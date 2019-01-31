Friday, Feb. 1
Under Construction: Recent Works by Corinne Smith: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring an opening reception for this exhibit by Corinne Smith. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Calvary Lutheran Church will host the trivia night as part of the church's 100th anniversary celebration. The event will be led by Mister Trivia and include tables of up to 10 players, a silent auction and more. Participants may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages which also will be available for purchase. Money raised will benefit a love gift to go toward the establishment of a mission church in Genoa, Ill. For more information or to reserve a table, call or text 309-236-1726 e-mail levesque5562@att.net. $100 per table includes doublers and mulligans.
Subatlantic and Soultru featuring FVNTVNV: 8 p.m. to midnight, Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $5-$10 sliding scale.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Winter Fun Day: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Featuring a fun-filled day of winter activities for the whole family. Activities will include snowshoeing tours (9, 10:15 a.m., 12:30 and 1:45 p.m.), lunch with a chili cook-off (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) as well as indoor activities including a live animal presentation 9-10:15 a.m. Dinnerware will be provided. Participants should bring a chili creation for the competition. To register a family, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr.: Small Engineers; Big Ideas: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Little engineers can build, create and innovate while letting creativity run wild. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade and Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Junior Theatre: 10-11 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Friends from Junior Theatre will read stories and lead acting games based on their new production of Aesop's Fables. Free.
Cocoa and Cookies Social: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, 1612 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring an annual open house event to celebrate survivorship, thank volunteers and supporters and learn how participants can become involved in the new year. There will be light refreshments, door prizes and Bling4Cancer discounts. Free.
6th annual Have a Heart For the Homeless Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jumer's Casino, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services will co-host this fundraiser to help provide support for both homeless shelters. There also will be stats and stories about homelessness in the Quad-Cities with Linda Cook of the Quad-City Times as the featured speaker and entertainment provided by the Quad-City Ukulele Club. $230 table of eight, $30 per person.
Lego Party: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Featuring a celebration of all things Lego. Participants can build and enjoy Lego-themed snacks, crafts and fun. Free.
Trivia Night Fundraiser: 7-9 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. This trivia night for the local Sierra Club, Eagle View Group will feature teams of eight players per table. There also will be mulligans, doublers and a silent auction. Participants may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. For more information or to register (requested), visit sierraclub.org/Illinois/eagle-view. $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Masterworks IV: Mahler's 9th Symphony: 8 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $62.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Souper Bowl Sunday Stone Soup Meal: 11:30 a.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This meal will follow the Stone Soup story variant that emphasizes that when everyone contributes something everyone receives much. A soup pot will be on the stove and as folks enter they add something to the broth. During worship, Pastor Drew Nagle retells the story of Stone Soup by which folks who think they have nothing to share by giving the little they have to create a feast for the whole community. After the 10:30 a.m. worship everyone can join in eating the soup. There also will be four baskets set out for local food programs. Free.
Masterworks IV: Mahler's 9th Symphony: 2 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $39.
Monday, Feb. 4
Long Way Down Book Discussion: 6-7 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Featuring a discussion of one of Jason Reynolds' award-winning young adult books, "Long Way Down," in preparation for his visit to Davenport in March. Limited copies of the book will be available at the Eastern Library Customer Service Desk. For adults and teens. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring 30 degrees South Latitude: Argentina, Chile and Rapa Nui by Martha and John Bonte of Clinton. This travelogue date will be the club's Pie Day with all attendees treated to a complimentary slice of pie and coffee or tea. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Harry Potter Book Night: 6-7 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. This annual read-aloud night will celebrate the worldwide Harry Potter Book Night. The theme for 2019 will be, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Participants can enjoy butterbeer and simple crafts to show off Hogwarts House pride and listen to some favorite moments from, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," read by librarians and fans. There also will be a kickoff for the Harry Potter Escape Room. For more information, call 563-326-7832. Free.
Friday, Feb. 8
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Discovery Dome: Magnetism: Defending the Planet, Defining the Cosmos: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:20 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover how this powerful, misunderstood force shields oceans from solar winds and how scientists are working to understand the magnetic connection between the Earth and the Sun. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Dad and Daughter Date Night: 6-8 p.m., Rock Island Fitness Activity Center, 4303 24th St. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments will host this evening of music, dancing and snacks along with a photo booth and other activities. For more information or to register (required), call 309-732-7275 or visit rigov.org/ePark. Includes a 5x7 professional photo. $15 per person at the door, $10 per person in advance.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be tango dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bullseye Saloon, 817 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Valentine Scherenschnitte with Keith Bonnstetter: 1-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 1 p.m. and a three-dimensional class at 2 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Humpback Whales: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience, the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to the theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an ax and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
Multi-date Events
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Skateboard Angles and Curious Beings: Through Jan. 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring found object assemblages made by Jerri Reimann of Downers Grove. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
World War I Honor Roll: through March 4. St. Ambrose University Library, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This State Historical Museum of Iowa traveling display features thousands of names and corresponding photographs of Iowans lost during World War I including Merle Hay, of Glidden, who was among the first Americans to die during the war, and Wayman Minor, of Centerville, who was among the last. The first U.S. servicewoman to die during active duty in the war was Marion Crandall, of Cedar Rapids, who also lived in Davenport. The display includes photographs and information of 87 people from Scott County. Library hours: 7:45 a.m. to midnight Mondays-Thursdays; 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; noon to midnight Sundays. Free.
Animals in the Museum: Through April 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge's collection, including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video works that celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Creation Studio Artist Residency: Marie Stephens: Fridays, Feb. 1 and 8, 10 a.m. to noon, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. During the month of February, local artist Marie Stephens will be in residency at the Creation Studio where visitors will be able to drop by and watch Stephens in the process of painting. All ages are welcome to stop in to observe and talk about the process of painting. Free.
Disney's Newsies: the Broadway Musical: Through Feb. 23. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
The art of Kenneth Cunningham and Brian Schulz: Through March 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Cunningham in, "Esprit De Corps: The Brotherhood of Paratroopers, Rangers, and Special Forces at War," and spray-paint collages by Schulz in, "Sophisticated Disobedience." There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill: Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 1-2 and 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Feb. 9. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $16.
Bettendorf Community Schools: Through Feb. 10. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 3. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: Sundays, Feb. 3 and 10, 9-9:50 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This adult forum will feature a showing of the film, "I Am Not Your Negro," written by James Baldwin and directed by Raoul Peck. The film is a posthumous collaboration between author and director, using Mr. Baldwin's notes and letters about the lives and deaths of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. The first half of the film will be shown on Sunday, Feb. 3 and the last half on Sunday, Feb. 10.
Unconditional Loyalty: The Military Service of African Americans: Through Feb. 28. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Avenue, Rock Island. From the African American Museum of Iowa, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum presents this exhibit where participants can learn about African American military heroes and heroines from the Revolutionary War to today. Topics include Iowa's 60th U.S. Colored Troops from the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldiers, women in the military, World War I training camps in Iowa and the Tuskegee Airmen. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
25th annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Feb. 10. Participants can research, compare and dream at this show featuring over 150 new model cars, trucks, SUVs and alternative fuel vehicles. Manufacturer and dealer representatives with be available to answer questions at this non-selling event. $8 adults (13 years and older), $6 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for children 12 years and younger.
60th annual Rock Island Antique Show: Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Hall, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island. Through Feb. 10. Featuring dealers displaying antique, vintage and retro collectibles. There also will be food concessions, bake sale and free parking. $5 good for both days.
