WEEK IN REVIEW: Scott County businesses start to reopen

Davenport’s noon rush was in full swing Friday – a marked change from the last few weeks.

Most businesses and public spaces throughout Scott County opened Friday with fewer restrictions and high hopes of gaining back some of the losses experienced after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds decided in April to close all schools, churches and most non-essential retail outlets, while restaurants were reduced to curbside and some carry-out services.

The move capped a week that saw Illinois set a grim new single-day high in deaths, deaths increase in Iowa while its governor called for fewer restrictions, and Rock Island record one death from COVID-19 related causes.

Monday

In Scott County, 12 new cases were reported since Friday, May 8 – including six new cases confirmed Monday. All told, there were 286 confirmed cases and eight people dead of COVID-19 related causes in the county.

In Rock Island County 17 new cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 587. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remained at 18.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 62 total cases in Henry County and one case in Stark County.