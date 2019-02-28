Thursday, Feb. 28
Social Justice Social Mixer and Old School Hip-Hop Dance Party: 5-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. QCI and Rozz-Tox will host this event open to all persons interested in networking and socializing with fellow Quad-Cities social justice-minded people including organizers, advocates, activists, educators, social service professionals, political and community leaders and more. From 5-7 p.m. there will be the opportunity to socialize and network then from 7-10 p.m., DJ Linkous will deejay a family-friendly hip-hop dance party. Beverages and a light food menu will be available for purchase. This will be an intergenerational event with parents and children encouraged to attend. Free-will donations will benefit Quad-Cities Interfaith's campaigns. Suggested donation: $3 and higher.
Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m., Biaggi's, 5195 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. This festive wine tasting to benefit Family Resources will feature a variety of wines and a selection of perfectly paired antipasti. The evening's wine will be available to order by the bottle at wholesale prices. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 563-468-2332 or visit famres.org. $50 per person.
Friday, March 1
Cover Crop Conference: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Durant Community Center, 606 5th Ave., Durant. Participants can join local women connected with the land to learn and share. Featuring a day focusing on the benefits and challenges of cover crops, especially focused on soil health and fiscal sustainability. Realistic boots to the ground information will be exchanged so attendees can walk away with a game plan for making it work. No cost for conference or lunch. Free.
Can't Dodge This Dodgeball Tournament: 5:30-9 p.m., Glenview Middle School, 3100 7th St., East Moline. This dodgeball tournament, to support the Children's Advocacy Center, will feature teams of six to eight players. There will be awards for first place, second place, best team name and best team uniform. For more information or to register, visit getmeregistered.com/RICCACDodgeballTournament. $80 per team.
Lifeboat: 7 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a showing of this half-hour documentary about the harrowing journey of North African refugees risking the high seas to find a better life in Europe and the people risking everything to help them. Following the screening, director, Skye Fitzgerald, MFA, and score composer, William Campbell, Ph.D., will discuss the film and answer questions from the audience. Donations will be accepted to Sea-Watch, a Germany-based non-profit organization that conducts civil search and rescue operations, including the rescue depicted in the film.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. This dance will feature the annual Welsh/Cornish Barn Dance in honor of St. David (March 1) and St. Piran (March 5), the patron saints of Wales and Cornwall, respectively. Live music will be by members of The Barley House Band. All dances will be taught. The dances are very similar to the contras, squares and circles that are the regular fare at Illowa's monthly dances. During the dance, there will be a variety of Welsh and Cornish sweet treats. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender-neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Blues Rock It with "Detroit" Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
Saturday, March 2
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr.: Tinker Thinking: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children who love to tinker can build, create and innovate while letting creativity run wild. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Second Chance Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dress for Success Quad-Cities, 311 E. 2nd. St., Davenport. Participants can shop for a cause and score great deals on top-quality, gently-used brand name clothes and accessories including women's suits, separates, coats, jackets, dresses, blouses, shoes, handbags and more for $5. Accessories such as wallets, scarves and jewelry will be $2.50. Proceeds will go to Dress for Success Quad-Cities. Free.
Maple-syruping Demonstration: 1 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can discuss the history of syruping and tree identification and then make maple candy. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Kayla Fuegen Sellers Benefit: 4-10 p.m., Gil's Ballroom, 2750 S. 27th St., Clinton. The benefit to raise funds for Kayla Fuegen Sellers, who was severely injured in a traffic accident last year and remains paralyzed from the waist down, will feature a pulled pork sandwich dinner ($10 per person), children's activities 4-7 p.m., silent and live auctions and live music by Second Chance from 8:30-10 p.m. Cash donations toward the benefit can be made at Gateway State Bank branches in Clinton and Goose Lake. For more information or to purchase an advance ticket for food, call or text 563-212-7114 or 563-689-6177. Free with donations accepted.
Annual Quad-Cities Heart Ball: 6 p.m., Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. This ball presented by the American Heart Association will raise funds to help build a foundation of health in the community. The evening festivities will include a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment by Ballet Quad-Cities and live and silents auctions. $100.
Elizabeth Mary: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Meat Market Saloon, 1629 Washington St., Davenport. Featuring a Mardi Gras Party. Free.
Masterworks V: Beethoven's 5th Symphony: 8 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $62.
Sunday, March 3
Hitler, World War I and the Death of German Democracy: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a program from Dr. Robinson and Dr. Laura Yost. Participants can learn how 1918 triggered events leading to the rise of Adolf Hitler, the Nazi Party and the death of the Weimar Republic. This lecture will examine Hitler's experiences in the Great War and post-war military career, his integration into the Nazi Party and the many factors bringing about the end of Germany's fledgling democracy. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Let's Go to the Movies: 2-4 p.m., Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Quad-City Singers will present this concert that will highlight dozens of movie and movie musical songs from the '30s up to present day. $15 adults, $10 youth 10 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Masterworks V: Beethoven's 5th Symphony: 2 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $39.
Tuesday, March 5
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring Suez Canal Crossing: Egypt, Israel, Jordan and the West Bank by Doug and Mary Melvold of Maquoketa. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
7th annual Cajun Cook-Off: 5-8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. This event will feature Cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine, a Mardi Gras-themed photo booth, festive music, cash bar and beads galore. For the evening 12 chefs from Quad-City area restaurants will come together to present the best Cajun-inspired recipes, from spicy blackened dishes to sweeter treats. Price will include samples of all food and a vote for a favorite chef. Revelers are encouraged to wear costumes. There also will be a live auction with a variety of culinary experiences. All proceeds will go towards art acquisitions and programs at the museum. $40 at the door, $35 in advance.
Friday, March 8
International Women's Collaboration Brew Day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. To celebrate International Women's Collaboration Brew Day Crawford Brew Works will host women brewers/assistants/etc. from local breweries in the Quad-City area to do a 15bbl batch (@465 gallons) brew. Free.
Brown Bag Lunch: Gaudette Brass Quintet: noon to 12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert with free beverages provided. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Rock Island Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Saturday, March 9
GiGi's Playhouse I have a Voice Gala: 5:30-11:30 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. This event, celebrating families, donors and other community members, will be an opportunity to celebrate achievements and continue to change the way people view Down syndrome. The evening will feature entertainment, a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, awards, silent and live auctions, raffles and more. The emcee will be Dave Levora from Brewed TV and iHeart Radio. GiGi participants also will be showcasing their talents and dance moves. For more information or to make a reservation (required by Friday, March 1), visit gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/gala. $680 per table of eight, $170 per couple, $90 per person.
Trivia Night: 6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Davenport West iJAG program will host this trivia night to earn money to help students go on college and business tours. There will be doublers and mulligans available for purchase and a silent auction. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, e-mail saffordc@davenportschools.org. $80 per table, $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Save the Wildlife-Wildlife Rehab of the Q-C will host this all-ages trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players. Participants can bring food and snacks with beverages available for purchase. There also will be raffle baskets, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-210-6094 or 563-508-4072. $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, March 10
A Look at Kaiserslautern and Rheinland Pfalz: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn about Davenport's sister city including the sights, history and culture of the German State of Rheinland-Pfalz. In addition to Kaiserslautern, temporary home to thousands of US military members and civilians, the talk will visit the cities of Speyer, Worms, Mainz and Trier and travel along the German Wine road to visit castles on the Mosel and Rhine. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Journey to Space: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience, the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Trivia Night: 2:30 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society and the River Music Experience will collaborate to present this music trivia night featuring tables of 4-8 players and music by the 2019 Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars. There also will be raffle baskets. Participants may bring food with beverages available for purchase. $10 per person.
Catfish Jazz Society and the Bix Beiderbecke Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. These two groups will join forces to honor Bix Beiderbecke's 116 birthday at this monthly Catfish Jam session. Birthday cake and coffee will be served as well as other food for $6 and a cash bar. The Catfish host trio for this event will be Josh Duffee, drums; Ron Wilson, bass; and David Holcomb, piano. Other musicians may join in the jam. Free.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Rev. Pat Halverson: Through March 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through March 30. Featuring the paintings of Halverson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
World War I Honor Roll: through March 4. St. Ambrose University Library, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This State Historical Museum of Iowa traveling display features thousands of names and corresponding photographs of Iowans lost during World War I including Merle Hay, of Glidden, who was among the first Americans to die during the war, and Wayman Minor, of Centerville, who was among the last. The first U.S. servicewoman to die during active duty in the war was Marion Crandall, of Cedar Rapids, who also lived in Davenport. The display includes photographs and information of 87 people from Scott County. Library hours: 7:45 a.m. to midnight Mondays-Thursdays; 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; noon to midnight Sundays. Free.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Unconditional Loyalty: The Military Service of African Americans: Through Feb. 28. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Avenue, Rock Island. From the African American Museum of Iowa, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum presents this exhibit where participants can learn about African American military heroes and heroines from the Revolutionary War to today. Topics include Iowa's 60th U.S. Colored Troops from the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldiers, women in the military, World War I training camps in Iowa and the Tuskegee Airmen. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Leslie Bell: Paintings and Drawings Waiting to Go On: Through March. Midcoast Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a selection of recent works by Leslie Bell. There will be a reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 8. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tom Hempel: Through March. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Through March. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the watercolors of Hempel. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Sounds of the City: Through March 29. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Robert Reeves. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Antique Spectacular Vintage Market: Friday, March 1, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 3. This vintage shopping weekend will feature 70 exhibitors with timeless antique and vintage treasures. For more information, visit AntiqueSpectacular.com. $8 weekend pass.
The Drowsy Chaperone: Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Through March 3. New for this show, buy a $20 Flex Pass and receive a code to use for one ticket to each performance (buy two, get one free). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/events/78. $10 adults, $8 high school students/senior citizens.
Diamonds and Divas: A Murderous Fiasco: Through April 6. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
North Scott Community Schools: Through March 10. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, March 3. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.