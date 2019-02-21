Friday, Feb. 22
Dress Drop Off Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can donate clean and gently used prom dresses to the Davenport Public Library to help support our Dress Giveaway program in March. Donated gowns will be accepted at the Library any time during the day.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Final Friday: 6-9 p.m., Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a reception for artist Tom Hempel, Artful Alcohol Ink demonstrations by Paula Crandell and at 7 p.m. the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts will present a Black History Month Youth on Broadway: Black History Production with students from Rock Island High School. Free.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The German American Heritage Center will host this trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players. There also will be mulligans, doublers and a 50/50 raffle. Participants may bring snacks with beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward educational programming and exhibits. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844. $10 per player.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase is required per person.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Antique, Pottery and Stoneware Show and Sale: 1-3:30 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. The Red Wing Collectors Society will host this event featuring a full vendor hall of high quality vintage and collectible antiques, pottery and stoneware. The sale will be followed by a live auction at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit redwingcollectors.org/rwcs-calendar-of-events/rwcs-midwinter-gettogether/midwinter-show-and-sale. Free.
Maple-syruping Deomonstration: 1 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can discuss the history of syruping and tree identification and then make maple candy. For more information oir to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
4th annual Black Business Expo: 1-5 p.m., SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline. Presented by the Q-C Empowerment Network the theme of this year's event will be Level Up. This expo will showcase and celebrate local black-owned businesses and applicable entrepreneurial services and resources and will include a keynote address from Willie Barney, founder and president of WDB Resultants. Free.
Taco Dinner: 4-8 p.m., Steve's Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island. The St. Patrick Society will host this fundraiser for the Grand Parade XXXIV. All proceeds benefit the Grand Parade XXXIV on Saturday, March 16. Tacos will be 3 for $5.
All Saints Catholic School Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats Gala: 5 p.m. to midnight, Iowa Building, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. All Saints will host this annual Gala fundraiser featuring food, music, live and silent auctions and more. All Saints will host this annual Gala fundraiser featuring food, music, live and silent auctions and more. To view live auction items, visit the school website. For more information or to make reservations, call the 563-324-3205 or visit ascsdav.org. $50, $40 in advance.
Hauberg Mansion Mardi Gras Murder Mystery: 6-11 p.m., Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can work together to solve a mysterious puzzle. There also will be a buffet including traditional New Orleans gumbo, red beans and rice and bread pudding as well as a cash bar. Participants must be 16 years and older or accompanied by an an adult and be able to navigate stairs. Costumes encouraged. $35.
Fulton Saddle Club Banquet: 6 p.m. to midnight, King Pins Saloon and Dance Hall, 18675 13th St., Fulton. The Fulton Saddle Club will hold this annual banquet featuring dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing to the music of Problem Child from 8 p.m. to midnight. The dance is open to the public and dinner reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, call 815-499-4563. $15 per person dinner/dance.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island. Quad-Cities Interfaith will host this trivia night. $10 per person.
Todd McDonough: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Biscuit Miller and the Mix: 7:30 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Signature Series II: German Giants: 7:30 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the Signature Series presented by WVIK 90.2 FM and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $25, $10 students.
Bass Banger Vol.2: 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Rock Island Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring music by Power Moves Music Productions. All ages welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/374887326419617/?ti=cl. $10.
Rob Dahms and Gary Pearson: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase is required per person.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crabby's Bar and Grill, 826 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Buffalo Bill's Birthday Party: 12-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum, Mississippi River Levee, LeClaire. This birthday party for Buffalo Bill will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting) and more. Free.
Carnival in Contemporary Germany and Switzerland: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a talk by Glenn Ehrstine about carnival or the Fifth Season in Germany. Participants can learn about the carnival traditions of Cologne, Düsseldorf, the Black Forest and Basel. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
I Too, Sing America: 3-4:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. The Quad-City Wind Ensemble will present this winter concert featuring pieces by William Grant Still, Daniel Montoya, W.C. Handy and more. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens, free for students.
Honoring the Legacy: Remembering the 108th USCT: 3-5 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. During this event to honor the brave men of the 108th USCT the community is invited to view photos and displays and listen to stories of the men. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
The Tiny Seed: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. A Putnam educator will lead storytime in the theater and after the story there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7285. Free.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Becoming Bulletproof: 5:30 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Featuring a special one-time showing of this award winning film that follows the filmmaking process as a diverse group of actors living with disabilities set out to make their first Western. This will be the first in a series of events planned during 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Handicapped Development Center. Space is limited in the theater and tickets are only available through purchase on the HDC website at handicappeddevelopment.org. $12.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Social Justice Social Mixer and Old School Hip-Hop Dance Party: 5-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. QCI and Rozz-Tox will host this event open to all persons interested in networking and socializing with fellow Quad-Cities social justice-minded people including organizers, advocates, activists, educators, social service professionals, political and community leaders and more. From 5-7 p.m. there will be the opportunity to socialize and network then from 7-10 p.m., DJ Linkous will deejay a family-friendly hip-hop dance party. Beverages and a light food menu will be available for purchase. This will be an intergenerational event with parents and children encouraged to attend. Free-will donations will benefit Quad-Cities Interfaith's campaigns. Suggested donation: $3 and higher.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m., Biaggi's, 5195 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. This festive wine tasting to benefit Family Resources will feature a variety of wines and a selection of perfectly paired antipasti. The evening's wine will be available to order by the bottle at wholesale prices. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 563-468-2332 or visit famres.org. $50 per person.
Friday, March 1
Cover Crop Conference: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Durant Community Center, 606 5th Ave., Durant. Participants can join local women connected with the land to learn and share. Featuring a day focusing on the benefits and challenges of cover crops, especially focused on soil health and fiscal sustainability. Realistic boots to the ground information will be exchanged so attendees can walk away with a game plan for making it work. No cost for conference or lunch. Free.
Can't Dodge This Dodgeball Tournament: 5:30-9 p.m., Glenview Middle School, 3100 7th St., East Moline. This dodgeball tournament, to support the Children's Advocacy Center, will feature teams of six to eight players. There will be awards for fist place, second place, best team name and best team uniform. For more information or to register, visit getmeregistered.com/RICCACDodgeballTournament. $80 per team.
Saturday, March 2
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr.: Tinker Thinking: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children who love to tinker can build, create and innovate while letting creativity run wild. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Second Chance Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dress for Success Quad-Cities, 311 E. 2nd. St., Davenport. Participants can shop for a cause and score great deals on top-quality, gently-used brand name clothes and accessories including women's suits, separates, coats, jackets, dresses, blouses, shoes, handbags and more for $5. Accessories such as wallets, scarves and jewelry will be $2.50. Proceeds will go to Dress for Success Quad-Cities. Free.
Maple-syruping Deomonstration: 1 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can discuss the history of syruping and tree identification and then make maple candy. For more information oir to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Kayla Fuegen Sellers Benefit: 4-10 p.m., Gil's Ballroom, 2750 S. 27th St., Clinton. The benefit to raise funds for Kayla Fuegen Sellers, who was severely injured in a traffic accident last year and remains paralyzed from the waist down, will feature a pulled pork sandwich dinner ($10 per person), children's activities 4-7 p.m., silent and live auctions and live music by Second Chance from 8:30-10 p.m. Cash donations toward the benefit can be made at Gateway State Bank branches in Clinton and Goose Lake. For more information or to purchase an advance ticket for food, call or text 563-212-7114 or 563-689-6177. Free with donations accepted.
Annual Quad-Cities Heart Ball: 6 p.m., Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. This ball presented by the American Heart Association will raise funds to help build a foundation of health in the community. The evening festivities will include a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment by Ballet Quad-Cities and live and silents auctions. $100.
Sunday, March 3
Hitler, World War I and the Death of German Democracy: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a program from Dr. Robinson and Dr. Laura Yost. Participants can learn how 1918 triggered events leading to the rise of Adolf Hitler, the Nazi Party and the death of the Weimar Republic. This lecture will examine Hitler's experiences in the Great War and post-war military career, his integration into the Nazi Party and the many factors bringing about the end of Germany's fledgling democracy. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Rev. Pat Halverson: Through March 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through March 30. Featuring the paintings of Halverson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings.This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
World War I Honor Roll: through March 4. St. Ambrose University Library, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This State Historical Museum of Iowa traveling display features thousands of names and corresponding photographs of Iowans lost during World War I including Merle Hay, of Glidden, who was among the first Americans to die during the war, and Wayman Minor, of Centerville, who was among the last. The first U.S. servicewoman to die during active duty in the war was Marion Crandall, of Cedar Rapids, who also lived in Davenport. The display includes photographs and information of 87 people from Scott County. Library hours: 7:45 a.m. to midnight Mondays-Thursdays; 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; noon to midnight Sundays. Free.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Unconditional Loyalty: The Military Service of African Americans: Through Feb. 28. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Avenue, Rock Island. From the African American Museum of Iowa, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum presents this exhibit where participants can learn about African American military heroes and heroines from the Revolutionary War to today. Topics include Iowa's 60th U.S. Colored Troops from the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldiers, women in the military, World War I training camps in Iowa and the Tuskegee Airmen. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Rock Island-Milan Community Schools: Through Feb. 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 24. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m. 563-326-7804.
Leslie Bell: Paintings and Drawings Waiting to Go On: Through March. Midcoast Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a selection of recent works by Leslie Bell. There will be a reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 8. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tom Hempel: Through March. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Through March. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the watercolors of Hempel. There will be a reception with the artist during the Final Friday event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Disney's Newsies: the Broadway Musical: Through Feb. 23. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
2019 RV and Camping Show: Friday, Feb. 22, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave,, Rock Island. Through Feb. 24. Featuring the latest RVs as well as camping gear and supplies. $8 adults, $1 youth 6-15 years, free for kids 5 years and younger.
Aesop's Falables : A Rock Musical: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 23-24, 1 and 4 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Through Feb. 24. Presented by Davenport Junior Theatre. $8 adults, $6 youth 3-17 years, free for children 2 years and younger.
Antique Spectacular Vintage Market: Friday, March 1, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 3. This vintage shopping weekend will feature 70 exhibitors with timeless antique and vintage treasures. For more information, visit AntiqueSpectacular.com. $8 weekend pass.
The Drowsy Chaperone: Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Through March 3. New for this show, buy a $20 Flex Pass and receive a code to use for one ticket to each performance (buy two, get one free). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/events/78. $10 adults, $8 high school students/senior citizens.
North Scott Community Schools: Through March 10. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, March 3. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
