Friday, Jan. 4
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Saturday, Jan. 5
35th annual Clinton Bald Eagle Watch: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Mississippi River Project, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Clinton Community College, Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge will host this watch featuring educational programs and environmental exhibits including lectures, videos, stories and live birds of prey. There also will be eagle viewing at Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 815-259-3628. Free.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr.: World Travelers at the Putnam: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Young, curious explorers can take a trip across the globe to see what life is like in other countries, from tea in China to scones in England. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
2019 German American Heritage Center Community Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can visit exhibits, "Twas the Night Before Weihnachten: A German Christmas Story," and "The Civil War: Through the Eyes of German-American Caricaturists," as well as meet with the staff and volunteers and browse in the gift shop. Free.
Wedding Max Bridal Show: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Participants can enjoy live music and hors d'oeuvres while chatting with local businesses to plan a dream wedding. For more information, visit weddingmaxbridalshow.net. $10 at the door, $5 in advance.
A Wrinkle In Time: 1 and 3 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Presented by the Pleasant Valley High School Theatre Department. There will be a children's theatre workshop beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a showcase of the children's work and performance of the show. For more information, to register or to purchase tickets, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/pleasantvalley. $25 workshop, $5 to $7 show.
Rob Dahms and Gary Pearson: 7-10 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5103 11th St., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 6
Just Before the Battle Mother: A Visit from a Civil War Soldier: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a presentation and performance by O.J. Fargo dressed in full Union Army regalia and focusing this first-person presentation on an individual Iowa soldier's Civil War experience. After a brief overview of the state's involvement, the audience will be introduced to a returning Civil War veteran (played by O. J. Fargo). Fargo will detail the experiences of an Iowan during the conflict. During and after the presentation, the audience is encouraged to ask questions and engage in a dialogue with the soldier, who stays in character. The speaker will bring an artifact display and full electronic Civil War roster of all the men who served in and from Iowa. It can be searched by name, city, county and/or birthplace. Free.
Epiphany Celebration: 5 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This evening will feature Vespers at 5 p.m. with participatory worship where musicians will be encouraged to join in, prayers, songs, readings and scripture lifting up Epiphany. This will be followed by a feast at 5:45 p.m. highlighted with various traditional King Cakes. The party beginning at 6:45 p.m. will include a Mummers Play, Sword Dance, Mystery Play and Epiphany Carols. Reservations for the feast are required by noon on Saturday, Jan. 5 ($15 suggested donation). All profits will go to support displaced persons (refugees and homeless) through World Relief and King's Harvest Emergency Shelter. For more information or reservations, call 309-788-8986 or email gloriadeipresbyter@att.net. No reservations or charge for vespers and the party.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring the Lewis and Clark Trail by Richard Rockrohr of Eldridge. Late, longtime travelogue chairman Richard Polansky will be remembered at this show and the Lions Club will provide free popcorn to all attendees. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
World War ll Lecture Series: 6-7 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy during World War II by joining Kevin Braafladt the Army Sustainment Command Deputy Historian at the Rock Island Arsenal for this lecture. Free.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Art in the Great House (1911-1956): 7-8 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can join art historian, Cynthia Empen, for a look at the paintings, watercolors and prints in the former R.I. Home of John and Suzanne Hauberg. $5, free to FOHCC and RIPS members.
Friday, Jan. 11
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Skyline Sounds, Tambourine, Pollinators: 9 p.m. to midnight, Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $5 to $10.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Discovery Dome: The Great Planet Adventures: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can break free of Earth's gravity and explore the wild terrain of different planets and moons in the seat of some of the wildest rides in the solar system. There will be zip-lining across the scorched Mercury, snowmobiling in icy Pluto and gliding over the otherworldly lakes of Titan. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Q-C Made: Great River Brewery: 4-5 p.m., Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Q-C Made features businesses in the community that produce award-winning products. Participants can visit the business and learn how they make the Q-C great. This is an offsite tour at Great River Brewery. Registration required. Free.
Trivia Night: 6:30-10 p.m., Plumber and Pipefitters Local #25, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island. The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight, raffles and a 50/50. Participants can bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. Proceeds will help support the mission to empower people with disabilities to achieve their full potential. For more information or to reserve a table, call 309-786-6474. $10.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Fargo Dance And Sports, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Cover charge.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Sensory-Friendly Film: Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. during this sensory-friendly film experience, the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to the theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For this special holiday edition, there also will be a Frosty the Snowman activity where guests will be able to assemble a paper snowman with glue and/or tape. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Chamber Music Quad-Cities: 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Chamber Music Quad-Cities will welcome violinist and Chicago-Symphony concertmaster Robert Chen, with pianist, conductor and Davenport resident Benjamin Loeb, for an afternoon of music for violin and piano. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-332-4315, visit chambermusicqc.org or email chambermusicqc@gmail.com. $20, $5 students.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an ax and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
Multi-date Events
Winter Wonderland: Through Jan 25. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the newest paintings of David Anderson as well as all 29 of the Beréskin artisans. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Finding Inspiration: From Monet to Matisse: Through Jan. 25. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by 52 regional artists who were inspired by the exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950," currently on exhibit at the Figge Art Museum. This exhibit is a way to further engage the art community. With paintings hung salon-style, viewers will experience the art scene in France as it was in the eighteenth century. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays. Free through Jan. 6.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays. Free through Jan. 6.
Skateboard Angles and Curious Beings: Through Jan. 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring found object assemblages made by Jerri Reimann of Downers Grove. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: 4:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Jan. 6. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth, free for children younger than 2 years.
