17 per person.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn: 6-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa.
Helmets of Hope Scavenger Hunt: 6-8:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 3501 7th St., East Moline. Participants can work with three teammates to search the Quad-Cities for items or photos during this scavenger hunt. There also will be a raffle of theme-based gift baskets. Proceeds from the scavenger hunt will help Helmets of Hope raise the funds to purchase the supplies provided to veterans. For more information, call 309-755-6552. $15 per person.
Night at the Museum: 6:30-10 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. The Family Museum will host this exclusive, one-night fundraising event for adults featuring food and drinks composed and prepared by local chefs and businesses. There also will be a scavenger hunt, live DJ music, a prize-filled Duck Pond, painting and sculpting in the art studios, characters from the, "Night in the Museum," movie and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-344-4106 or visit FamilyMuseum.org/tickets. Proceeds will be used for installation of a two-story, three-dimensional Luckey Climber. $50.
Family Bingo Night: 7-10 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. The East Moline Public Library will host this fundraiser open to all ages featuring bingo. There also will be baked goods, snacks and popcorn for sale as well as basket raffles. Proceeds will go towards the new library building. For more information, call 309-755-9614. $10 for 12 games.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, April 28
Spring Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring over 150 exhibitors selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. $4, 10 and under free.
Rock 'n' Roll Bingo: 12:30-5 p.m., The Rock, 302 1st St., Coal Valley. Featuring a night of Rock-n-Roll Bingo as part of a benefit for Cheryl Hodge. There also will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, bake sale and snacks. All proceeds will benefit Huntsman Cancer Institute, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as well as medical and transportation expenses for the family. $10 per person.
Music at Grace: 3-4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Featuring the mariachi band from Glenview Middle School of East Moline. Free.
71st annual Moline Boys Choir Spring Concert: 3-4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. Featuring favorite Beatles tunes as well as the sacred songs of the season. $8 adults, $5 students/senior citizens.
Rock Island County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner: 4-9 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center, 226 17th St., Rock Island. This annual dinner will feature a social hour with a cash bar from 4-5 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. The keynote speaker will be former State Representative and 2018 gubernatorial primary candidate, Jeanne Ives. Other speakers will include State Representative Tony McCombie, State Senator Neil Anderson and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. For more information or to make reservations, call 309-558-0454 or visit ricogop.org. Tickets will be available at the door. $350 table of eight, $50, $30 children younger than 12 years.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Multi-date Events
Audubon Photography Winners Exhibit: Through April 26. Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St. This exhibit sponsored by the National Audubon Society and the Quad-Cities Audubon Society will feature the winning photographs from the audubon photography contest that included 8,000 entries. For more information, visit audubon.org/news/the-audubon-photography-awards-traveling-exhibition. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Free.
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Prairie Light: Through April 26. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Pat Ohnemus and Cynthia Stakweather Nelson. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Muscatine Community Schools: Through April 21. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 14. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Thursday Meditation Class: Thursdays, April 18 and 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to transform life in these weekly meditation classes with practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. The class will emphasize how to apply what is learned immediately into life in order to solve daily worries, problems and difficulties in a peaceful, positive and healthy way. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Fresh Start Benefit Sale: Friday, April 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humility Homes and Services, 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. This sale will feature bargains on furniture, antiques, housewares, bedding, clothing for all ages, art, seasonal items, gardening, collectibles, knick-knacks, home decor and more. All proceeds raised support the individuals and families that are recovering from homelessness. Free.
Private Schools: Through May 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 28. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m. 563-326-7804.
