Thursday, June 6
Ice Cream Social: 5 p.m., Geneseo City Park, 140 W. Pearl St. Hammond-Henry Auxiliary will host an ice cream social featuring barbecue, pie, cake, ice cream, beverages and music by Miracle Blue Grass Band. Health Career scholarship winners also will be announced. Proceeds will benefit HH Auxiliary Health Career Scholarship Fund. Donations accepted.
Ten of Soul: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In the event of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Avon Dale: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Ghost Hunting Event: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Aaron G Thompson and Nick Simons, a lecture on how the science of ghostly behavior actually exists and works and the first exposure of a brand new communication device that is focused and an alternative to other devices from the past. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit GhostCrier.com. $60.
Friday, June 7
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Fairmount Cemetery, 3902 Rockingham Road, Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. $10, $5 members.
Greg and Rich: 1-3 p.m., Central Park, SE 2nd Avenue, Aledo. Part of the Rhubarb Festival. Free with charge for some activities.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W., Milan. Free.
Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show: 6-9 p.m., Lumber Complex, 235 N. Oak Lane, Blue Grass. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Flood Fest: 7:30 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The RiverCenter, in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, the River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS, LLC, will host this flood relief benefit concert with all proceeds supporting downtown Davenport recovery efforts. $25.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Barrelhouse Rockets: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, June 8
Clowning Basics Class: Rock Island Parks and Recreation Center, 4303 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can explore the art of clowning with the Quad-City Clown Troupe. Students will learn clown makeup, costuming, balloon animals and simple magic from both professional and volunteer clowns. $25.
Youth Fishing Challenge: 8 a.m. to noon, Riverside Park Pond, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Children 5-12 years can participate in this fun fishing challenge for prizes. Adults may help with removal of fish from the line but will not be allowed to fish. The fishing challenge will be catch and release and participants must bring a pole and bait. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $3 per child.
Riverine Walk: Understanding Flood Plains and Floodplain Management: 9-10:30 a.m., River Heritage Park, Davenport. Participants will follow the FEMA delineated 100-year and 500-year floodplain boundaries in downtown Davenport and discuss various methods of floodplain management used throughout the Quad-Cities. $6.
Pollinator Workshop: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn about the cause and effect of the decline of bee populations by participating in the pollinator count and making an insect hotel to take home out of recyclable materials. Bring empty 1 or 2-liter bottles or empty soup or pasta cans. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Family Scavenger Hunt: 10-11 a.m., Fairmount Cemetery, 3902 Rockingham Road, Davenport. Participants can learn about the animals that live at the Marsh while searching along the trails for hidden clues. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. $6 child, $3 child member, free for accompanying adults.
Heritage Bluegrass Festival: 1 p.m., Heritage Canyon, 515 N. 4th St., Fulton. Featuring world-class bluegrass music from regional and national acts including Flash in a Pan, Milltown, Gone Fishin' and Joe Hott. There also will be food, beverages and snacks available for purchase as well as a craft and vendor fair and the opportunity to explore the canyon and historic village throughout the day. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Proceeds will benefit the Early American Crafters, Heritage Canyon and other local charities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/FultonHeritageBluegrassFestival. $40 per family, $15 per person.
8th annual Laura's Legacy Concert: 2:30 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Rock Island-born musician Lissie Maurus, will team up with the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for this outdoor concert honoring her aunt, Aunt Laura Swedberg Schoonover Bartel's memory. The day will feature family-friendly activities and live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Participants should bring chairs or blankets. Proceeds will benefit the ALS Association of Greater Chicago and ALS Research at the University of North Carolina. $10 adults (cash only), free for children 12 years and younger with a paid adult.
Quad-Cities Cruisers 37th annual Car Show: 3-8 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Free for spectators.
Old-Fashioned Fish Fry: 4-9 p.m., Snowstar Sports Park, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia. Featuring fish, hushpuppie potatoes, corn and biscuit. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 309-798-2673. $10.
Father of the Bride: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Bennett, Don Taylor, Billie Burke. (1950) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be foxtrot dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World: 7:30-10 p.m., Lincoln Park, DeWitt. Featuring movies in the park on the second Saturday of June, July and August. Free.
Carlisle Evans Peck and the Lady's Slippers: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $10.
Bugeye Sprite: 8 p.m. to midnight, Sergeant Major's Bar and Grill, 213 6th Ave. W, Andalusia. Free.
Crooked Cactus: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, June 9
Elks Car Show with Crafts and Vendors: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 298, 4400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a breakfast ($5), car show, vendors and food, lunch ($5), music, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit community youth programs including Hoop Shoot, Americanism essay, college scholarships, drug awareness and camp scholarships. Held rain or shine. For more information, call 563-370-0086 or email elkslodge298@mediacombb.net. Free with charge for some activities.
5th annual Garden Party and Garden Walk: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Grace Lutheran Church will host this annual neighborhood garden party and garden walk featuring a garden party in the church parking lot with food, garden vendors, music, planted containers on display and for sale and children's activities. There also will be a garden walk from 1-3 p.m. with site maps available at the church. Free.
2019 Rock Island Artists' Market: noon to 4 p.m., Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. This market, held the second Sunday of each month from June through October, will feature 30 plus artists, makers and growers on hand to sell creations. there also will be food and live music. Free.
Eddie Korosa Jr. Band: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Robots: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can explore what it takes to make a humanoid robot, a robot that can do anything without the benefit of a human brain, during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Blues in the Vineyard with Lojo Russo: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
2019 Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit: 3-6 p.m., Village Park, Bishop Hill. This benefit will feature a barbecue rib dinner, an escorted flag ride from Galva to Bishop Hill, an Invocation and Presentation of Colors followed by a short program honoring our veterans with patriotic music and speakers. There also will be a live auction and military retreat at with a 21-gun salute and taps. All proceeds from the day's events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. For more information, call 309-927-3355. Free with charge for some activities.
Hanging Hearts and Ages and Ages: 6-9 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Monday, June 10
Black Hawk Foundation and Athletics Golf Outing: noon to 6 p.m., Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St., East Moline. The Black Hawk College Foundation and BHC Athletics Department will host this four-person scramble golf event. There also will be raffle prizes. Space is limited to 30 teams (120 golfers). Entry fee includes green fees, cart rental, range use, box lunch, beverage ticket, after-play buffet and more. For more information or to register (required by Monday, May 20), visit blackhawkcollegefoundation.org/events/. $375 per foursome, $100 per player.
Summer Reading Kick-Off with David Casas: 1-2 p.m., Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave. Magician David Casas will celebrate summer fun with a magic show. Free.
Crooked Cactus: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Tuesday, June 11
Nahant Marsh Toddler Tales: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. On the second Tuesday of each month, Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.
The Tailfins: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
The Gift of Money: 7:30-9 p.m., The Hyatt, 111 Bend Boulevard, East Moline. Author and leading financial services expert, Deanna Marchionda, will speak and sign copies of the book, "The Gift of Money." Free.
Wednesday, June 12
Mister G: 5 p.m., Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Part of the Music on the Lawn 2019 series. There also will be family activities including old fashioned games, face painting, and more. Participants can bring a picnic supper and blankets or lawn chairs. In the event of bad weather, events will be moved indoors. Free.
Riverine Walk: The Center of Black Hawk's Universe, History and Archaeology at the Mouth of the Rock River: 6:30-8 p.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a car tour and visit of historical and archaeological sites near Black Hawk State Historic site. $6.
Read Local: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Read Local series that highlights six local authors throughout the year this evening will feature Rock Island author, Paul-Thomas Ferguson. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer opportunity. Free.
Thursday, June 13
Swords and Roses: 11 a.m. to noon, Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Featuring choreographed stage combat with rapiers in period-authentic costumes and audience participation, singing and swashbuckling. There are two ending written for every show, which the audience gets to choose. Free.
Flowers on the River: 5-6 p.m., Jetty Park, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. The Family Resources' Engaging Males program and the Elephant Club will honor local victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence. For more information, call 563-468-2390 or email avombaut@famres.org. Free.
Vandoliers: 6 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Patsy O'Brien and Dick Hensold: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Joe and Vicki Price: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
As Far As the Eye Can See: 6:30-9 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can enjoy a showing of the film as well as cocktails, mingling and a Q&A with director David Franklin. For more information, call 563-529-0382 or email mdarland@putnam.org. $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (older than 60 years)/college students/military with ID/members.
Minus Six: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, June 14
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Flag Day: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave., Moline. Memorial Park Cemetery will celebrate Flag Day with an evening of patriotic music, performed by Big River Brass Band, and retrieval of the American Flag. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Light refreshments also will be available. Free.
Big River Brass Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Erica Martin and Kickstart: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, June 15
Riverine Walk: The Center of Black Hawk's Universe, History and Archaeology at the Mouth of the Rock River: 9-10:30 a.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a car tour and visit of historical and archaeological sites near Black Hawk State Historic site. $6.
30th annual Felix Adler Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 8th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring pony rides, a petting zoo, live stage shows, trackless train rides, inflatable bouncy houses, game tent with prizes, face painting, balloon artists, professional clowns and a food booth. Free.
Kid's Cooking: Father's Day Class: 11 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Dietitian Elizabeth will help kids make something special for dads this Father's Day. For youth 6-13 years. For more information or to register, call 563-391-0213 or email efritz@hy-vee.com. $10.
How Corn Changed Itself and Then Changed Everything Else: 2-3 p.m., Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Writer and food historian Cynthia Clampitt will present this one-hour public lecture about the impact that corn has on society. For more information, call 309-927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Acoustic Project: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8-11 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the summer night sky. Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, M57 (Ring Nebula), Albireo, Epsilon Lyrae (Double-Double) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Erica Martin and Kickstart: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Sunday, June 16
Anniversary Celebration: 9 a.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The first 1,000 guests at the Resort Club will receive a free 3-Year Anniversary t-shirt. There also will be special commemorative Resort Club cards and cupcakes on the casino floor at noon. Then 10 of Soul will perform from 4-9 p.m. in the Rhythm Room. For ages 21 years and older. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Dick Watson Trio featuring Eve Minkler: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-date Events
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June 23. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Karen Austin and Maureen Healy Mossman: Through June 21. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Through June 21. This exhibit will feature a series of photographs by Austin titled, "Abandoned," as well as paintings by Mossman. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 17. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Blithe Spirit: Thursday-Friday, June 6-7; Saturday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 9, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through June 9. The Richmond Hill Players will present this comedy by Noel Coward. $12.
Disney's The Little Mermaid: Thursday-Saturday, June 6-8, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, June 9 and 16, 2 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday, June 12-13, 2 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through June 16. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Andover Days: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, Andover Lake Park, Andover. Through June 8. Saturday will feature a 5K run/walk benefiting cancer research, craft and vendor market, fishing derby, food, entertainment, open houses at all historical buildings, games for all ages, antique autos on display, robotic demonstrations and a bags tournament benefiting Alzheimer's research. On Sunday, there will be breakfast in the park, an outdoor community worship service, salute to veterans and a Christian rapper. For more information, visit andovertourism.com. Free with charge for some activities.
Blue Grass Homecoming Days: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, Blue Grass Community Club Park. Featuring water fights, fireworks, pie contest, 5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Fun Run, a fun zone for kids and teens, food vendors, horseshoe tournament, parade and more. There also will be live bands including Lynn Allen (Friday night), Nuclear Plowboys (Saturday afternoon) and Cody Road (Saturday night). Free with charge for some activities.
City Wide Garage Sales: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, LeClaire. Free.
Spring Garage Sale: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Mark's Church, 1550 7th Ave., Silvis. Part of the Silvis city-wide garage sale there will be furniture, household items, clothing and more. Free.
Good Makers Market: Friday, June 7, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cedar County Fairgrounds, 1195 210th St., Tipton. Eastern Iowa's hippest market will feature handmade and vintage items, rusty, junky goodness, food trucks and local live music. $5, free for kids 12 and younger.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, June 7 and 14, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In the event of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Shrek the Musical: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, 6 p.m., New Era Community Building, 3455 New Era Road, Muscatine. Through June 8. This will be the 26th annual production of the New Era Dinner Theater with dinner followed by the show. For more information or reservations (required for dinner shows). Dinner shows: $25 adults, $15 youth 5-10 years.
Ballet Under the Stars: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9,8 p.m., Lincoln Park Classical Theater, 39th Street and 11th Avenue, Rock Island. Through June 9. Featuring Ballet Quad-Cities and guests D4Dance Academy, Quad-Cities Ballet Folklorico, Imani Tandazo, Mayer School of Irish Dance and Ballet Quad-Cities School of Dance. At 7 p.m. each evening, Ballet Quad-Cities will present the popular outreach program, Dance Me a Story, where children of all ages can be a part of creating an original dance to the children's book, "I Got the Rhythm." No experience or registration required. Free.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
Pioneer Days: Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9, noon to 5 p.m., Colonel Davenport House, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island. Participants can see pioneers demonstrating hatchet and knife throwing, as well as craft demonstrations such as wood-working, chair caning, spinning, basket weaving, quilting, rope making and campfire cooking. There also will be kid's games and activities. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens (65 years and older), free for youth 12 years and younger.
53rd International Woodcarvers Congress: Thursday-Saturday, June 13-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Through June 16. This longest running, judged woodcarving show and sale in the United States will feature hundreds of pieces of artwork to be judged and then displayed. Some of the artwork will be for sale and vendors will be on site for carving needs. $5, $4 senior citizens older than 65 years, free for children younger than 12 years with an adult.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through June 23. $16 adult, $11 child.
Pirates of Penzance: Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 3 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. Presented by Opera Quad-Cities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com. $20 to $25.
