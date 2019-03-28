Thursday, March 28
Community Connections: Prairie Creek Station: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring music that spans American historical musical traditions, this old-time string band's performance will be a joyful and energetic celebration of music from a bygone era. Between songs, the band will discuss the history of the tunes and the instruments. Free.
Spring Migration and Sunset Hike: 5-6 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a hike through the largest urban wetland on the upper Mississippi River. The marsh serves as a resting spot on the great spring migrations which will allow participants the perfect opportunity to see a wide range of migrating waterfowl. Feel free to bring a camera and remember to come dressed for the weather. $5 suggested donation.
Social Justice Social Mixer and Old School Hip-Hop Dance Party: 5-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. QCI and Rozz-Tox will host this event open to all persons interested in networking and socializing with fellow Quad-Cities social justice-minded people including organizers, advocates, activists, educators, social service professionals, political and community leaders and more. From 5-7 p.m. there will be the opportunity to socialize and network then from 7-10 p.m., DJ Linkous will deejay a family-friendly hip-hop dance party. Beverages and a light food menu will be available for purchase. This will be an intergenerational event with parents and children encouraged to attend. Free-will donations will benefit Quad-Cities Interfaith's campaigns. Suggested donation: $3 and higher.
Green Drinks Quad-Cities: 5-7 p.m., Fresh Deli at Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Participants can meet every month with like-minded people to discuss environmental issues and goals on how to create a safer and healthier planet. For more information, visit greendrinks.org. Free.
Women Fighting Hunger: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. River Bend Foodbank will host this inaugural Women Fighting Hunger event with the goal of raising awareness and funds to end childhood hunger in the community and engaging women leaders to champion the issue. The evening will include a keynote speaker, dinner and a volunteer hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. where participants will have the opportunity to assist with River Bend's Backpack Program, which supplies more than 3,000 backpacks of food each week throughout the school year to students in need. The keynote speaker will be Nataly Kogan whose family fled oppression in the Soviet Union and eventually obtained visas to enter the U.S., after spending time in a refugee camp in Italy. All proceeds will support programming and initiatives that feed hungry children. For more information or to register, call 563-345-6490 or visit riverbendfoodbank.org/women-fighting-hunger. $400 in advance for a table of 10, $45 individuals.
Words and Motion: 6-7:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring powerful performances by spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes and performers Dat Poetry Lounge. These compelling story-tellers will share insight on race and its impact on the world. Throughout the evening, there also will be performances that will make participants want to move by dance groups representing the unique community including Creative Arts Academy Dancers and Quad-Cities Ballet Folklorico. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds will go to the Putnam. $5.
Friday, March 29
Marian Anderson String Quartet: 3 and 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of the Music at Butterworth series. Light refreshments will be served following both programs. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Murder at Skuttlebutt Sound: 6:30-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. This hilarious comedy pirate adventure will be presented by It's A Mystery. Include show, dinner and cash bar. For more information or to get tickets, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $42.50.
Albert Cummings with Hal Reed: 8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $20 day of show, $18 in advance.
Saturday, March 30
Model Railroad Club Open House: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dr. Sanders Chiropractic Office, 609 15th Ave., East Moline. Featuring an operating 2,000 square foot model railroad layout with 85 percent of the scenery completed. There also will be a Treasure Hunt for children and adults. Free with donations accepted.
Easter Scherenschnitte Workshop with Keith Bonnstetter: 1-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 1 p.m. and a three-dimensional class at 2 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Grocery Games: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can test price-matching mettle against other savvy Q-C shoppers for grocery prizes. The closest bid on each item without going over wins. Free. Davenport Public Library, 563-326-7832.
Peter an the Wolf and Mother Goose and Other Tales: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by Ballet Quad-Cities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit balletquadcities.com. $25 adults, $15 youth 12 years and younger.
FireSale Reunion Show: 6-7:30 p.m., Bleyart's, 2218 E. 11th St., Davenport. Free.
Marsh Madness Trivia Night: 6-10 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This trivia night to raise funds for Nahant Marsh will feature Mister Trivia and teams of up to eight players. Beginning at 6 p.m. there will be music by Lewis Knudsen, games and raffles. There also will be many spring and nature-themed silent auction baskets, a 50/50 raffle, mulligans and one Double Down. Participants can bring food with beverages available for purchase. For more information or to register a table, call 563-336-3374 or email lmkennedy@eicc.edu. $80 table of eight, $70 table for Nahant members, $10 per person.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Rock and Roll Bingo: 7-10 p.m., The Rock, 302 1st St., Coal Valley. Featuring a night of Rock-n-Roll Bingo to benefit the Orion After Prom. There also will be a raffle and silent auction. Participants can bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. $10 per person.
Sunday, March 31
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: 8:50-9:50 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This adult forum to celebrate Women's Month will feature a showing of, "Iron Jawed Angels." This 2004 docudrama with Hilary Swank, Angelica Huston and Frances O'Connor, highlights the life of American suffragette Alice Paul. The first half of the movie was shown on Sunday, March 24. This will be the last half, starting at 8:50 a.m. Free.
Baroque Organ Showcase Concert: 3-4:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Six of the Quad-City area's premiere organists will combine to present this concert featuring the music of J.S. Bach, Bruhns and Walther. Free.
Songs and Sandwiches: 3:30 p.m., Newcomb Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Division St., Davenport. Featuring an afternoon of gospel music by The Promised Land followed by a pulled pork sandwich dinner. Proceeds will go towards the church building fund. Free with donations accepted.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 5:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 5:30 p.m. followed by vespers at 6 p.m. The music session features a time for musicians of all instruments and styles to come together for sharing and learning Celtic tunes. During the vespers, they play together. Music for the vespers will be available in advance. Free.
Tuesday, April 2
2019 Brain Injury families and Caregivers Workshop: 12:30-4:30 p.m., Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, 1230 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. The Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa will host this four-hour workshop to provide family members and caregivers affected by brain injuries the opportunity to get connected, find support, relax and recharge. Speakers will include Empower House Clubhouse, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Milestones Area Agency on Aging and more. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), visit biai.memberclicks.net/upcoming-events. Free.
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring Exploring Italy and Sicily by George Kruckenberg of West Des Moines. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Becoming American: Our Immigration Experience Past and Present: 3 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Featuring a film presentation followed by audience discussion covering the historical contributions and notable influence of immigrants to American life will be led by Dr. Adam Kaul, of Augustana College. The program will conclude with refreshments. Free.
Wednesday, April 3
Mark Zyla: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the 28th annual Lenten Concert Series. Free.
Friday, April 5
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. $10, $5 members.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., LeClaire Civic Club, 127 S. Cody Road, LeClaire. River Valley Optimist Club will host this TV trivia night featuring tables of eight players. Participants may bring food and drinks. There also will be a 50/50, mulligans and door prizes. For more information or to register, e-mail Josselyn.e.smith@gmail.com. $50 table minimum, $10 per player.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Saturday, April 6
Chocolate Experience: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring free samples from area chocolate shops, bakeries, beauty vendors and coffee houses. Participants also can learn about the history of chocolate and view the Cacao tree. This year will feature three different times to attend 9-11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. At the door: $12 adults, $6 youth. In advance (until March 25): $10 adults, $8 adult members, $4 youth, $2 youth members.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr: Rock, Paper, Fossils?: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can channel curiosity for dinosaurs and paleontology through a variety of activities focused on dinosaurs. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Nahant Marsh Saturday Guided Hikes: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. A naturalist will lead a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes will be offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Annual Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can browse 15 local vendors to find treats, goodies and local crafts for Easter season. Free.
Game of Thrones Party: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can get psyched for the last season of this show with several fun-filled activities. Costumes are welcome but not required. Free.
Melanie Devaney: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Building, 8402 N. Harrison St., Davenport. The Davenport Breakfast Lions will host this trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players and questions provided by Mr. Trivia. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. There also will be raffles, a wine pull and a 50/50 drawing. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-570-1430. $10 per player.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club (RIAWC) will host this trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players. There also will be a silent and live auctions and walking tacos available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the club's charitable work supporting Quad-City military, veterans and families on Arsenal Island and in the Quad-City community. For more information or to register, e-mail bswelker@gmail.com. $90 per table, $12 per player.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Sunday, April 7
Annual Spring Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camden Center, 2701 1st St. E, Milan. The Quad-City Coin Club will present this show featuring 80 dealer tables, offering US coins, foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, US and foreign paper money, exhibits, bourse, a coin raffle and door prizes every hour. Kids will be able to select coins from a world treasure chest and there will be a youth coin auction at 1:30 p.m. Club members also will be available to identify coins and paper money and answer questions on coin collecting. There will be a lunch stand available. Free.
Underwater Egg Hunt: 1-3 p.m., Rock Island Fitness Activity Center, 4303 24th St. Kids can grab a swimsuit and goggles and search for eggs at this Underwater Egg Hunt. There will be thousands of colorful eggs ready to grab during seven different time slots including a deep end dive at 2:30 p.m. (deep-end swim test required). Children under 48 inches are required to have an adult participant in the pool. Participants will receive a goodie bag and can take a photo with a very popular bunny at the photo booth. Bring a bucket or bag to hold eggs in the water, a towel and goggles, if needed. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required by Friday, April 5), call 309-732-7275 or visit rigov.org/epark. $5.
Felted Eggs with Gisela: 2-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a hands-on workshop where participants can learn to felt dyed raw wool around Styrofoam eggs and make decorative Easter designs. Beginners welcome. Space is limited. $20, $15 members.
RiverChor Spring Concert: 2-3:45 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a diverse range of vocal music from classical to jazz. Free with donations accepted.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Rev. Pat Halverson: Through March 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through March 30. Featuring the paintings of Halverson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Leslie Bell: Paintings and Drawings Waiting to Go On: Through March. Midcoast Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a selection of recent works by Leslie Bell. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tom Hempel: Through March. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Through March. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the watercolors of Hempel. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Sounds of the City: Through March 29. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Robert Reeves. There will be an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The Last Five Years: Thursdays-Saturdays, March 28-30 and April 4-6, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 31 and April 7, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through April 7. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
Diamonds and Divas: A Murderous Fiasco: Through April 6. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through April 6. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
Ancestry World Map Project: Friday-Saturday, March 29-30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Each family's heritage helps tell the community's story with the Ancestry World Map Project. Participants can bring in the results from an ancestry kit or the results of genealogical research to contribute to this community-sourced installation on display in the Grand Lobby and receive a buy-one-get-one-free pass to the exhibit. "RACE: Are We So Different?" Portions of this project will be maintained in the Putnam's permanent archive. There is no cost to participate in this event, and visitors may submit their ancestry at any time, now through Memorial Day, between 1 and 3 p.m. or via email to museum@putnam.org but passes will only be given out on Friday-Saturday, March 29-30. Free.
Jesus Christ Superstar: Friday-Saturday, March 29-30; 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 31, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through March 31. $16.
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf: Friday-Saturday, March 29-30, 7:30 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through March 30. This Quad-Cities community production hopes to have an intergenerational group of women of color present a successful production of Ntozake Shange's choreopoem, "For Colored Girls who have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf." Through participation in the project, hopefully, everyone will realize that they don't face stories alone and that through the sharing of stories all can find individual and collective strength. $11 on cards, $10 cash.
Geneseo Community Schools: Through April 7. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, April 7. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Quad-Cities Comic Con: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through March 31. This comic convention will feature over 100 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests as well as cash prize cosplay contests, gaming tournaments and more. $10 adults, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Prairie Light: Through April 26. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Pat Ohnemus and Cynthia Starkweather Nelson. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The Comedy of Errors: Fridays-Saturdays, April 5-6 and 12-13, 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m.; Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through April 13. The Prenzie Players will present this comedy by William Shakespeare. Seating is very limited, reservations recommended. For more information or to make reservations, email at tickets@prenzieplayers.com or visit prenzieplayers.com. Now featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
