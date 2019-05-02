Thursday, May 2
Community Shred Day: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring secure bulk shredding of documents containing personal information and data. Participants can bring personal documents in up to three disposable containers per household for confidential shredding and disposal. Free.
Layers of Maquoketa Coffeehouse: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St. Featuring a lineup including singing and dancing, instrumental solos, duets and quartets, comedy, readings and gymnastics. Coffee and treats will be provided. Free.
Learning Lounge: No Worries: 6:30-8 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants 21 years and older can learn tips and tricks to stay calm and collected during a busy day during this adult learning workshop. Pamela Crouch, executive director of Living Proof Exhibit, will bring the arts to help channel creativity and de-stress by tickling the imagination bone. Includes appetizers and one complimentary cocktail. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-336-7295. $30.
Friday, May 3
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. $10, $5 members.
Thom Dower, Richard Rose, Terry Hanson and Larry Boyd (TRTL): 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. This one-time event will feature veteran, native Quad-City musicians including Thom Dower, guitar; Dr. Rose, bass; Terry Hanson, drums; and Larry Boyd, guitar. Free.
Jazz and Just Desserts: 7 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. Featuring the music of Ray Wierson and Friends and delicious desserts. Profits benefit UM Women's mission projects. There also will be a soup supper 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a free will offering to support mission trips. $12 for Jazz and Just Desserts.
Happy Dog Duo: 7:30-9 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. The Iowa Federation of Music Clubs will present this concert featuring the duo performing on the rare 1904 Pleyel Double Grand Piano owned by the Federated Music Teachers Association of the Quad-Cities. Free.
Bass Banger 3: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Power Moves Music Productions will present this event featuring quality, regional bass deejays. All ages welcome. All bags are subject to search, no backpacks allowed. For more information, visit Facebook.com/PowerMovesMusicProductions. $15 per person.
Michael Moncado and Whiskey High: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, May 4
38th annual Cornbelt Running Club 24 Hour Race: 7 a.m., North Scott High School Track, 1120 14th St., Eldridge. Cornbelt Running Club will host this 24-hour race starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday and continuing for 24 hours. Participants can attempt to cover as many miles as possible until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. This event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 563-349-9120 or email BonnieBusch@centurylink.net. $130.
Multiple Sclerosis Walk: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Veteran's Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Walk MS: Quad-Cities will feature 1-mile and 3-mile route options with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m. Free with donations accepted.
Spring in Bloom: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Hammond-Henry Hospital, 600 N College Ave, Geneseo. Hammond-Henry Auxiliary will host this flower sale fundraiser featuring container pots, hanging baskets and unique annuals. Participants may bring a container to be potted. Donuts and coffee also will be available. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary Pledge items. Free.
Comic Book Day Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can receive a free comic book and stay for a host of events including Saturday morning cartoons, presentations and discussions, Art-to-Go with the Figge and more. Free.
Sound The Alarm: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1100 River Drive, Moline. Volunteer participants will work alongside fire departments and other local groups, canvassing at-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and educate families about fire prevention and safety. This event will be held rain or shine. for more information or to sign up, visit redcross.org/staquadcities. Free.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr: May the 4th Be with You: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can channel curiosity through a variety of activities focused on Star Wars physics problems. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Nahant Marsh Saturday Guided Hikes: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. A naturalist will lead a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes will be offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Volkswagen Car Show: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a fun-filled day of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans, kit cars and more. participants can see the history of one of Germany's most iconic car brands right in the parking lot. There also will be brats. Free.
World Labyrinth Day: Walk as One at One: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. This day will begin with an introduction to the labyrinth followed by walking the Prairie labyrinth after lunch. This event features a good opportunity for beginners or enthusiasts to engage in family and community and amplify collective energy. Fee includes a meal. For more information or to register, call 563-336-8414 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. $20.
David Dorris: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Book Rack, 4764 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Book signing. Free.
Tom McKay: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vicki's Rocks, Readings, and Books, 2901 16th St., Moline. Book signing. Free.
Cinco de Mayo: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Rudy's Tacos, 2214 E. 11th St., Davenport. Featuring performances by Doug Brundies Big Acoustic Show, the Merchants and Smooth Groove, a Taco Eating contest starting at 5 p.m., food and drink specials as well as a bouncy house and balloon animals for kids. Free.
Homebrew School: 1-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. The MUGZ Club will present a complete homebrewing demonstration, from grain to glass. This unique class will emphasize equipment and technique for the absolute beginner. The class will be held outside, so please call the library at 563-326-7832 if the weather is poor. Free.
Lori Luna Cancer Benefit: 2-8 p.m., Highland Park Bowl, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Donations accepted.
Spring Wildflower Hike: 3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants should wear sturdy, waterproof shoes to join naturalist Michael Granger for this tour of the Wapsi woods in search of wildflowers. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Quad-City Rollers vs.CoMo Derby Dames: 6 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. The first game will be a Junior Derby Bout with the Orphan Brigade taking on the Derby Devils from Osage. In the second game, the Rollers will go against the CoMo Derby Dames from Columbia, Mo. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ALS Association Iowa Chapter. $12 at the door, $10 in advance, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Laura McDonald: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., The Edje Nightclub, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
Brushville: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Len Brown North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Sunday, May 5
MIP Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eriksen Chevrolet, 325 1st Ave. E, Milan. Featuring one of the largest arts and crafts fairs in the Midwest with over 200 vendors both indoors and outdoors. $2 donation.
Spring Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Presented by the East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis Club proceeds will benefit the Children's Therapy Center, Q-C food pantries, scholarships, local libraries and more. $2 donation.
Mother's Day Scherenschnitte: 1-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 1 p.m. and a three-dimensional class at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Jim Busta Band: 1-5 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 20 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting, with Cinco de Mayo specials and a food truck. Free.
Stephen Hamilton Organ Concert: 3-5 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St. , Davenport. Internationally famous organist Stephen Hamilton will perform as part of this concert series. All proceeds from this event will help fund McAnthony's Window to feed those in need. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stanthonysdavenportiowa.org/concert-tickets.html. $15 at the door, $10 in advance, $5 children 18 years and younger.
2019 Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance Program: 6:30 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. Featuring keynote speaker Harold Kasimow. For information, call 309-793-1300. Free.
Tuesday, May 7
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring One Night Inside North Korea by Brendan Iglehart of Davenport. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
A Cross Section of Music: 7-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. The Black Hawk College Community Band will present this concert. Free.
Musique Francaise: 7-8 p.m., Two Rivers Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City Flutes Unlimited will present the 2019 Spring Concert featuring beautiful music by French composers Georges Bizet, Claude Debussy, Gabriel Faure, Phillippe Gaubert and Claude LeJeune. Free.
Wednesday, May 8
WWll Lecture Series: Turning the Tide in the Pacific and Battle of Midway: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy during World War II by joining Kevin Braafladt, the Army Sustainment Command Deputy Historian at the Rock Island Arsenal, to discuss the turning of the tide in the Pacific Theater and the Battle of Midway. Free.
3rd annual African Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. The students of the Joint Religious School of Congregation Beth Israel and Temple Emanuel will host this dinner along with young people from other local faith communities to raise money for The Sara Detweiler Scholarship Fund for deserving students at a rural high school in Kenya. The dinner will feature African food prepared under the direction of Aline Nshimirimana of Tanzania as well as the live music of cantorial soloist Sheryl Hassell-Bennett, singer/songwriter David Smith, the Swahili Choir of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Taranga Drum Group. $5.
Thursday, May 9
Mother Daughter Evening: 6-8:30 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. Featuring and evening meal followed by a program with music by Becca Brown and Girls, a tribute to mothers, door prizes and guest speaker Mrs. Lori Woods from Muscatine. The theme will be, "Rare and Beautiful Treasures," from Proverbs 24:3-4. $5 per person.
Friday, May 10
Happy Feet: 4 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Riverdale. The Scott Community College environmental club will host this family movie night featuring concessions and a silent auction to raise funds to aid the environmental club and its conservation efforts. Free.
Steak Fry: 5:30 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3217 4th Ave., Moline. Featuring a steak fry with steak or pork chop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by karaoke. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, May 3. $10.
Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. Cover charge.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Pop Rocks: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, May 11
Annual Greig Memorial Library 5K Race/Run: 8 a.m., Greig Memorial Library, 110 S. Joy St., Oneida. Friends of Greig Memorial Library will hold this annual 5k Run/Walk. Following the 5K there will be a free kids race where children receive a ribbon and a book. All proceeds from the race will be used to buy books and support patron services. For more information or to register, visit getmeregistered.com. $25.
Circus Days: 11 a.m. to noon, Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. Dave Herzog's Marionettes will invite participants into the mysterious big top to meet his unusual circus family. Walter the Basset Hound also will be around to greet the audience. Free.
Tie-Dye in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. During this fun, family-friendly event sponsored by Sunrise Village participants can tie-dye a variety of items, enjoy live music provided by Quad-City Rock Academy, paint Hope Rocks that can be taken home or placed in future gardens and participate in raffle drawings. All the supplies needed to tie-dye canvas grocery bags, socks and t-shirts will be provided along with step-by-step guidance. Hope Rocks will be 1 for $3 or buy a 4-pack for $10. There also will be a food truck with 100 percent of the food sales donated to Sunrise Village. The rain date will be Saturday, June 22. $20.
Discovery Dome: The Great Planet Adventures: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can explore the wild terrain of different planets and their moons in the seat of some of the wildest rides of the solar system. Zip-line across the scorched Mercury, snowmobile in icy Pluto and glide over the otherworldly lakes of Titan. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Blues Rock-It and the Shawn Pittman Band: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society this night, to show appreciation to all the Blues fans in the Quad-Cities, will feature two bands. River Bend Foodbank will be accepting donations with cash donations encouraged because the Food Bank can purchase food much more efficiently. Free.
Trivia Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Caitlyn Wolfe: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be swing dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
98 Degrees: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $30 to $65.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Pop Rocks: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crabby's Bar and Grill, 826 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley. Free.
Multi-date Events
Private Schools: Through May 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 28. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m. 563-326-7804.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Remembering Our Fallen: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Through May 12. This national memorial exhibit to remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died after being wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan will be on display in the north lobby. The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of the nation's Fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, and also honors those who returned with the invisible wounds of PTSD and died by suicide. Free.
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Silent Sky: Thursdays-Saturdays, May 2-4 and 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 5 and 12, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through May 12. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
Horse Power: Through May 30. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Laurie Justus Pace. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Cinco de Mayo: Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, May 4, 6 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, May 5, 3-6 p.m., Stop's Showroom, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. Through May 5. Featuring a big tent and performances by Grupo Realidad, Too White Crew, Funktastic 5 and more. $10.
Blackhawk Spring Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show: Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, noon to 4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through May 5. The Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club will host this show featuring rocks, minerals, fossils, agates, geodes, tumbled stones, beads, silver and beaded jewelry, carved stones, spheres and more. For information, call 563-299-5740.
66th Bi-Annual Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair: Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Through May 12. This outdoor juried fine art and craft fair will feature over 120 artists from multiple states, food vendors, children's activities, and free admission to the Figge Art Museum all weekend. Free.
