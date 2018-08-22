Thursday, Aug. 23
Channel Cat Talk: History of Fort Armstrong and Arsenal Island: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by historian Gena Schantz there will be a discussion on Arsenal Island's history and how it evolved from military outpost to a major industrial complex. $14.
Azubuike Urban Exposure Film Festival: 5-7 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a reception at 5 p.m. followed by the film festival at 6 p.m. The Urban Exposure program provides a creative channel allowing kids to express themselves constructively, non-violently and with increased confidence. The program will showcase films which were created based on the practice that storytelling is one of the most powerful forms of communication. Free.
Funktastic 5: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Aug. 24
Bob Dorr and the Limestoners: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
The Secret Life of Pets: 8:30-11 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. This Movie at the Ballpark will feature the movie and concessions available for purchase. No outside food or beverages. Donations accepted.
Movie: The Musical: 9:30-11:30 p.m., the establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Favorite movies will get a musical treatment during this celebration of cinema. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 25
EAA Young Eagles Flight Rally: 8-11 a.m., Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St. , Clinton. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 75 will host this Young Eagles Flight Rally featuring a chance for youths 8-17 years to explore aviation. Children will be given a short introduction to airplanes and a free airplane ride lasting approximately 15 minutes. Pilots will explain how airplanes work. Free.
Riverine Walk: 25 Years of Riverfront Development: 9-10:30 a.m., Riverfront Trail, 1425 River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by urban planner Jeff Anderson participants can experience Moline's decades of reimagining, redeveloping and repurposing of the Mississippi Riverfront and take a deeper dive into the creation of a community vision that has successfully transformed Moline's riverfront into a regional destination. Meet at the riverfront trail adjacent to TGI Friday's. $6, free for members.
19th annual Iowa SIDS Walk for the Future: 9 a.m. to noon, Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a family walk, memorial balloon release, face painting, tattoos, raffle and refreshments. For more information or to register, visit iowasids.org/index.php/walk-for-the-future. $10 to $30.
Monarch Butterfly Workshop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can learn the skills needed to raise and care for a monarch butterfly as well as enjoy crafts and activities about these stunning pollinators and find out how to give butterflies in need a hand through butterfly care workshops. There also will be showings of the documentary, "Flight of the Butterflies 3D," and everyone goes home with one caterpillar to raise. Participants should bring a jar with a lid to safely transport the caterpillar with extra caterpillars available for $3 each. For more information or to register (required by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23), call 563-324-1933. $11 day package (workshop, activities, movie, caterpillar), $6 workshop (workshop, caterpillar).
Overflow Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. The Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation will hold this book sale featuring items including books, magazines, CDs, books on tape, other electronic media and more mostly priced at $.25 each. Free.
Monarch Butterfly Workshop: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn about Monarchs and make a seed bomb to take home as well as take a hike to catch, tag and release butterflies and collect data. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Best of the Wurst Cook-Off Festival: noon to 3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This inaugural sausage cook off will feature sample sausages from local vendors, food and beer for purchase and live music to celebrate this favorite German staple. Participants can try all the competing sausages, vote for the "Best of the Wurst" and help crown the winner. Music will be provided by the Guttenberg German Band. Ticket includes a sample from each vendor. $5 adults, free for youth younger than 12 years.
Brandon Gibbs and Joel Hoekstra: 6:30-8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
All You Care To Eat: A Comedy Thingy Podcast: 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. This evening will include recordings of the latest venture from the sketch and improv comedy troupe, Comedy Thingy, a monthly recurring sketch comedy series performed in the style of a radio play with live microphones, sound eﬀects, music and live readings by actors with scripts-in-hand. The live audience will get three unique comedy shows in one night with two brief intermissions. Content will be uncensored and is recommended for audiences 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $10.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show on the covered patio, weather permitting. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Michael Salter, 2519 Middle Road, Bettendorf . Featuring antiques, jewelry, collectibles and more. $2.50.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the scenic deck overlooking the Rock River, weather permitting. Free.
Ice Cream Social: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Lotte St. This annual homemade ice cream social will feature pies, cakes, maidrites, chips, hot dogs, tea, coffee and ice water. There also will be raffle for a red, white and blue wreath. Items will be priced a la carte.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Nutsy Turtle and Lori G: 5-8 p.m., Maquoketa downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be food from a food truck and ice cream floats available for purchase. Donations collected go to the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Free.
David Gerald: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Corporate Rock: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Hot Brass: 7-8:30 p.m., Village Green, West Branch. Part of West Branch's Tail Gate event this United States Air Force Band will perform a concert in the town's Village Green. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Free.
Friday, Aug. 31
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
The Britins: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 7-10 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
2018 Festival of Praise: 7 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport. This night to celebrate life and remember the Lord will feature Jason Gray, the Browns and Kathy Troccoli. There also will be concessions available for purchase. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Participants should bring chairs or blankets and coolers are welcome. $20 at the gate, $15 in advance, free for children 12 years and younger.
Knockoffs: 8 p.m. to midnight, Sergeant Major's, 213 6th Ave. W, Andalusia. Free.
Raheem Devaughn: 8 p.m., Danceland, 501 W. 4th St., Davenport. $40 VIP, $25.
Whiskey High Band: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Lojo Russo: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Royal Kids Fest: 4 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport. Featuring food, fun, youth praise bands, obstacle course, games, praise dancing, bounce houses and more. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Driftwood Pub, 1201 E. River Drive, Davenport. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. The event will be canceled for rain or excessive heat. Free.
Multi-date Events
Students Rebuild: Facing Difference: Through Sept. 17. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Figge teamed up with Students Rebuild for this exhibit that showcases a collection of student self-portraits from across the globe as well as right here in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitiors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of Robert Cholke: Through Sept. 29. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the photographs of Cholke. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Return to the Garden: Through Sept. 1. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by pastel artist Debora L. Stewart. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Forever Plaid: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 23-25, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 26. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
OMG Beckyfest: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . Through Aug. 26. Crafted Q-C will host this indie arts festival featuring over 100 vendors from all over the Midwest with a variety of unique handcrafted items and vintage finds for sale. Twelve kid makers will have booths with handmade items including sewn cat toys, green cleaning products and original paintings. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free.
South Pacific: Sunday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through Aug. 29. Part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. $9.50 adult (7 p.m. showings), $7.75 adult (2 p.m. showings), $7.25 senior citizens/children (all showings).
Channel Cat Talk: Building I-74 for the Future: Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 30, 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Danielle Mulholland, from the Iowa DOT, there will be a discussion on the planning and construction process for this important east-west link in the nation's transportation network. The summer is a busy construction period, so we are offering this talk twice to see the progress that has been made. $14.
Rudy: Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 2, 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 2. Participants can kick-off the college football season with this sports clasic. There also will be an exclusive Q&A with the real-life Rudy Ruettiger, hosted by Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips. $12.50 adult, $11.50 senior citizens, $10.50 children.
Riverine Walk: Best Management, Riparian Interface: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 1, 9-10:30 a.m., Junge Park , 301 W. 35th St., Davenport. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Brittany Ackerland from the City of Davenport there will be a discussion on the importance of maintaining streambank buffers to catch runoff and excess pollutants caused by urbanization and current methods of doing so. There will be a short drive to a second location by car caravan. $6, free for members.
World War II Ship Tours: Thursday-Friday, Aug. 30-31 and Saturday-Monday, Sept. 1-3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Isle Casino Hotel , 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Through Sept. 3. Featuring tours of the World War II amphibious vessel USS LST 325 which is almost as long as a football field. Tours of the ship will be available daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will last approximately 45 minutes. For more information, visit LSTmemorial.org. $10 adults, $5 youth 6-17 years, free for children 5 years and younger/WWII Veterans.
Quad-Cities Comic Con: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Sept. 2. Featuring 30,000 square feet of geeky goodness including over 100 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests. There also will be cash prize cosplay contests, gaming tournaments and a whole weekend of fun. Includes a free comic at the door. $15 weekend pass, $10 single day, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Rock Island Grand Prix: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m., The District of Rock Island, 18th Street and 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Through Sept. 2. Featuring an independent kart racing event which draws hundreds of entries from throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to being recognized as the world's largest street race, the Grand Prix is a unique social event with thousands of spectators lining the streets, fans and drivers alike can mingle in The District for all the racing action and evening entertainment. $10 daily pit pass, free for spectators with charge for some activities. 309-292-8133.
