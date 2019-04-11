Thursday, April 11
Pete the Cat Party: 4-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can celebrate everyone's favorite groovy, song-loving cat with fun crafts and activities all about Pete the Cat. Free.
Chili Cook-off: 5-7 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. The North Scott Chamber will host this chili cook-off with live and silent auctions benefitting the North Scott FFA. $5 chili tasting, $2 hotdog and chips.
Food For Thought: 6-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. This fundraiser for the Rock Island Public Library Foundation will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, complimentary wine, craft beer and soft drinks as well as silent auction bidding, a mystery wine and beer pull raffle, music by Myers Brothers and conversation with other library lovers. $40.
Friday, April 12
Annual Senior Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to noon, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. Moline Township and Activity Center for Seniors will host this event that will provide valuable information on community services that specifically benefit senior citizens. During this fair, participants can learn about local agencies as well as products and services available to help seniors get the most out of life. Free.
Kids in the Kitchen: Earth Day: 5-6 p.m., Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. The April Kids in the Kitchen class, for youth 5-12 years, will feature an Earth Day theme. Participants can make Fruit Critters, Butterfly Snack Bags, Dirt Cups and a Bird Seed Hanger to take home. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), visit customer service at the store or hy-vee.com/stores/calendar/calendar.aspx?m=4&y=2019&s=105. $10 per child.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Rock Island Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Opening Doors Gala: A Black Tie A-Fair: 6-9 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring magical entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and live and silent auctions. David Casas and juggler Zach Metzler will perform as well as vocalist Freddy Allen. Gala attendees will get to be part of the magic and hear about how the impact donations make on families. Proceeds benefit Family Resources. For more information or to reserve a seat or table, visit famres.org/calendar/events/opening-doors-gala-a-black-tie-a-fair. $85.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Bucktown Revue: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This live music-and-humor variety features various styles of folk and Americana music with a special focus on original songs, singer-songwriters, and roots music. This month will include performances by Miracle Bluegrass Band and singers Charlotte Boyer and Sarah Allner. $14.
Saturday, April 13
The Great Maquoketa Scavenger Race: 8 a.m. to noon, Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 S. Main St., Maquoketa. During this family-friendly fun race for all ages, participants can compete as a team or individual to solve clues, unlock secret locations in Maquoketa, complete mini challenges and race to the finish. Prizes will be awarded in the competitive, family and best costumed or themed team divisions. Register by Friday, March 29 to receive a free t-shirt. Children 5 years and younger are free but no fee means no t-shirt. for more information or to register, visit maquoketachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-great-maquoketa-scavenger-race-9750. $15 per participant.
22nd annual In-Fisherman Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to noon, QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can view, buy and trade new and used fishing, hunting and camping equipment. Biscuits and gravy, coffee and pop will be available for purchase. Free.
Stuffed Animal Interns: 9:30 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can drop off a stuffed animal or doll at any Davenport Public Library location on Thursday, April 11, between noon and closing, or Friday, April 12, between 9 a.m. and noon. Throughout the day on Friday, the new "interns" will join library staff and help check out books, lead storytime, answer reference questions and more. Stuffed animals can be picked up at the celebration breakfast 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Eastern Avenue Branch. The breakfast will feature donut holes and juice and a video of the Stuffed Animal Interns adventures. Free.
Responding to the Many Faces of Hate Symposium: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eastern Iowa Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Once Human Family, Quad-Cities will host this symposium featuring three-panel discussions led by a panel of local experts. Topics for the panels will include how best to respond when confronting incidents of hate based on race, LGBTQ/gender or faith and immigration in this community. Each panel will last approximately 45 minutes. Lunch will be provided. The day will end with keynote speaker, Zach Wahls, newly-seated Iowa State Senator, American activist on behalf of LGBT equality and author. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-343-8936 or email demmfree822@gmail.com. At the door: $15. In advance: $10 adults, $5 students.
Chili Lunch Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 511 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Davenport. Brubaker Lodge will host this chili lunch featuring chili, cornbread, crackers, cheese, dessert, water, lemonade and coffee. Pop will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes/March of Babies. $8 all-you-can-eat, $5 a bowl.
Kids in the Kitchen: Earth Day: 11 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. The April Kids in the Kitchen class, for youth 5-12 years, will feature an Earth Day theme. Participants can make Fruit Critters, Butterfly Snack Bags, Dirt Cups and a Bird Seed Hanger to take home. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), visit customer service at the store or hy-vee.com/stores/calendar/calendar.aspx?m=4&y=2019&s=105. $10 per child.
Cocoa Picasso: 1-3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Featuring a relaxing afternoon of learning, painting and hot cocoa. Participants can learn about boxed turtles, enjoy hot cocoa and make a turtle-related painting with step-by-step instructions. For more information or to register (suggested), call 563-328-3286. $5 per canvas.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Willkommen Kaiserslautern Open House: 6-8 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Davenport Sister Cities and the German American Heritage Center will host this meet and greet with the delegation from Davenport's longest running sister-city. There will be tours, refreshments and more. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be cha cha dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Blackstones Acoustic Trio: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. $10 minimum purchase required per person.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Just 1 More Bar and Grill, 1716 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, April 14
Quad-City Tropical Fish Swap: noon to 4 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring 90 tables of all things aquatic. Free.
Dogs with Jobs: noon to 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover the true meaning of "working like a dog" by meeting professional pups and learning about their incredible skills. The pack includes service and therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network, Quad-Cities Dog Obedience Club and Pawsitive Hearts. There also will be screenings ($5 to $9) of the new documentary, "Superpower Dogs," playing throughout the day with a special sensory-friendly showing at 2 p.m. Free.
Illinois City Veteran's Memorial Groundbreaking: noon to 12:30 p.m., 12416 238th St. W, 12416 238th St. W, Illinois City. Featuring a groundbreaking ceremony for the Illinois City Veteran's Memorial Committee's monument in Illinois City to those who have honorably served the nation in the military. Free.
Ralph Thull and the Goodtime Dutchmen Band: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 20 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Superpower Dogs: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience, the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to the theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Palm Sunday Concert: 3-5 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic, 417 N. Main St., Davenport. St. Anthony's Catholic Church will host this annual concert featuring the St. Anthony's adult choir singing the Lenten musical, "A Living Hope," the children's choir performing the fully-staged musical, "O Chicken of Little Faith," and the Ukulele Ban. A dessert reception will follow the concert. Free.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an ax and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
We Are Witnesses: 6-7:30 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. Featuring a youth musical dramatic presentation of, "We Are Witnesses," at 6 p.m. followed by a potluck fellowship. Free.
Monday, April 15
3rd annual Legislative Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Featuring a meeting of local, state and national legislators to discuss fair housing, community progress and other issues hosted by the Quad-City Area Realtor Association, Friendship Manor and the MLK Center. Representative Mike Halpin, Senator Neil Anderson, Representative Tony McCombie and a representative from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos' office will be in attendance. Breakfast will be served. For more information or to RSVP, call 563-355-6655 or email scarlson@qcara.com. Free.
Evenings at Butterworth Center: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Chicago-based journalist Catalina Maria Johnson, PhD., and host/producer of the radio show, "Beat Latino," will share songs chronicling the hardships of immigrants over the last century, up to the present day. This music program also will include slides and participation. Refreshments will be served after the program. Free.
Tuesday, April 16
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring The Amazing East: Eastern United States and Eastern Canada by Tom Gibbons of Clinton. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Wednesday, April 17
Perry Mears: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the 28th annual Lenten Concert Series. Free.
Improv Show: 3-4 p.m., Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 729 34th Ave., Rock Island. Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will host this mini improv show presented by the Moline High School Drama Club. This event is part of the Living and Learning series and will be open to all senior citizens and caregivers. Free.
Paris to Pittsburgh: 7-9 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This Earth Day event will feature a screening of this 2018 documentary about climate change. The film is narrated by Rachel Brosnahan and produced by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Radical Media. There also will be a panel discussion about the movie and climate change issues after the showing. Free.
Thursday, April 18
Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time: 1:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This edition of Community Connections will feature a special screening of the first full-length documentary ever made about legendary environmentalist Aldo Leopold, author of, "A Sand County Almanac." The film highlights Leopold's extraordinary career, tracing how he shaped and influenced the modern environmental movement. Following the film, there will be a discussion with Thomas Dean, Senior Presidential Writer/Editor at the University of Iowa. Free.
Recycle the Runway: 5:30-9 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This event includes a cocktail hour and a unique fashion show featuring 10 local designers challenged to create a "runway ready" fashion ensemble out of a bag of recycled clothes and accessories. The garments are items donated to Dress for Success Quad-Cities that are not workplace appropriate for the women being served. There also will be event stations offering interactive experiences, heavy appetizers, a wine and cocktail cash bar and a silent auction. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rtr-2019.eventbrite.com. $440 table of 8, $65 per person.
Saturday, April 20
Pat Foley: 5-7 p.m., Union Arcade, 111 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Free.
A Few Blind Mice: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Night Sky Viewing With The Popular Astronomy Club: 7:30-10 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the spring night sky. Mars, M44 (Beehive Cluster), Cor Caroli (Double Star), M3 (Globular Cluster) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Love of Motown: An All-Star Tribute: 7:30-10 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring an energetic, soulful tribute to Motown with classic songs from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and The Temptations. $30 in advance.
Sunday, April 21
Songbird Jazz Quartet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Prairie Light: Through April 26. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Pat Ohnemus and Cynthia Stakweather Nelson. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
On Golden Pond: Thursday-Saturday, April 11-13, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 14, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through April 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-944-2244 or visit rhplayers.com. $12.
The Comedy of Errors: Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through April 13. The Prenzie Players will present this comedy by William Shakespeare. Seating is very limited, reservations recommended. For more information or to make reservations, email at tickets@prenzieplayers.com or visit prenzieplayers.com. Now featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
Seussical the Musical: Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 14, 2 p.m., North Scott High School, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Through April 14. Presented by Lancer Productions. There will be a dinner theater featuring pre-dinner entertainment and a full buffet ($20) at 5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 12-13. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tix.nshslp.com. $12 adults, $10 senior citizens (60 years and older)/students.
Muscatine Community Schools: Through April 21. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 14. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
2019 Duck Hatching: Saturday-Sunday, April 13-14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. This annual event will include hatching observation and duckling education with informational sessions conducted at the top of every hour. In addition to observing duck eggs hatching and ducklings playing and swimming, children can ask questions and will have an opportunity to pet a duckling. A video showing duck eggs hatching also will be shown so guests can witness the full experience anytime during the visit. In addition, a special guest will be on site for spring photo opportunities with children and families. Free.
