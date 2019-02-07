Friday, Feb. 8
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Trivia Night: 6 p.m., Bettendorf High School, 333 18th St. The BHS Class of 2019 will host this Valentine's-themed trivia night featuring mulligans and teams of no more than ten players in the BHS Commons. There will be concessions for sale. All proceeds will go toward the senior class. For more information, email kmahoney@bettendorf.k12.ia.us. $10 per person.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and freestyle steps. $7.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Discovery Dome: Magnetism: Defending the Planet, Defining the Cosmos: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover how this powerful, misunderstood force shields oceans from solar winds and how scientists are working to understand the magnetic connection between the Earth and the Sun. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through. No crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Dad and Daughter Date Night: 6-8 p.m., Rock Island Fitness Activity Center, 4303 24th St. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments will host this evening of music, dancing and snacks along with a photo booth and other activities. For more information or to register (required), call 309-732-7275 or visit rigov.org/ePark. Includes a 5x7 professional photo. $15 per person at the door, $10 per person in advance.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be tango dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bullseye Saloon, 817 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: Sunday, Feb. 10, 9-9:50 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This adult forum will feature a showing of the film, "I Am Not Your Negro," written by James Baldwin and directed by Raoul Peck. The film is a posthumous collaboration between author and director, using Mr. Baldwin's notes and letters about the lives and deaths of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. The first half of the film will be shown on Sunday, Feb. 3 and the last half on Sunday, Feb. 10. Free.
Valentine Scherenschnitte with Keith Bonnstetter: 1-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 1 p.m. and a three-dimensional class at 2 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Humpback Whales: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience, the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to the theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an ax and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
Monday, Feb. 11
Goin' To Chicago: Documentary and Discussion with the AAHC: 5-6:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Featuring a screening of this documentary by George King focusing on the Great Migration era of African-American history. Cynthia Clark, member of the Quad-Cities non-profit organization. Afro American Heritage Center (AAHC), also will lead a discussion after the screening. Free.
Songwriting Workshop with TC Boyd: 6-8 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can try writing a song at this workshop with local artist TC Boyd. Free.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Read Local: 7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Read Local series that highlights local authors throughout the year this evening the event will differ by bringing together a larger locale when members of the Writers on the Avenue from Muscatine host a discussion panel on authorship. Free.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Community Connections: Alice's Ordinary People: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take a personal look at the Civil Rights Movement in honor of Black History Month during a special viewing of this documentary. Filmmaker, Craig Dudnick, will be on-hand for a Q&A session following the showing. The film tells the story of Chicagoan, Alice Tregay, an unsung heroine of the Civil Rights Movement. Free.
Fancy Nancy: 4-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can dress in fancy attire and celebrate all things Fancy Nancy with crafts, activities and snacks. Free.
Snowstar Sweetheart Dinner and Ski: 4-8 p.m., Snowstar, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia. Featuring a candlelit dinner by the fireplace at 4-5 or 6-7 p.m. and skiing all evening (4-8 p.m.). There also will be a cash bar. For more information or to make reservations (required by Tuesday, Feb. 12), call 309-798-2673 or visit skisnowstar.com. $100 per couple (dinner, lift, rental), $50 per couple (dinner only).
Cheers to Love: Couple's Paint and Sip Valentine's Day Special: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Couples will get to paint one canvas featuring, "Cheers to Love," and enjoy a bottle of wine together. $40. Sue Mayberry, farmercreekantiques@gmail.com, 563-652-4462. $40.
Valentine's Wine Dinner: 6:30 p.m., Hauberg Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. This romantic evening at the elegant Hauberg Mansion will feature live jazz piano music, a selection of wines, a gourmet meal and a wine expert to discuss the finer points of each wine. Dessert and a glass of champagne also are included. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-265-2753563-265-2753 or visit eventbrite.com/e/valentines-wine-dinner-tickets-541170977696. $50 per person.
Valentine Indoor Music and Moonlight Walk: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. This all-ages event will be at the Watch Tower Lodge. Participants can take a leisurely self-guiding stroll outside on a luminary-lit path or come into the Lodge and keep warm by the fire. There will be freshly-made donuts and juice/cider or hot cocoa as well as music by Just4Fun. Drew Nagle also will call contra-dancing. Free.
Friday, Feb. 15
Theresa Rosetta: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 7:30-10:30 a.m., Lock and Dam 14, Leclaire. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this three-hour field trip along the Mississippi River to view overwintering waterfowl. Participants should meet for carpooling at Lock and Dam 14 on the Iowa side. For further information, call 309-764-9779. Free.
Dress Drop Off Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can donate clean and gently used prom dresses to the Davenport Public Library to help support our Dress Giveaway program in March. Donated gowns will be accepted at the Library any time during the two drop-off days 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Eastern Avenue Branch or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Fairmount Street Branch.
22nd annual Great Backyard Bird Count: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn how to identify and attract Iowa's backyard birds and how to make a pine cone bird feeder. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
9th annual Red Dress Run: 12:30 p.m., Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. The Quad-City Hash House Harriers, Dirty Pirate Chapter, a self-described "drinking club with a running problem," will partner with local businesses for this "run" where all participants, male and female, don red dresses to draw attention to this charity event. Participants will follow a trail marked with chalk or flour, with stops for games, contests, cold beverages and socializing. There also will be a post-run celebration at Stardust. Proceeds will go to the Friendly House of Davenport. For more information or to register online, visit qcreddressrun.com. $40.
14th annual Taco Supper: 4-7 p.m., Fire Station, 101 1st St., Sherrard. The Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department will host this supper featuring all-you-can-eat hard and soft shell tacos, taco salads, nachos, beverage and ice cream. Proceeds will be used to purchase supplies and equipment for recently purchased rescue truck. For more information, call 309- 593-2412. Donations accepted.
The Human Heart: 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg. Featuring the Nova Singers. For more information, visit novasingers.com. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Blues Rock It with Detroit Larry Davison: 8-11 p.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Pat Foley: 8-11 p.m., 129 Coffee and Wine Bar, 129 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 17
A Look at Kaiserslautern and Rheinland Pfalz: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn about Davenport's sister city including the sights, history and culture of the German State of Rheinland-Pfalz. In addition to Kaiserslautern, temporary home to thousands of US military members and civilians, the talk will visit the cities of Speyer, Worms, Mainz and Trier and travel along the German Wine road to visit castles on the Mosel and Rhine. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
The Human Heart: 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Manny Lopez Septet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Patrick Sweany: 7 p.m., Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $15.
Multi-date Events
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
World War I Honor Roll: through March 4. St. Ambrose University Library, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This State Historical Museum of Iowa traveling display features thousands of names and corresponding photographs of Iowans lost during World War I including Merle Hay, of Glidden, who was among the first Americans to die during the war, and Wayman Minor, of Centerville, who was among the last. The first U.S. servicewoman to die during active duty in the war was Marion Crandall, of Cedar Rapids, who also lived in Davenport. The display includes photographs and information of 87 people from Scott County. Library hours: 7:45 a.m. to midnight Mondays-Thursdays; 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; noon to midnight Sundays. Free.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Bettendorf Community Schools: Through Feb. 10. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 3. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Unconditional Loyalty: The Military Service of African Americans: Through Feb. 28. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Avenue, Rock Island. From the African American Museum of Iowa, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum presents this exhibit where participants can learn about African American military heroes and heroines from the Revolutionary War to today. Topics include Iowa's 60th U.S. Colored Troops from the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldiers, women in the military, World War I training camps in Iowa and the Tuskegee Airmen. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Rev. Pat Halverson: through March 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Halverson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Disney's Newsies: the Broadway Musical: Through Feb. 23. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
Creation Studio Artist Residency: Marie Stephens: Fridays, Feb. 8 and 15, 10 a.m. to noon, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. During the month of February, local artist Marie Stephens will be in residency at the Creation Studio where visitors will be able to drop by and watch Stephens in the process of painting. All ages are welcome to stop in to observe and talk about the process of painting. Free.
25th annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Feb. 10. Participants can research, compare and dream at this show featuring over 150 new model cars, trucks, SUVS and alternative fuel vehicles. Manufacturer and dealer representatives with be available to answer questions at this non-selling event. $8 adults (13 years and older), $6 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for children 12 years and younger.
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 8-9, 7:30 p.m, Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Feb. 9. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $16.
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
60th annual Rock Island Antique Show: Satrurday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Hall, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island. Through Feb. 10. Featuring dealers displaying antique, vintage and retro collectibles. There also will be food concessions, bake sale and free parking. $5 good for both days.
Little Shop of Horrors: Saturdays, Feb. 9 and 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Feb. 10 and 17, 2:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium. Through Feb. 17. Presented by the CC StopLight Players. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-886-2143 or visit showtix4u.com/events /16059. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens/children.
18th annual Great River Show Choir Invitational: Friday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Feb. 16. Davenport Central and Davenport West High Schools will co-host this invitational featuring middle and high school show choirs. Middle schools begin competition at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with high school groups starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The finals will begin at 7 p.m. For more information including schedules, visit greatrivershowchoir.com. Friday: $8 adults, $5 students(K-12)/senior citizens (60 years and older). Saturday: $15 adults, $5 students(K-12)/senior citizens (60 years and older).
Rock Island-Milan Community Schools: Through Feb. 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 24. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
