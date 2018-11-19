Friday, Nov. 23
Cedar County Cobras: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Music Quad-Cities, 4305 44th Ave., Moline. Featuring live music and refreshments. Free.
Theresa Rosetta: 6-9 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 24
Lucy and Liz Laureau: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf . Book signing by, "Geeky F@b 5," authors, 12-year old Lucy Lareau and her mom, Liz Laureau. There will be cookies and cocoa. Free.
Little Women and an Afternoon Tea: noon to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can pick a viewing of either the 1949 (noon to 2 p.m.) or the 1994 (4-6 p.m.) version of, "Little Women," to see on the Giant Screen, enjoy an afternoon tea between 2-4 p.m. and see the, "Literary Heroines," exhibit. Price also includes a sleigh photo and a chance to interact with in-character heroines. For more information, call 563-336-7295 or email mdarland@putnam.org. $25.
33rd annual Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Prophetstown. Free.
Jon Schmitz: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Gold, Frankincense, and Myrhh: 7-9 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. A soulful musical depicting the Magi and their quest to find the one prophesied about for centuries. $15 to $30.
Sunday, Nov. 25
Christmas Walk: noon to 4 p.m., Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Pioneer Village will host this Christmas Walk. Participants can stroll the decorated streets of the Village and visit Santa in the General Store as well as enjoy live music, activities and demonstrations. Local artisans will have handmade items for sale and there also will be drinks, pie and cookies for sale. Free with donations of money or pet supplies accepted.
50/50 Poker Tournament: 3 p.m., Lock and Dam Lounge, Rock Island Arsenal. This 50/50 poker tournament to support the Marine Corps Quad-Cities Toys for Tots drive also will feature a silent auction and raffles. Participants will need to use the Moline entrance, the only entrance available to the island that day. For more information or to make reservations, text or leave a voicemail at 563-579-5933. $40 buy-in with $20 rebuys.
Monday, Nov. 26
Sensory-Friendly Night: 6-7:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St . The library will host the first ever Sensory-Friendly Night geared towards families with children with special needs. Participants can visit when the library is closed to the general public for time to browse materials in a more calm, less stimulating environment. Special guests from QC CAN will bring therapy dogs and additional sensory activities will be available. Free.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
World Affairs Council : Hollywood and the CIA: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Dr. Jim Baumann, Associate Professor of Communication at St. Ambrose University, will discuss representations of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Hollywood films and the synergies between Hollywood product, U.S. military/defense interests and U.S. foreign policy. In particular, the presentation will concentrate on the portrayal of CIA characters in films from the 1990s to today. Free.
Friday, Nov. 30
John Janssen: 6-9 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Quad-Cities Senior Olympics will host this trivia night. $80 table of eight, $10 per player.
Saturday, Dec. 1
McKinley Elementary: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport. Featuring vendors, door prizes and more. There also will be baked goods. Proceeds benefit McKinley Elementary School. Free.
Port Byron First United Methodist Church: annual Christmas Traditions: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St. N. Featuring Christmas music, Christmas crafts, woodworking items, a silent auction, fresh cut Christmas wreaths, pet toys and treats, as well as food items including handmade cookies, candies, pies, jellies, jams, salsa, pickles and more. Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., homemade casserole and salad bar, $8. There also will be tours of four homes decorated for Christmas (9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.). The $10 fee includes a tour ticket with directions to the participating homes. Free with charge for some activities.
Junior Theatre Workshop: Frog and Toad: 10-11 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can join friends from Junior Theatre to read stories and lead acting games based on the production of, "Frog and Toad." Free.
Holiday Dance: 2-5 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Featuring the Ken Paulsen Orchestra and Darlene. There also will be coffee, water and snacks as well as door prizes. $15.
Digital Demolition: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Participants can take frustration with computers out on computers and learn something too. Computer cadavers will be supplied and attendees will get to yank out the innards in a consequence-free environment. Free.
Christmas in Silvis 2018: 5-8 p.m., Silvis City Hall/Police Station, 121 11th St. Silvis Main Street will host this event featuring a visit from Santa and his elves, holiday display limo tours, a puppet show, free soup and sandwiches, ice sculpting demonstration, kid's crafts and games, holiday basket raffle, holiday carolers and an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 2
WinterFest: noon to 5 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring activities including a dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company, holiday music performed by area students, refreshments, family activities and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Participants also can meet a real reindeer. Admission to this event and the museum's hands-on gallery is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to a local food pantry.
19th Century Christmas at Butterworth: noon to 5 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. This fun holiday event for the family will feature Santa, cookies and punch, musicians and chamber singers including the Moline Boys Choir as well as historic exhibits and videos. There also will be take home holiday crafts, face painting and caricature drawings for the kids. Free.
Greg and Rich: 3-7 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Multi-date
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of art making changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of David Garrison: Through Nov. 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through Nov. 30. Featuring the oil and pastel paintings of Garrison. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. 309-945-5428.
Art of the Midwest: All Gallery Show: Through Jan. 2. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St,, Bettendorf. Featuring the original work of 23 Midwest artists. There will be works in jewelry, sculpture, raku, ceramic, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, printmaking, mixed medium, collage and more. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Festival of Trees: Through Nov. 25. RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This annual holiday fundraiser features designer trees, games, live entertainment, visits from Santa, food and more as well as helping to fund arts programs for Quad-City Arts. Festival hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 23-24; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 25. General admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens (60 years and older), $3 children 2-10 years.
29th annual Quad-City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair: Friday-Saturday, Nov, 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 25. Featuring 60,000 square feet of the sights and sounds of Christmas. There will be over 200 exhibitors with 50 demonstrating crafts such as wool spinning, oil painting, jewelry making and more. For more information, call 309-647-0400. $5, free for youth 12 years and younger/anyone bringing a new unwrapped toy for Toys For Tots. 309-647-0400.
It Had to Be You: Thursdys-Saturdays, Nov. 23-24 and 29-30 and Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 2. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
Disney on Ice: Frozen: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 29-30, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $15 to $76. 309-764-2000.
Miracle in Bedford Falls: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Prospect Park Theater, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 2. Presented by Quad-City Music Guild. $16 adults, $11 children.
