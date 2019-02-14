Thursday, Feb. 14
Community Connections: Alice's Ordinary People: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take a personal look at the Civil Rights Movement in honor of Black History Month during a special viewing of this documentary. Filmmaker, Craig Dudnick, will be on-hand for a Q&A session following the showing. The film tells the story of Chicagoan, Alice Tregay, an unsung heroine of the Civil Rights Movement. Free.
Fancy Nancy: 4-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can dress in fancy attire and celebrate all things Fancy Nancy with crafts, activities and snacks. Free.
Snowstar Sweetheart Dinner and Ski: 4-8 p.m., Snowstar, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia. Featuring a candlelit dinner by the fireplace at 4-5 or 6-7 p.m. and skiing all evening (4-8 p.m.). There also will be a cash bar. For more information or to make reservations (required by Tuesday, Feb. 12), call 309-798-2673 or visit skisnowstar.com. $100 per couple (dinner, lift, rental), $50 per couple (dinner only).
Cheers to Love: Couple's Paint and Sip Valentine's Day Special: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Couples will get to paint one canvas featuring, "Cheers to Love," and enjoy a bottle of wine together. $40.
Valentine's Wine Dinner: 6:30 p.m., Hauberg Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. This romantic evening at the elegant Hauberg Mansion will feature live jazz piano music, a selection of wines, a gourmet meal and a wine expert to discuss the finer points of each wine. Dessert and a glass of champagne also are included. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-265-2753563-265-2753 or visit eventbrite.com/e/valentines-wine-dinner-tickets-541170977696. $50 per person.
Valentine Indoor Music and Moonlight Walk: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. This all-ages event will be at the Watch Tower Lodge. Participants can take a leisurely self-guiding stroll outside on a luminary-lit path or come into the Lodge and keep warm by the fire. There will be freshly-made donuts and juice/cider or hot cocoa as well as music by Just4Fun. Drew Nagle also will call contra-dancing. Free.
15th annual Smooth Jazz Valentine's Concert and Dinner: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. This evening will feature dinner beginning at 6 p.m. at The Current Iowa, 215 Main St. Followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-505-3703 or visit smoothjazzseries.com. VIP seating: $165 per couple, $48.50 per person (concert-only). General seating: $145 per couple, $38.50 per person (concert-only).
Friday, Feb. 15
Creation Studio Artist Residency: Marie Stephens: 10 a.m. to noon, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. During the month of February, local artist Marie Stephens will be in residency at the Creation Studio where visitors will be able to drop by and watch Stephens in the process of painting. All ages are welcome to stop in to observe and talk about the process of painting. Free.
Theresa Rosetta: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 7:30-10:30 a.m., Lock and Dam 14, Leclaire. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this three-hour field trip along the Mississippi River to view overwintering waterfowl. Participants should meet for carpooling at Lock and Dam 14 on the Iowa side. For further information, call 309-764-9779. Free.
Dress Drop Off Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can donate clean and gently used prom dresses to the Davenport Public Library to help support our Dress Giveaway program in March. Donated gowns will be accepted at the Library any time during the two drop-off days 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Eastern Avenue Branch or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Fairmount Street Branch.
22nd annual Great Backyard Bird Count: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn how to identify and attract Iowa's backyard birds and how to make a pine cone bird feeder. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
9th annual Red Dress Run: 12:30 p.m., Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. The Quad-City Hash House Harriers, Dirty Pirate Chapter, a self-described "drinking club with a running problem," will partner with local businesses for this "run" where all participants, male and female, don red dresses to draw attention to this charity event. Participants will follow a trail marked with chalk or flour, with stops for games, contests, cold beverages and socializing. There also will be a post-run celebration at Stardust. Proceeds will go to the Friendly House of Davenport. For more information or to register online, visit qcreddressrun.com. $40.
14th annual Taco Supper: 4-7 p.m., Fire Station, 101 1st St., Sherrard. The Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department will host this supper featuring all-you-can-eat hard and soft shell tacos, taco salads, nachos, beverage and ice cream. Proceeds will be used to purchase supplies and equipment for a recently purchased rescue truck. For more information, call 309- 593-2412. Donations accepted.
The Human Heart: 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg. Featuring the Nova Singers. For more information, visit novasingers.com. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Blues Rock It with Detroit Larry Davison: 8-11 p.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Pat Foley: 8-11 p.m., 129 Coffee and Wine Bar, 129 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
The Human Heart: 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Manny Lopez Septet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Patrick Sweany: 7 p.m., Rhythm City Casino , 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport . $15.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring The Road Less Traveled: Albania and the Former Yugoslavian Republics by Gary and Cindy Meden of LeClaire. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Friday, Feb. 22
Dress Drop Off Day: 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can donate clean and gently used prom dresses to the Davenport Public Library to help support our Dress Giveaway program in March. Donated gowns will be accepted at the Library any time during the two drop-off days 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Eastern Avenue Branch or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Fairmount Street Branch.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The German American Heritage Center will host this trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players. There also will be mulligans, doublers and a 50/50 raffle. Participants may bring snacks with beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will go towards educational programming and exhibits. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844. $10 per player.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase is required per person.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Antique, Pottery and Stoneware Show and Sale: 1-3:30 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. The Red Wing Collectors Society will host this event featuring a full vendor hall of high-quality vintage and collectible antiques, pottery and stoneware. The sale will be followed by a live auction at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit redwingcollectors.org/rwcs-calendar-of-events/rwcs-midwinter-gettogether/midwinter-show-and-sale. Free.
Maple-syruping Demonstration: 1 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can discuss the history of syruping and tree identification and then make maple candy. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Taco Dinner: 4-8 p.m., Steve's Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island. The St. Patrick Society will host this fundraiser for the Grand Parade XXXIV. All proceeds benefit the Grand Parade XXXIV on Saturday, March 16. Tacos will be 3 for $5.
All Saints Catholic School Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats Gala: 5 p.m. to midnight, Iowa Building, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. All Saints will host this annual Gala fundraiser featuring food, music, live and silent auctions and more. All Saints will host this annual Gala fundraiser featuring food, music, live and silent auctions and more. To view live auction items, visit the school website. For more information or to make reservations, call the 563-324-3205 or visit ascsdav.org. $50, $40 in advance.
Hauberg Mansion Mardi Gras Murder Mystery: 6-11 p.m., Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can work together to solve a mysterious puzzle. There also will be a buffet including traditional New Orleans gumbo, red beans and rice and bread pudding as well as a cash bar. Participants must be 16 years and older or accompanied by an adult and be able to navigate stairs. Costumes encouraged. $35.
Fulton Saddle Club Banquet: 6 p.m. to midnight, King Pins Saloon and Dance Hall, 18675 13th St., Fulton. The Fulton Saddle Club will hold this annual banquet featuring dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing to the music of Problem Child from 8 p.m. to midnight. The dance is open to the public and dinner reservations are required by Saturday, Feb. 16. For more information or to make reservations, call 815-499-4563. $15 per person dinner/dance.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island. Quad-Cities Interfaith will host this trivia night. $10 per person.
Todd McDonough: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Biscuit Miller and the Mix: 7:30 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Bass Banger Vol.2: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Rock Island Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave. Featuring music by Power Moves Music Productions. All ages welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/374887326419617/?ti=cl.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crabby's Bar and Grill, 826 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Carnival in Contemporary Germany and Switzerland: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a talk by Glenn Ehrstine about carnival or the Fifth Season in Germany. Participants can learn about the carnival traditions of Cologne, Düsseldorf, the Black Forest and Basel. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Buffalo Bill's Birthday Party: noon to 4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum, Mississippi River Levee, LeClaire. This birthday party for Buffalo Bill will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting) and more. Free.
I Too, Sing America: 3-4:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. The Quad-City Wind Ensemble will present this winter concert featuring pieces by William Grant Still, Daniel Montoya, W.C. Handy and more. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens, free for students.
Honoring the Legacy: Remembering the 108th USCT: 3-5 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. During this event to honor the brave men of the 108th USCT the community is invited to view photos and displays and listen to stories of the men. Free.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Rev. Pat Halverson: Through March 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through March 30. Featuring the paintings of Halverson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings.This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
World War I Honor Roll: through March 4. St. Ambrose University Library, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This State Historical Museum of Iowa traveling display features thousands of names and corresponding photographs of Iowans lost during World War I including Merle Hay, of Glidden, who was among the first Americans to die during the war, and Wayman Minor, of Centerville, who was among the last. The first U.S. servicewoman to die during active duty in the war was Marion Crandall, of Cedar Rapids, who also lived in Davenport. The display includes photographs and information of 87 people from Scott County. Library hours: 7:45 a.m. to midnight Mondays-Thursdays; 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; noon to midnight Sundays. Free.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Unconditional Loyalty: The Military Service of African Americans: Through Feb. 28. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Avenue, Rock Island. From the African American Museum of Iowa, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum presents this exhibit where participants can learn about African American military heroes and heroines from the Revolutionary War to today. Topics include Iowa's 60th U.S. Colored Troops from the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldiers, women in the military, World War I training camps in Iowa and the Tuskegee Airmen. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Disney's Newsies: the Broadway Musical: Through Feb. 23. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
18th annual Great River Show Choir Invitational: Friday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Feb. 16. Davenport Central and Davenport West High Schools will co-host this invitational featuring middle and high school show choirs. Middle schools begin competition at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with high school groups starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The finals will begin at 7 p.m. For more information including schedules, visit greatrivershowchoir.com. Friday: $8 adults, $5 students(K-12)/senior citizens (60 years and older). Saturday: $15 adults, $5 students(K-12)/senior citizens (60 years and older).
Rock Island-Milan Community Schools: Through Feb. 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 24. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Little Shop of Horrors: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium. Through Feb. 17. Presented by the CC StopLight Players. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-886-2143 or visit showtix4u.com/events /16059. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens/children.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
