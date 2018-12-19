Thursday, Dec. 20
Frederick the Younger with White Batzzz: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Harrington's Pub, 2321 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Friday, Dec. 21
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Blue Christmas Worship Service: 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a service of longing and hope designed for anyone who may not feel like celebrating this season. During the holidays, grief, illness, aging, depression, loneliness, unemployment and loss can be magnified. The service acknowledges this pain and offers hope and comfort. Free.
Annual Christmas Cantata: 7 p.m., Gospel Mission Temple, 5074 N. Pine St., Davenport. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller, and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
JaCi Leigh: 7:30-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hawkeye Tap, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Part of the Holiday Ugly Sweater Party. Free.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Winter Chess Tournament: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Chess players of all ages can put a pawn in the ring to win the library's Winter Chess Tournament. Players will compete in a first round playing online against a computer opponent. The first four players to achieve checkmate will then play a championship round of four-person chess. Registration required. Free.
Friday, Dec. 28
No -Slumber Slumber Party: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Featuring pajama day at the library. Participants can bring a favorite stuffed toy and blankie. There will be games, snacks and loads of slumber party fun. Free.
Hot Candy Idols with Samson and the Nite and Memorywerks Musik: 8 p.m. to midnight, Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This will be a record release show for Hot Candy Idols. $5.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Saturday, Dec. 29
2nd annual New Year's Eve Eve Eve Party: 11 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Featuring an early New Year's celebration for the whole family including crafts, snacks and a countdown to a balloon drop at noon. Free.
Hamilton Party: 3-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can test A. Ham knowledge, compete in the Finish the Lyrics challenge, play a few rounds of A Winter's Ball and sing along to the soundtrack. Free.
Theresa Rosetta: 6-9 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Multi-date Events
Finding Inspiration: From Monet to Matisse: Through Jan. 25. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by 52 regional artists who were inspired by the exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950," currently on exhibit at the Figge Art Museum. This exhibit is a way to further engage the art community. With paintings hung salon-style, viewers will experience the art scene in France as it was in the eighteenth century. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Art of the Midwest: All Gallery Show: Through Jan. 2. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the original work of 23 Midwest artists. There will be works in jewelry, sculpture, raku, ceramic, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, printmaking, mixed medium, collage and more. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Skateboard Angles and Curious Beings: Through Jan. 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring found object assemblages made by Jerri Reimann of Downers Grove. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Discovery Dome: The Great Planet Adventures: Thursday-Friday, Dec. 20-21, 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This fully immersive showing puts participants in the seat of some of the wildest rides of the solar system like zip-lining across the scorched Mercury, snowmobiling in icy Pluto and gliding over the overworldly lakes of Titan. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 6. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 15-16 visitors can visit with Santa until 8 p.m. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth, free for children younger than 2 years.
Discovery Dome: Magnetism: Defending the Planet, Defining the Cosmos: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 26-27, 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. From dazzling auroras to the invisible force that protects from harmful particles from the sun and the galaxy, magnetism is all around. During this mobile planetarium show, participants can discover how this powerful, misunderstood force shields oceans from solar winds and how scientists are working to understand the magnetic connection between the Earth and the Sun. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
