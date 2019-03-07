Friday, March 8
International Women's Collaboration Brew Day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. To celebrate International Women's Collaboration Brew Day Crawford Brew Works will host women brewers/assistants/etc. from local breweries in the Quad-City area to do a 15bbl batch (@465 gallons) brew. Free.
Brown Bag Lunch: Gaudette Brass Quintet: noon to 12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert with free beverages provided. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Rock Island Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Rob Dahms and Gary Pearson: 7-10 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Free.
Saturday, March 9
Houseplant Swap: 10 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can find a new best (green) friend at this Houseplant Swap by bringing one (or more) houseplants to give away and swap for something new and chat with fellow houseplant enthusiasts. All plants must be healthy and disease free, potted in soil or rooted cuttings in water. Pots cannot be returned. Free.
13th annual Tea Party: 2-4 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This tea party will honor Quad-City Sheroes, African American Women who make a difference. Unused toiletry items, bras, underwear, socks, pads, tampons, pajamas, diapers, wipes, cosmetics, nail polish, bus passes, gas cards and old cell phones will be collected. Free.
Candyland: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can kick off spring break with live-action Candyland. Free.
Bethany Lutheran College Concert Band: 4-5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2410 E. 32nd St., Davenport. This program will feature a variety of selections that will entertain and educate audiences of all ages. for more information, call 563-359-0144 or visit gethsemanedavenport.org. Freewill donation.
GiGi's Playhouse I have a Voice Gala: 5:30-11:30 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. This event, celebrating families, donors and other community members, will be an opportunity to celebrate achievements and continue to change the way people view Down syndrome. The evening will feature entertainment, a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, awards, silent and live auctions, raffles and more. The emcee will be Dave Levora from Brewed TV and iHeart Radio. GiGi participants also will be showcasing their talents and dance moves. For more information or to make a reservation (required by Friday, March 1), visit gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/gala. $680 per table of eight, $170 per couple, $90 per person.
Trivia Night: 6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Davenport West iJAG program will host this trivia night to earn money to help students go on college and business tours. There will be doublers and mulligans available for purchase and a silent auction. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, e-mail saffordc@davenportschools.org. $80 per table, $10 per person.
15th annual Havana Daydreamin': 6 p.m. to midnight, RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The Quad-City Parrot Head Club will host this tropical-themed fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities. The night will feature great music from two bands, silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle and more. To purchase tickets, visit qcph.com or any Quad-Cities HyVee customer service desk. $240 for a table of eight, $25 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Save the Wildlife-Wildlife Rehab of the Q-C will host this all-ages trivia night featuring teams of up to eight players. Participants can bring food and snacks with beverages available for purchase. There also will be raffle baskets, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-210-6094 or 563-508-4072. $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, March 10
A Look at Kaiserslautern and Rheinland Pfalz: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn about Davenport's sister city including the sights, history and culture of the German State of Rheinland-Pfalz. In addition to Kaiserslautern, temporary home to thousands of US military members and civilians, the talk will visit the cities of Speyer, Worms, Mainz and Trier and travel along the German Wine road to visit castles on the Mosel and Rhine. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Journey to Space: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience, the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to the theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Trivia Night: 2:30 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society and the River Music Experience will collaborate to present this music trivia night featuring tables of 4-8 players and music by the 2019 Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars. There also will be raffle baskets. Participants may bring food with beverages available for purchase. $10 per person.
Catfish Jazz Society and the Bix Beiderbecke Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. These two groups will join forces to honor Bix Beiderbecke's 116 birthday at this monthly Catfish Jam session. Birthday cake and coffee will be served as well as other food for $6 and a cash bar. The Catfish host trio for this event will be Josh Duffee, drums; Ron Wilson, bass; and David Holcomb, piano. Other musicians may join in the jam. Free.
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas: 6 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bishophillcommons.com. $25.
Wednesday, March 13
Bret Dale and Friends of RME: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the 28th annual Lenten Concert Series. Free.
Gangspil: 6 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck at 6 p.m. followed by a show with this Danish folk trio at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bishophillcommons.com. $20.
Friday, March 15
Charlie King and Annie Patterson: 7 p.m., The ARTery, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This concert to raise funds for Centro Maya Project, Native American Coalition of the Quad-Cities and Palomares Center will feature activist folk singers. Charlie King and Annie Patterson, touring together in the Midwest. For more information, call 309 786 6944 or email magmthomas@gmail.com. Donations: $10 at the door, $8 in advance.
St. Paddy's Bucktown Revue: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This live music-and-humor variety features various styles of folk and Americana music, including Celtic and Bluegrass, with a special focus on original songs, singer-songwriters, and roots music. $14.
Saturday, March 16
37th annual CASI St. Patrick's Day Race: 9 a.m. to noon, downtown Davenport (in front of the Figge). Featuring races for walkers, runners, beginners or pros including the Tot Trot, 1-Mile Family Fun Run and a 5K. There is a ghost runner option that allows participants to support senior citizens without running. ghost runners still receive a t-shirt. There also will be a costume contest and a post-race party with snacks, water and adult beverages. $10 to $40.
2019 Imagination Station: 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., Western Illinois University Quad-Cities, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Featuring PBS characters including Clifford, Arthur, Curious George, Super Why's Whyatt, Daniel Tiger, Katrina Kitty, Nature Cat, Cat in the Hat and Splash from Splash and Bubbles. In addition to meeting favorite PBS friends, participants can read to therapy dogs in the Martha Speaks room, discover wild animals in the Wild Kratts room and explore with Mr. Scott. Each PBS character will have a station with fun activities, great stories and a career exploration track reinforcing the learning concepts of each specific program. Attendees also receive a free book. Tickets are free but required and often sell out the first day available. Tickets will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, March 1 at wqpt.org. Free with ticket required.
Dan Haughey: 10-11 a.m., Dead Poet's Espresso, 1525 3rd Ave. A, Moline. Featuring Gaelic songs. Free.
St. Patrick Society's XXXIV Grand Parade: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and continues across the Mississippi River, through downtown Davenport, concluding at the RiverCenter. Free.
Greg and Rich: noon to 5 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
St. Patrick's Day Crafts: 12:30-2 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Participants can stop by the library after the big St. Patrick's Day parade and explore a creative side. St. Patrick's Day crafts will be available, along with the button and sticker makers and the rest of the Make Stuff Jr. Cart. Free.
Teen Master Foodie Challenge: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Teens 11-19 years can compete as individuals or teams of two in this mystery ingredient challenge where everyone is given 30 minutes to create a delicious dish using only provided ingredients and utensils. Members of the audience will be selected to sample the creations and vote for the winner of the coveted Master Foodie Space Cats Apron Award. All ages invited to serve as the audience and foodie judges. Registration required for teen contestants. Free.
Rock and Roll 60's, 70's and 80's Swing Dance: 6:30-11 p.m., Durant Community Center, 606 5th Ave. Featuring Past Masters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live music and dancing from 7:30-11 p.m. There will be a dinner ($12) and cash bar available. To order dinner (required by Saturday, March 9), call 563-263-6235. $12 adults, $6 collegiate students.
Night Sky Viewing: 7-10 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the spring night sky. Mars, Uranus, M42 (Orion Nebula), Double Cluster, Gamma Andromedae and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Code 415: 7-11 p.m., Gunchie's, 2905 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Featuring a St. Patrick's Day celebration. Free.
Black Velvet Band: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Featuring Irish music. Free.
An Evening with Nathan Hill: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Chamber Music Quad-Cities will present this evening with novelist and Iowa native, Nathan Hill, who will join with Chamber Music Quad-Cities for an evening of the spoken word with musical commentary. For more information, visit chambermusicqc.org. $20 general admission, $5 students.
Sunday, March 17
81st annual Port City Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St., Muscatine. Featuring coin dealers buying, selling and trading numismatic and bullion items. Collecting supplies also will be available as well as door prizes and a raffle. Free.
St. Patrick's Day Kaleidoscope Workshop with Tom Chouteau: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Artist Tom Chouteau will teach this kaleidoscope class for 10 years and older, instructing participants on each step to build a St. Patricks Day-inspired piece of art. No experience or materials required. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot (required), call 563-322-8844. $25, $20 members.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Dan Haughey: 4-6:45 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffee House, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Featuring Gaelic songs. Free.
A Tribute to Nat King Cole with the Tony Sconyers Quintet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-date Events
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th-century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Rev. Pat Halverson: Through March 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through March 30. Featuring the paintings of Halverson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Leslie Bell: Paintings and Drawings Waiting to Go On: Through March. Midcoast Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a selection of recent works by Leslie Bell. There will be a reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 8. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tom Hempel: Through March. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Through March. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the watercolors of Hempel. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Sounds of the City: Through March 29. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Robert Reeves. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Todd Hughes, Julie Nelson and Douglas Rutzen: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature fine furniture by Hughes as well as paintings by Nelson and Rutzen. Free with $1 an hour parking.
North Scott Community Schools: Through March 10. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Diamonds and Divas: A Murderous Fiasco: Through April 6. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
Moline Community Schools: Through March 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, March 17. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
