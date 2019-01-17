Friday, Jan. 18
Madi White Benefit: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Davenport West High School, 3505 W. Locus St., Davenport. The benefit for Madi White, a junior at West High School recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of inoperable brain cancer, will feature a spaghetti dinner with desserts available for a free will donation. There also will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. For more information about the benefit or how to donate, call 563-723-5600. $5 per person.
Christian Care Spaghetti Dinner: 5:30-8 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 1818 6th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a spaghetti dinner to help raise funds for programs and services. Price includes dinner and a glass of wine with a second glass available for $6. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit christiancareqc.org/events.php. $15.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Park Yacht Club, 902 Mound St., Davenport. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and freestyle steps. $7.
Saturday, Jan. 19
7th annual Icestravaganza: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Participants can watch as 24,000 pounds of ice blocks are transformed into incredible works of art. This year's theme is the Great American Roadtrip. Free.
Puzzle Tournament: 1-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Teams of four will compete to see who can complete a 500 piece puzzle the fastest. Team captains should register teams of up to four. Free.
Cocoa Picasso: 1-3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Featuring a relaxing afternoon of learning, painting and hot cocoa. Participants can learn about birds commonly seen in backyards this time of year, enjoy hot cocoa and make a bird-related painting with step-by-step instructions. For more information or to register (suggested), call 563-328-3286. $5 per canvas.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Galaxy Tubing: 6:15-9 p.m., Snowstar-Summit Lodge, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia. Featuring lights, music and snow tubing. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit skisnowstar.com/galaxy-tubing. $20.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring teams of 6-8 players, mulligans and doublers. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. Mulligans and doublers also will be available. Childcare will be available with a donation at the Children's Campus. Reservations required for childcare. Proceeds benefit the Alumni Association and the St. Ambrose Children's Campus. $80 per table, $64 per table early bird.
10th annual Winter Wine Experience: 7 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St. , Davenport. This wine tasting event will feature samples of wines from around the world. There also will be live music, hors d' oeuvres, auctions and more. All proceeds will benefit the RME's musical educational programming and live performances. $40 day of event, $30 in advance.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will present this annual trivia night hosted by Mr. Trivia and featuring tables of eight players. There also will be mulligans, doublers, raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. Participants can bring food with drinks available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563- 324-8281. $10 per person.
.38 Special: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino , 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $35 to $55.
Code 415: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Gypsy Highway Bar and Grill, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Ken Paulsen Quartet: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 20 years and younger.
Mahler and the Curse of the Ninth: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. During this lecture, composer and Augustana professor, Jacob Bancks, will discuss Mahler and the Curse of the Ninth as well as provide an overview for listening to his glorious ninth symphony which is to be performed by the Quad-City Symphony in February. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Manny Lopez Septet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Planetarium Program: 9:30-11:30 p.m., John Deere Planetarium, 820 38th St., Rock Island. Augustana College's John Deere Planetarium will present this public program in conjunction with the total eclipse of the moon. The planetarium will feature indoor and outdoor programs in the planetarium, the Carl Gamble Observatory and the building's grounds. The nearby Fryxell Geology Museum also will be open to the public. Participants should dress according to the weather. For more information, call 309-794-7318 or visit helios.augustana.edu/astronomy. Free.
Monday, Jan. 21
36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service and Awards: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. This year's theme is "Accepting evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it." The event will feature a keynote speaker and a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King, including the I Have A Dream Award. Free.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Guess How Much I Love You: 10:15-11:15 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. A Putnam educator will lead storytime in the theater, and after the story, there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7285. Free.
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring One Night Inside North Korea by Brendan Iglehart of Davenport. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Jeff Dunham: 7-9 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $46.50.
Friday, Jan. 25
Blues Rock It with Detroit Larry Davison: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This Chess Club for students in grades 1-12 will feature chess boards and chess related books. Free.
Teen Video Contest: Stop Motion Workshop: 1-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Teens 11-19 years can learn about the Teen Video Contest and how to make a simple stop-motion video with the Library's resources, props and backdrops. Participants will need to bring a device loaded with the free app titled, 'Stop Motion Studio," from cateater.com/stopmotionstudio/ in addition to any additional props. Attendees without a device will work together as a team using one of the Library's devices. Free.
Annual Robert Burns Celebration and Dinner: 5:30-10:30 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. The Scottish American Society of the Quad-Cities will host this event featuring traditional bagpipes by the Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, Scottish items and artwork for sale, Patrick, a Hurdy Gurdy player and guitarist; as well as the traditional piping in and address to the haggis, toasts to the lads, lassies, and others, a Grand March, and all the other pageantry that goes with our favorite Bard's birthday. Scottish Dancing performed by Colleen's Clogging and Celtic Dance. Participants are encouraged to wear Scottish attire. Registration and payment due by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. To register, call 563-391-9971 or visit sasqc.com/burns_dinner_2017.aspx. $18 to $47.
Black Velvet Band: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Multi-date Events
Winter Wonderland: Through Jan. 25. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the newest paintings of David Anderson as well as all 29 of the Beréskin artisans. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Linda Buechting, Paul Nitsche and Corrine Smith: Through February. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature watercolors by Buechting, sculptures by Nitsche and paintings by Smith. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Finding Inspiration: From Monet to Matisse: Through Jan. 25. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by 52 regional artists who were inspired by the exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950," currently on exhibit at the Figge Art Museum. This exhibit is a way to further engage the art community. With paintings hung salon-style, viewers will experience the art scene in France as it was in the eighteenth century. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Skateboard Angles and Curious Beings: Through Jan. 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring found object assemblages made by Jerri Reimann of Downers Grove. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Disney's Newsies: the Broadway Musical: Through Feb. 23. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.26 to $53.55.
Ancestry World Map Project: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can be part of the Putnam's upcoming exhibit, "Race: Are We So Different?," by bringing the results from an ancestry kit or documents from genealogical research to the Putnam. These results will be added to an over-sized map in the Grand Lobby that same day, which will show the strongest ancestry connections alongside those of other Putnam visitors. By participating in this true community-driven effort to help visualize and celebrate the area's diversity, participants will get a free pass for admission to see the new exhibit once it opens. Once completed, portions of this project will be maintained in the Putnam's permanent archive. Free.
Macbeth: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 18-19, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 22, 8 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 24-26, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through Jan. 26. The Prenzie Players will present this drama by William Shakespeare. Seating is very limited, reservations recommended. For more information or to make reservations, email at tickets@prenzieplayers.com or visit prenzieplayers.com. Now featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
Davenport Community Schools: Through Jan. 27. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. Area school districts will display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be a recognition day for students Sunday, Jan. 27. Thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
27th annual Quad-Cities Farm Equipment Show: Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring over 200 ag companies exhibiting long line, short line, seeds, supplies, chemicals, livestock equipment, grain handling, storage buildings, replacement parts, trucks, seed tenders and outdoor power equipment. Free.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill: Satrurday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 27, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Feb. 9. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
