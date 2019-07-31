Thursday, Aug. 1
Channel Cat Talk: Beiderbecke and Bellson: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the lives of Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson through recorded music, recently discovered historical information and anecdotes, and their connections to the Quad-City area. $14.
Coupe De Ville: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Cody Road: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
50 Shades of Rock: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Blues Beatles: 8-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. $20 day of show, $15 in advance.
Friday, Aug. 2
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. July will feature Aquatic Macroinvertebrates and August will be Dragonflies and Damselflies. $10, $5 members.
Kewanee Community Band and Jazz on the Side: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show: 6-9 p.m., Lumber Complex, 235 N. Oak Lane, Blue Grass. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Blues Rock It: 7-10 p.m., River House Bar and Grill, 1510 River Drive, Moline. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Free Family Day: Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can experience the current exhibitions through art projects, films, gallery happenings and a snack break during this free day.
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Lace Makers will there 1-4 p.m.
Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5th Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets, Moline. For more information, call 309-798-7488. Free.
Intro to Mushroom Class: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This class will cover the basics of mushroom identification and collection. Participants can learn the basic characteristics of fungi including cap, gill and stipe features along with how to make a spore print and what to carry in the field. Where, when, and how to collect in a sustainable way also will be covered. A portion of the class will be spent outdoors so dress accordingly and bring a basket and pocket knife. $30, $25 members.
Riverine Walk: River Confluence. Historical Importance, Recreational Potentials: 9-10:30 a.m., Hennepin Lock 31, Big Island Road, Milan. Participants can learn about the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock Rivers and adjacent Hennepin Canal. $6.
Pappa-Razzi: 6-9 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
School Supply Drive: 6-8 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3217 4th Ave., Moline. The East End Bolders Club will host this school supply drive to collect supplies to be donated to the Q-C First Day Project. There also will be items raffled off and a potluck at 6 p.m. Free.
Public Paranormal Investigation: 7-9 p.m., Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. The Broadway Paranormal Society will host this evening featuring dinner and a paranormal investigation. $35.
Scott H. Biram: 9 p.m., Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave. $10.
Sunday, Aug. 4
River City 6 Jazz Worship Service: 9:10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring gathering music starting at 9:10 a.m., as well as music throughout and after the service. Free.
18th annual Jazz Service: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock island. Enjoy the sounds of jazz music during this service featuring a live band and singers. The service will include performances of traditional favorites and songs written by Bix Beiderbecke. There also will be a breakfast before the service from 9-10 a.m. Free.
Blues in the Vineyard with the Janeys, Bryce and Billylee: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Chicago Farmer and Connla: 6-8 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Mike Baldwin: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Mike Baldwin and other guest comedians. $10.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Uncork the Season: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Mark Russell Smith will kick off the 2019-20 season with an evening of great wine, hors d'oeuvres and music by the QCSO Brass Quartet. There will be a wine tasting and wine will be sold by the bottle with 50 percent of each purchase donated back to the QCSO. Free.
Riverine Walk: Downtown Rock Island, The past is the Future.: 6:30-8 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn about the National Register of Historic Places and preservation tourism. $6.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Kewanee Community Band and Jazz on the Side: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Class of 82: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Moline Water Treatment Facility Tour: 6:30-8 p.m., Moline City Water Department, 30 18th St., Moline. The Sierra Club, Eagle View Group will host this tour of the Moline water treatment facility where participants can learn how water from the Mississippi is treated and processed to make it safe to use. Free.
Corporate Rock: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 9
Coupe De Ville: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. this will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Tangled Wood Bar and Grill, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
The Secret Life of Pets: 8-11 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. Part of the Movie at the Ballpark series. Concessions available for purchase with no outside food or beverages allowed. Participants should bring blankets or chairs. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Charity Golf Outing: Sunrise Golf Course, 3947 Moencks Road, Bettendorf. The Quad-City Parrot Head Club will host this charity golf outing to benefit the Autism Society of the Quad-Cities (ASQC). Fee includes golf, cart, dinner and band. Registrations limited to 72 golfers, open to everyone. For more information or to register, visit QCPH.com. $70, $15 after party only (food/band).
Riverine Walk: Downtown Rock Island, The past is the Future.: 9-10:30 a.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn about the National Register of Historic Places and preservation tourism. $6.
Family Program: Prairie Insects: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Led by a naturalist, families can learn about the habitats, food sources, and adaptations of prairie insects. Participants can use nets to catch various species of dragonflies, butterflies, grasshoppers and more. Monarchs will be migrating at this time and tags will be available for any captured monarchs. All ages welcome. Registration is recommended to ensure the appropriate number of materials. $6 child, $3 child (member), free for accompanying adults.
Yoga in the Park: 10-11 a.m., Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. Participants can come relax and de-stress during Yoga in the Park, presented by Moline Parks and Recreation and Shine Yoga and Bodyworks. This class will be taught by Daina Lewis. For all fitness levels. Please bring a mat or towel. Free.
American Legion Birthday Celebration: 11 a.m., American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. The American Legion will host a birthday celebration featuring a display of current and restored military vehicles plus a 1919 Velie automobile, the story of a WW 1 morale booster, unknown facts about Post 569 and the American Legion and a full lunch with birthday cake and ice cream. Post 569 also has selected four Quad-City veteran and community organizations and will give birthday presents to them during the party. Free with donations accepted.
7th annual Bags and Brews: 1-5 p.m., Lindsay Park, Village of East Davenport, Davenport. Featuring a local beer tasting, bags tournament, free food, live music by Sean Kistler, various yard games, a silent auction/raffle and more. Space for teams is limited. All proceeds will benefit Gilda's Club Quad-Cities. For more information, call 563-326-7504. To register, visit bagsandbrews.com. $20 to $35.
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Viola United Methodist Church, 1407 18th Ave. Viola United Methodist Church will hold an ice cream social featuring BBQ sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, pies, cakes, drinks and homemade ice cream by the cup or the quart. There also will be a children's menu that includes hot dogs. Proceeds will benefit the church budget.
Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display: 5-8 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Free for spectators with donations accepted.
The Desperate Hours: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Humphrey Bogart, Fredric March, Martha Scott, Mary Murphy, Gig Young, Dewey Martin, Arthur Kennedy. (1955) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be swing dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Mary Poppins Returns: 7:30-10 p.m., Lincoln Park, DeWitt. Featuring a movie in the park. Free.
Ralph Breaks the Internet: 7:30 p.m., Longview Park, 17th Street and 18th Avenue, Rock Island. The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will present Movies in the Park featuring a concession stand (cash only) and goodie bags for the first 100 kids that arrive after 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin around dusk (8:15-8:30 p.m). In case of bad weather, call 309-732-7246 after 3:30 p.m. Free.
Blues Rock It: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 11th Street Precinct Bar and Grill, 2108 E. 11th St., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Catfish Jazz Society 30th Anniversary Celebration: noon to 4 p.m., Radisson Quad-City Plaza Hotel, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. The Catfish Jazz Society will honor the Legends of Catfish at this 30th anniversary celebration. All musicians who have played in the last 30 years are invited to attend and play during this event featuring music, dancing, fun and fellowship. There will be a hot lunch served at 1:30 p.m. For more information or to make reservations (required by Aug. 1), email Catfishjazz@yahoo.com. $20.
2019 Rock Island Artists' Market: noon to 4 p.m., Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. This market held the second Sunday of each month from June through October will feature 30 plus artists, makers and growers on hand to sell creations. there also will be food and live music. Free.
Art Along the River: Native American Drumming: 2-3:30 p.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring an introduction to the cultural and artistic aspects of Native American drumming. Participants will experience group hand drumming influenced by inter-tribal pow-wows. $5.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This show will have a Remembering 50 years of Woodstock theme including drink specials and a best hippie costume contest. Free.
Carlos Mencia: 7-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Mature audiences only. $25, $30 and $35.
Multi-date Events
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to re-imagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by nineteen members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Mama Mia!: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug, 3, 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 4. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuringworks from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Rummage Sale: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3, 9 a.m. to noon, Assumption Greek Orthodox Churchdox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. The Philoptochos Society of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will host this annual rummage sale featuring baby items (crib, high chair, tent), piano, seasonal and home decor, household and kitchen items, clothes, toys and more. For more information, call 309-792-2912. Free.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 2 and 9, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors as well as music and children's activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Aug. 4 and 11, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: Development in Q-C: Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 8, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the Rock Island Rapids, the Lateral Dam, the Moline Lock, First Bridge, Government Bridge and Water power. $14.
Tug Fest: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10, LeClaire and Port Byron riverfronts. Through Aug. 10. Featuring the only tug-of-war across the mighty Mississippi River on Saturday afternoon. This family weekend also includes carnival rides, live entertainment, a parade, 5K run/walk, food, arts and craft vendors and fireworks display (Friday night). There will be no admission charge on Thursday. Admission charge Friday-Saturday as well as charge for some activities all three days.
2019 Fulton City-Wide Yard Sale: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Fulton. Through Aug. 10. For more information, call 815-589-3925 or email Deborah.ervin@cityoffulton.us. Free.
Dino Days! at the Putnam: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Through Aug. 11. This three-day, Jurassic family-friendly event will feature a prehistoric experience complete with a roaming baby dinosaur, dino-themed activities, movies on the big screen, Back to the Jurassic Augmented Reality experience, meet and interact with a real paleontologist and more. Tickets include a movie, Dino Days fun and general admission. $15 adults, $13 for kids (3-17 years).
Sister Act: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. $16 adult, $11 child.
