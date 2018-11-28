Friday, Nov. 30
Brown Bag Lunch: David G. Smith: 12-12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert with free beverages provided. Free.
John Janssen: 6-9 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and freestyle steps. $7.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Quad-Cities Senior Olympics will host this trivia night. $80 table of eight, $10 per player.
Saturday, Dec. 1
McKinley Elementary: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport. Featuring vendors, door prizes and more. There also will be baked goods. Proceeds benefit McKinley Elementary School. Free.
Port Byron First United Methodist Church: annual Christmas Traditions: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St. N, Port Byron. Featuring Christmas music, Christmas crafts, woodworking items, a silent auction, fresh cut Christmas wreaths, pet toys and treats, as well as food items including handmade cookies, candies, pies, jellies, jams, salsa, pickles and more. Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., homemade casserole and salad bar, $8. There also will be tours of four homes decorated for Christmas (9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.). The $10 fee includes a tour ticket with directions to the participating homes. Free with charge for some activities.
Junior Theatre Workshop: Frog and Toad: 10-11 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can join friends from Junior Theatre to read stories and lead acting games based on the production of, "Frog and Toad." Free.
Holiday Dance: 2-5 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Featuring the Ken Paulsen Orchestra and Darlene. There also will be coffee, water and snacks as well as door prizes. $15
Digital Demolition: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Participants can take frustration with computers out on computers and learn something too. Computer cadavers will be supplied and attendees will get to yank out the innards in a consequence-free environment. Free.
Christmas in Silvis 2018: 5-8 p.m., Silvis City Hall/Police Station, 121 11th St. Silvis Main Street will host this event featuring a visit from Santa and his elves, holiday display limo tours, a puppet show, free soup and sandwiches, ice sculpting demonstration, kid's crafts and games, holiday basket raffle, holiday carolers and an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Masterworks III: Celebrating Bernstein's Centennial: 8 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. There will be a Concert Conversation one hour before the concert start time. $8 to $62.
Sunday, Dec. 2
WinterFest: noon to 5 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring activities including a dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company, holiday music performed by area students, refreshments, family activities and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Participants also can meet a real reindeer. Admission to this event and the museum's hands-on gallery is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to a local food pantry.
19th Century Christmas at Butterworth: noon to 5 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. This fun holiday event for the family will feature Santa, cookies and punch, musicians and chamber singers including the Moline Boys Choir as well as historic exhibits and videos. There also will be take-home holiday crafts, face painting and caricature drawings for the kids. Free.
Masterworks III: Celebrating Bernstein's Centennial: 2 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $39.
Greg and Rich: 3-7 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Help Make S'More Memories at TTT Camp: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. This social evening to benefit the Chapter AF of the National TTT Society will feature silent and live auctions, live entertainment and fun extra events. $20.
Friday, Dec. 7
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. $10, $5 members.
Rubble In Motion opening reception: 5 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This opening reception will feature local songwriter/musician, Shifts Gears. This solo exhibition of paintings and digital art by Donnie Bobb Local will be on display Dec. 1-31. Free.
Holiday Open House: 5:30-8 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can meet artists and watch demonstrations while enjoying refreshments and music. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. For more information, visit wheresthdance.com. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Karen Petite and Maureen Broussalain: Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. “Lady Louise, The Adventure Begins,” author, Karen Petite, and illustrator, Maureen Broussalain, will be at the gallery for a book signing. There also will be cookies and special cocoa mugs for sale. Proceeds benefit dog rescue. Free with donations accepted.
Christ Church United Methodist Women: Christmas Cookie Walk: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W. 41st St., Davenport. Featuring cookies and candy for $6 a pound.
First Christian Church: Cookie Walk: 9-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. Featuring a large variety of homemade cookies, candies and sweet treats for the holidays at $6 per pound. All proceeds go to local and global missions. Free.
Friends of the Eldridge Library: Christmas Bake and Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. Featuring homemade baked items and candies, Santas, snowmen, ornaments, other Christmas decor and gifts. Proceeds benefit the activities and programs at the library.
Christmas Scherenschnitte Classes: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
RiverBend Bronze Holiday Concert: 2-3:40 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. Participants can enjoy the beautiful sounds of handbells at this concert featuring a variety of holiday pieces. Free-will donations.
Jason Vieaux: 3 p.m., Davenport Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1120 Main St., Davenport. Vieaux will present this solo recital as the culmination of a two-week residency as part of the Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artist Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit quadcityarts.com/events-1/jason-vieaux. $10 adult, $5 student/child.
Greg and Rich: 6-10 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St. Part of the Geneseo Christmas Walk. Free.
Bruce Kort: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Fill the Bowl: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., River Bend Foodbank, 4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport. This family-friendly event features a bowl of soup, bread and dessert. There will be children's activities, a volunteer opportunity and raffle items as well as the opportunity to learn about the hunger issue. Each family attending will receive a snow globe photo frame and a child's coloring book and crayons. Every dollar raised will go directly to feeding hungry families in the Quad-City communities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit riverbendfoodbank.org/fill-the-bowl. $25 for a family of 4 ($5 each additional person).
Quad-City Wind Ensemble Holiday Concert: 3-4:45 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. Featuring the Quad-City Wind Ensemble with guest RiverBend Bronze Handbell Ensemble. Free.
Kerry and Rich: 3-6 p.m., The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Christmas Concert: 3 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport. This Advent concert will feature performances by the St. Anthony's adult choir, children's choir, ukulele band and string ensemble. There also will be a dessert reception after the concert. Free.
Laurence Hobgood Trio: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-date Events
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude, this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of David Garrison: Through Nov. 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through Nov. 30. Featuring the oil and pastel paintings of Garrison. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. 309-945-5428.
Art of the Midwest: All Gallery Show: Through Jan. 2. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St,, Bettendorf. Featuring the original work of 23 Midwest artists. There will be works in jewelry, sculpture, raku, ceramic, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, printmaking, mixed medium, collage and more. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
It Had to Be You: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 2. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
Disney on Ice: Frozen: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 29-30, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $15 to $76. 309-764-2000.
Miracle in Bedford Falls: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Prospect Park Theater, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 2. Presented by Quad-City Music Guild. $16 adults, $11 children.
Miss Nelson Is Missing: Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Through Dec. 8. Presented by the Assumption Knight Players. There will be a Children's Theater workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit assumptionhigh.org/2018/11/13/miss-nelson-is-missing-childrens-show-theater-workshop/. $5, free for 5 years and younger.
Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 8-9, Union Station, 102 S. Harrison St., Davenport. Through Dec. 9. Participants can celebrate one of the World's greatest German holiday traditions at this Christkindlmarkt showcasing authentic German cuisine, music and handcrafted merchandise. Free.
