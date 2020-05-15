WEEK IN REVIEW: Scott County businesses start to reopen

Davenport’s noon rush was in full swing Friday – a marked change from the last few weeks.
Most businesses and public spaces throughout Scott County opened Friday with fewer restrictions and high hopes of gaining back some of the losses experienced after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds decided in April to close all schools, churches and most non-essential retail outlets, while restaurants were reduced to curbside and some carry-out services.
The move capped a week that saw Illinois set a grim new single-day high in deaths, deaths increase in Iowa while its governor called for fewer restrictions, and Rock Island record one death from COVID-19 related causes.
Monday
In Scott County, 12 new cases were reported since Friday, May 8 – including six new cases confirmed Monday. All told, there were 286 confirmed cases and eight people dead of COVID-19 related causes in the county.
In Rock Island County 17 new cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 587. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remained at 18.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 62 total cases in Henry County and one case in Stark County.
Iowa reported 389 new cases Monday, bringing the state total to 12,373. So far 271 people have died of COVID-19 related causes.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.
Tuesday
Illinois recorded its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on this day, while Iowa reported its second highest.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,014 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There are a total of 83,021 confirmed cases in the state, including 3,601 deaths.
Iowa reported 539 new cases and 18 deaths. It’s the state's second-highest single-day new case total, but Gov. Kim Reynolds noted more than 300 of those cases were confirmed in Nebraska, as part of testing at a meat processing plant, and Iowa was only just notified.
The statewide total increased to 12,912 positive cases. There were 19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa on May 5. A total of 289 people have died since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 590.
As of Tuesday 20 patients were hospitalized. The county’s death toll remained at 18.
Wednesday
The state of Illinois set a record Wednesday after officials announced 192 died from COVID-19 causes in the 24-hour period since it announced the death of 144 people Tuesday.
The state’s previous high was 176, recorded May 5. Health officials from Rock Island and Scott counties reported no deaths Wednesday.
Rock Island’s death toll remained at 18 and Scott County’s total dead numbers 8.
Rock Island County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total of confirmed cases to 595.
There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county and the total dead remained at 18. There are 16 Rock Island County hospitalized with complications linked to COVID-19.
Scott County reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 291. The reported deaths from COVID-19 related causes remained at 8.
Thursday
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the 19th death of a resident due to COVID-19 during Thursday’s press briefing.
The patient was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.
In addition, the health department reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 598. Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,239 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, including 138 additional deaths.
Illinois reported a total of 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, throughout 99 counties. According to Thursday’s press release, within the past 24 hours laboratories reported 22,678 specimens tested for a total of 512,037. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 17%.
Scott County reported two new COVID-19 cases, raising its total to 293. The county’s death toll remained at eight.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials announced the number of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks involving staff and residents is now up to 35 statewide. Iowa’s overall death toll has risen to 318 with the report of 12 new fatalities tied to the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.
Friday
The expanded re-opening of Iowa’s businesses came the same time virus-related deaths continue to climb. The state confirmed 18 additional deaths Friday, which continued the recent trend of pushing the seven-day average for single-day deaths to a new high.
Friday’s seven-day average for single-day deaths was 13.3, the highest since the first virus-related death in Iowa in late March.
On the other hand, hospitalizations — both total and new admissions in the past 24 hours — continued to plateau or trend downward.
The state Friday reported 387 virus-related hospitalizations; that seven-day average has plateaued over the past week. And the state reported 23 new admissions over the past 24 hours; that seven-day average has been falling slowly but steadily for 10 days.
Rock Island County reported 16 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 614. The county’s death toll remained at 19.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Friday announced a cumulative total of 66 confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and 1 confirmed case in Stark County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!