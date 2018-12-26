Thursday, Dec. 27
Discovery Dome: Magnetism: Defending the Planet, Defining the Cosmos: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. From dazzling auroras to the invisible force that protects from harmful particles from the sun and the galaxy, magnetism is all around. During this mobile planetarium show participants can discover how this powerful, misunderstood force shields oceans from solar winds and how scientists are working to understand the magnetic connection between the Earth and the Sun. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Winter Chess Tournament: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Chess players of all-ages can put a pawn in the ring to win the library's Winter Chess Tournament. Players will compete in a first round playing online against a computer opponent. The first four players to achieve checkmate will then play a championship round of four-person chess. Registration required. Free.
Friday, Dec. 28
No -Slumber Slumber Party: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Featuring pajama day at the library. Participants can bring a favorite stuffed toy and blankie. There will be games, snacks and loads of slumber party fun. Free.
Pappa-Razzi: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Hot Candy Idols with Samson and the Nite and Memorywerks Musik: 8 p.m. to midnight, Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This will be a record release show for Hot Candy Idols. $5.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Night People: 8 p.m. to midnight, Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
2nd annual New Year's Eve Eve Eve Party: 11 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Featuring an early New Year's celebration for the whole family including crafts, snacks and a countdown to a balloon drop at noon. Free.
Hamilton Party: 3-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can test A. Ham knowledge, compete in the Finish the Lyrics challenge, play a few rounds of A Winter's Ball and sing along to the soundtrack. Free.
Theresa Rosetta: 6-9 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Night People: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Monday, Dec. 31
Noon Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to noon, Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Festivities will include art activities for the whole family, firework rings, jeweled crowns, confetti cones, live music, a countdown to noon with noisemakers, party hats, a balloon drop and lots of confetti. Free with admission: $8 for ages 2-59 years, $4 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Castaway 2018 NYE Party: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring an island inspired buffet, two complimentary drinks, jumbo yard games in the sand, live music by Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, dancing and a champagne toast. $70 per couple, $40 per person.
Gatsby at Five NYE Bash 2018: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., High 5 Lanes and Games, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring a 20's style buffet, two complimentary drinks, cosmic bowling, live music and a champagne toast. $100 couple, $60 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St. New Year's Eve.
John Janssen: 9 p.m. to midnight, Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Saturday, Jan. 5
35th annual Clinton Bald Eagle Watch: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Mississippi River Project, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Clinton Community College, Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge will host this watch featuring educational programs and environmental exhibits including lectures, videos, stories and live birds of prey. There also will be eagle viewing at Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 815-259-3628. Free.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr.: World Travelers at the Putnam: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Young, curious explorers can take a trip across the globe to see what life is like in other countries, from tea in China to scones in England. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
2019 German American Heritage Center Community Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can visit exhibits, "Twas the Night Before Weihnachten: A German Christmas Story," and "The Civil War: Through the Eyes of German-American Caricaturists," as well as meet with the staff and volunteers and browse in the gift shop. Free.
Wedding Max Bridal Show: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Participants can enjoy live music and hors d'oeuvres while chatting with local businesses to plan a dream wedding. For more information, visit weddingmaxbridalshow.net. $10 at the door, $5 in advance.
A Wrinkle In Time: 1 and 3 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Presented by the Pleasant Valley High School Theatre Department. There will be a children's theatre workshop beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a showcase of the children's work and performance of the show. For more information, to register or to purchase tickets, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/pleasantvalley. $25 workshop, $5 to $7 show.
Sunday, Jan. 6
Just Before the Battle Mother: A Visit from a Civil War Soldier: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a presentation and performance by O.J. Fargo dressed in full Union Army regalia and focusing this first person presentation on an individual Iowa soldier's Civil War experience. After a brief overview of the state's involvement, the audience will be introduced to a returning Civil War veteran (played by O. J. Fargo). Fargo will detail the experiences of an Iowan during the conflict. During and after the presentation, the audience is encouraged to ask questions and engage in a dialogue with the soldier, who stays in character. The speaker will bring an artifact display and full electronic Civil War roster of all the men who served in and from Iowa. It can be searched by name, city, county and/or birthplace. Free.
Epiphany Celebration: 5 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This evening will feature Vespers at 5 p.m. with a participatory worship where musicians will be encouraged to join in, prayers, songs, readings and scripture lifting up Epiphany. This will be followed by a feast at 5:45 p.m. highlighted with various traditional King Cakes. The party beginning at 6:45 p.m. will include a Mummers Play, Sword Dance, Mystery Play and Epiphany Carols. Reservations for the feast are required by noon on Saturday, Jan. 5 ($15 suggest donation). All profits will go to support displaced persons (refugees and homeless) through World Relief and King's Harvest Emergency Shelter. For more information or reservations, call 309-788-8986 or email gloriadeipresbyter@att.net. No reservations or charge for vespers and the party.
Multi-date Events
Finding Inspiration: From Monet to Matisse: Through Jan. 25. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by 52 regional artists who were inspired by the exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950," currently on exhibit at the Figge Art Museum. This exhibit is a way to further engage the art community. With paintings hung salon-style, viewers will experience the art scene in France as it was in the eighteenth century. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays. Free through Jan. 6.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays. Free through Jan. 6.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays. Free through Jan. 6.
Art of the Midwest: All Gallery Show: Through Jan. 2. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St,, Bettendorf. Featuring the original work of 23 Midwest artists. There will be works in jewelry, sculpture, raku, ceramic, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, printmaking, mixed medium, collage and more. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Skateboard Angles and Curious Beings: Through Jan. 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring found object assemblages made by Jerri Reimann of Downers Grove. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: 4:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Jan. 6. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth, free for children younger than 2 years.
