Thursday, Dec. 13
Giant Games: 3-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. This party will feature giant board games including Kerplunk, Jenga, Connect Four and more. Patrons of all ages are welcome. Snacks will be provided. Free.
Polar Express Pajama Party: 5-7 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Families of all ages can enjoy a showing of "The Polar Express 3D" at 7 p.m. as well as holiday activities including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Pajamas and flashlights encouraged. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the movie theater and all of the holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org. $13 youth, $10 adult. 563-324-1933.
Friday, Dec. 14
Polar Express Pajama Party: 2-9 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Families of all ages can enjoy a showing of "The Polar Express 3D" at 3:30, 6 or 8:15 p.m., as well as holiday activities including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Pajamas and flashlights encouraged. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the movie theater and all of the holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org. $13 youth, $10 adult.
Kahl Home Nativity Scene (copy): 4-7 p.m., Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Featuring a live Christmas Nativity Scene with goats, a miniature horse and more. Santa also will be handing out candy and refreshments will be serviced during the event. Free.
Supper with Santa: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., Moline. Featuring an evening with everyone's favorite man in the red suit. Participants can bring wish lists and take a picture with Santa. There also will be a light dinner and refreshments, craft time and every child will go home with a fun favor. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $5 per person for children and adults.
Annual Jinglin' Jammie Jam: 6-7 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Participants can snuggle up in PJs, make a jingle bell, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and get ready to sing some favorite holiday and winter songs with Buddy the Elf at this event designed for busy families to pause for a moment to spend some time together. The Museum galleries will be closed. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and freestyle steps. $7.
Christmas Bucktown Revue: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring an Christmas edition of this old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of such radio programs as "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry." For more information, call 563-940-0508 or visit bucktown.rustmachine.com/reserve-bucktown-revue-tickets. $14.
A Nova Christmas: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Saturday, Dec. 15
St. Mark's Church: Cookie Walk: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Mark's Church, 1550 7th Ave., Silvis. Featuring a variety of homemade cookies and candies.
2nd annual Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring over a dozen local vendors selling last minute gifts, stocking stuffers and more including a wide variety of crafts and delectables. Free.
Crafting For Conservation: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. This workshop will be part of the Crafting for Conservation series that focuses on recycling old things and re-purposing natural elements. Led by an assistant naturalist, participants can make gift tags and bows from calendars and magazines. Supplies limited, participants encouraged to bring magazines and calendars. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Christmas Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Deitricks' Alpaca Ranch, 11200 Lomax Road, Prophetstown. Participants can admire the alpacas and shop the Ranch Store for farm raised, hand-knit hats, scarves, cowls, woven rugs, warm socks, toys, yarn and more. Free.
Annual Christmas Party Open House: noon to 4 p.m., Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. This open house will feature a visit from Santa with all children receiving a gift. All of the shelter's dogs and cats will be $20 off. There also will be a silent auction, face painting, bake sale and lots of homeless animals looking for a new family for Christmas. Free with donations accepted.
Natural Wreath Workshop: 1 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. During this workshop participants can make a natural wreath from grapevines. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Who-ville Who-bilation: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can dress up or come as they are and join in Who-ville for a special holiday treat. Free.
Polar Express Pajama Party: 2-9 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Families of all ages can enjoy a showing of "The Polar Express 3D" at 3:30, 6 or 8:15 p.m., as well as holiday activities including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Pajamas and flashlights encouraged. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the movie theater and all of the holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org. $13 youth, $10 adult.
St. James 5th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. St. James Lutheran Church will host this outdoor event featuring the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a free soup and dessert supper and crafts inside the fellowship hall. Canned goods for the St. James food pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for a sister parish, All Saints of Davenport, will be accepted. Free.
A Nova Christmas: 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Bass Banger Vol.1: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Rock Island Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Power Moves Music Productions will debut in the Quad-Cities at this event featuring quality, regional bass deejays. Tickets available at the door with a first come first served 150 limit. $8 for 21 years and older (includes BYOB wristband), $3 for 21 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Polar Express Pajama Party: noon to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Families of all ages can enjoy a showing of "The Polar Express 3D" at 1, 3:30, 6 p.m., as well as holiday activities including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Pajamas and flashlights encouraged. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the movie theater and all of the holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org. $13 youth, $10 adult.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Frederick the Younger with White Batzzz: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10.
Friday, Dec. 21
Annual Christmas Cantata: 7 p.m., Gospel Mission Temple, 5074 N. Pine St., Davenport. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Dec. 22
JaCi Leigh: 7:30-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hawkeye Tap, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Part of the Holiday Ugly Sweater Party. Free.
Multi-date Events
Finding Inspiration: From Monet to Matisse: Through Jan. 25. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by 52 regional artists who were inspired by the exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950," currently on exhibit at the Figge Art Museum. This exhibit is a way to further engage the art community. With paintings hung salon-style, viewers will experience the art scene in France as it was in the eighteenth century. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Dawn Wohlford-Metallo, dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com, 309-793-1213. http://www.quadcityarts.com.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Art of the Midwest: All Gallery Show: Through Jan. 2. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the original work of 23 Midwest artists. There will be works in jewelry, sculpture, raku, ceramic, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, printmaking, mixed medium, collage and more. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 6. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 15-16 visitors can visit with Santa until 8 p.m. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth, free for children younger than 2 years.
Annual Christmas Star Program: Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 13-16, 7 p.m., Donald A Schaefer Planetarium, 333 18th St., Bettendorf. Featuring the Bettendorf High School Christmas Star program. This year's show will immerse the audience in a 360 experience like never before. Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 563-332-4516. Free.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 and 7 p.m., Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 333 18th St. Through Dec. 15. The Bettendorf High School Theatre Department will present this Christmas show. There will be a PJ Party with Charlie Brown and the gang at 6 p.m. on Friday and a Santa's Workshop at 6 p.m. on Saturday. There also will be a Children's Theater Workshop 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information or special event prices email, Katie Howard at khoward@bettendorf.k12.ia.us. $6.
Discovery Dome: The Great Planet Adventures: Thursday-Friday, Dec. 20-21, 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This fully immersive showing puts participants in the seat of some of the wildest rides of the solar system like zip-lining across the scorched Mercury, snowmobiling in icy Pluto and gliding over the otherworldly lakes of Titan. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
