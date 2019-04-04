Friday, April 5
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. $10, $5 members.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., LeClaire Civic Club, 127 S. Cody Road. River Valley Optimist Club will host this TV trivia night featuring tables of eight players. Participants may bring food and drinks. There also will be a 50/50, mulligans and door prizes. For more information or to register, e-mail Josselyn.e.smith@gmail.com. $50 table minimum, $10 per player.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Saturday, April 6
Chocolate Experience: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring free samples from area chocolate shops, bakeries, beauty vendors and coffee houses. Participants also can learn about the history of chocolate and view the Cacao tree. This year will feature three different times to attend 9-11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. At the door: $12 adults, $6 youth.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr: Rock, Paper, Fossils?: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can channel curiosity for dinosaurs and paleontology through a variety of activities focused on dinosaurs. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Nahant Marsh Saturday Guided Hikes: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. A naturalist will lead a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes will be offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Annual Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can browse 15 local vendors to find treats, goodies and local crafts for Easter season. Free.
Game of Thrones Party: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can get psyched for the last season of this show with several fun-filled activities. Costumes are welcome but not required. Free.
Annual Spaghetti Supper: 4-7 p.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hwy 84, Albany. Featuring all-you-can-eat spaghetti, tossed salad, French bread, beverage and ice cream for dessert. Carry-outs will be available. $9 adult, $4 youth 5-12 years, free for children younger than 5 years.
Melanie Devaney: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Building, 8402 N. Harrison St., Davenport. The Davenport Breakfast Lions will host this trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players and questions provided by Mr. Trivia. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. There also will be raffles, a wine pull and a 50/50 drawing. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-570-1430. $10 per player.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club (RIAWC) will host this trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players. There also will be a silent and live auctions and walking tacos available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the club's charitable work supporting Quad-City military, veterans and families on Arsenal Island and in the Quad-City community. For more information or to register, e-mail bswelker@gmail.com. $90 per table, $12 per player.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Sunday, April 7
Annual Spring Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camden Center, 2701 1st St. E, Milan. The Quad-City Coin Club will present this show featuring 80 dealer tables, offering US coins, foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, US and foreign paper money, exhibits, bourse, a coin raffle and door prizes every hour. Kids will be able to select coins from a world treasure chest and there will be a youth coin auction at 1:30 p.m. Club members also will be available to identify coins and paper money and answer questions on coin collecting. There will be a lunch stand available. Free.
Sylvan Island Stampede XI: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sylvan Island Park, 2nd Street and the Mississippi River, Moline. Featuring mountain bike races for all ages. For more information, call 563-529-8904, or visit qcforc.org. $35 day of event, $25 through April 5.
Brides Bingo: 1 p.m., Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Family, friends and brides will play bingo for wedding prizes during this fundraiser for Friends of Vander Veer Botanical Park. A cash bar and concessions also will be available. Limited to 300 players. $20 at the door, $15 in advance (until April 5), $5 extra for the grand prize rounds.
Felted Eggs with Gisela: 2-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a hands-on workshop where participants can learn to felt dyed raw wool around Styrofoam eggs and make decorative Easter designs. Beginners welcome. Space is limited. $20, $15 members.
RiverChor Spring Concert: 2-3:45 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a diverse range of vocal music from classical to jazz. Free with donations accepted.
Monday, April 8
The Amish Incident: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Scott County Library System, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. Featuring a screening of this film by Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. The Rundles will take part in a Q&A following the screening. The film weaves interviews with key people in the story with newly discovered archival materials and photographs to tell a fascinating and memorable true tale of rural conflict and compromise. Free.
Tuesday, April 9
Nahant Marsh Toddler Tales: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. On the second Tuesday of each month, Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.
Wednesday, April 10
Edgar Crocket and David Holcomb: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the 28th annual Lenten Concert Series. Free.
Read Local: Misty Urban: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Read Local series that highlights six local authors throughout the year this evening will feature author, Misty Urban. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer opportunity. Free.
Thursday, April 11
Pete the Cat Party: 4-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can celebrate everyone's favorite groovy, song-loving cat with fun crafts and activities all about Pete the Cat. Free.
Chili Cook-off: 5-7 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. The North Scott Chamber will host this chili cook-off with live and silent auctions benefitting the North Scott FFA. $5 chili tasting, $2 hotdog and chips.
Food For Thought: 6-8:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. This fundraiser for the Rock Island Public Library Foundation will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, complimentary wine, craft beer and soft drinks as well as silent auction bidding, a mystery wine and beer pull raffle, music by Myers Brothers and conversation with other library lovers. $40.
Friday, April 12
Annual Senior Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to noon, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Moline Township and Activity Center for Seniors will host this event that will provide valuable information on community services that specifically benefit senior citizens. Fair participants can learn about local agencies as well as products and services available to help seniors get the most out of life. Free.
Kids in the Kitchen: Earth Day: 5-6 p.m., Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. The April Kids in the Kitchen class, for youth 5-12 years, will feature an Earth Day theme. Participants can make Fruit Critters, Butterfly Snack Bags, Dirt Cups and a Bird Seed Hanger to take home. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), visit customer service at the store or hy-vee.com/stores/calendar. $10 per child.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Opening Doors Gala: A Black Tie A-Fair: 6-9 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring magical entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and live and silent auctions. David Casas and juggler Zach Metzler will perform as well as vocalist Freddy Allen. Gala attendees will get to be part of the magic and hear about how the impact donations make on families. Proceeds benefit Family Resources. For more information or to reserve a seat or table, visit famres.org/calendar/events/opening-doors-gala-a-black-tie-a-fair. $85.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Saturday, April 13
The Great Maquoketa Scavenger Race: 8 a.m. to noon, Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 S. Main St. During this family-friendly fun race for all ages participants can compete as a team or individual to solve clues, unlock secret locations in Maquoketa, complete mini challenges and race to the finish. Prizes will be awarded in the competitive, family and best costumed or themed team divisions. Register by Friday, March 29 to receive a free t-shirt. Children 5 years and younger are free but no fee means no t-shirt. for more information or to register, visit maquoketachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-great-maquoketa-scavenger-race-9750. $15 per participant.
22nd annual In-Fisherman Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to noon, QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can view, buy and trade new and used fishing, hunting and camping equipment. Biscuits and gravy, coffee and pop will be available for purchase. Free.
Stuffed Animal Interns: 9:30 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can drop off a stuffed animal or doll at any Davenport Public Library location on Thursday, April 11, between noon and closing, or Friday, April 12, between 9 a.m. and noon. Throughout the day on Friday the new "interns" will join library staff and help check out books, lead storytime, answer reference questions and more. Stuffed animals can be picked up at the celebration breakfast 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Eastern Avenue Branch. The breakfast will feature donut holes and juice and a video of the Stuffed Animal Interns adventures. Free.
Responding to the Many Faces of Hate Symposium: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eastern Iowa Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Once Human Family, Quad-Cities will host this symposium featuring three-panel discussions led by a panel of local experts. Topics for the panels will include how best to respond when confronting incidents of hate based on race, LGBTQ/gender or faith and immigration in this community. Each panel will last approximately 45 minutes. Lunch will be provided. The day will end with keynote speaker, Zach Wahls, newly-seated Iowa State Senator, American activist on behalf of LGBT equality and author. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-343-8936 or email demmfree822@gmail.com. At the door: $15. In advance: $10 adults, $5 students.
Chili Lunch Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 511 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Davenport. Brubaker Lodge will host this chili lunch featuring chili, cornbread, crackers, cheese, dessert, water, lemonade and coffee. Pop will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes/March of Babies. $8 all-you-can-eat, $5 a bowl.
Kids in the Kitchen: Earth Day: 11 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. The April Kids in the Kitchen class, for youth 5-12 years, will feature an Earth Day theme. Participants can make Fruit Critters, Butterfly Snack Bags, Dirt Cups and a Bird Seed Hanger to take home. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), visit customer service at the store or hy-vee.com/stores/calendar/calendar.aspx?m=4&y=2019&s=105. $10 per child.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Willkommen Kaiserslautern Open House: 6-8 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Davenport Sister Cities and the German American Heritage Center will host this meet and greet with the delegation from Davenport's longest running sister-city. There will be tours, refreshments and more. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be cha cha dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Just 1 More Bar and Grill, 1716 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, April 14
Quad-City Tropical Fish Swap: 12-4 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring 90 tables of all things aquatic. Free.
Ralph Thull and the Goodtime Dutchmen Band: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 20 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Superpower Dogs: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience, the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to the theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Palm Sunday Concert: 3-5 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic, 417 N. Main St., Davenport. St. Anthony's Catholic Church will host this annual concert featuring the St. Anthony's adult choir singing the Lenten musical, "A Living Hope," the children's choir performing the fully-staged musical, "O Chicken of Little Faith," and the Ukulele Ban. A dessert reception will follow the concert. Free.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an ax and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Geneseo Community Schools: Through April 7. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 7. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The Last Five Years: Thursday-Saturday, April 4-6, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through April 7. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
On Golden Pond: Thursday-Saturdays, April 4-6 and 11-13, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, April 7 and 14, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through April 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-944-2244 or visit rhplayers.com. $12.
Diamonds and Divas: A Murderous Fiasco: Through April 6. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through April 6. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
Prairie Light: Through April 26. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Pat Ohnemus and Cynthia Stakweather Nelson. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Seussical the Musical: Fridays-Saturdays, April 5-6 and 12-13, 7 p.m.; Sundays, April 7 and 14, 2 p.m., North Scott High School, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Through April 14. Presented by Lancer Productions. There will be a dinner theater featuring pre-dinner entertainment and a full buffet ($20) at 5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 12-13. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tix.nshslp.com. $12 adults, $10 senior citizens (60 years and older)/students.
The Comedy of Errors: Fridays-Saturdays, April 5-6 and 12-13, 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m.; Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through April 13. The Prenzie Players will present this comedy by William Shakespeare. Seating is very limited, reservations recommended. For more information or to make reservations, email at tickets@prenzieplayers.com or visit prenzieplayers.com. Now featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
Muscatine Community Schools: Through April 21. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 14. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.