Thursday, May 16
Community Connections: Walt Whitman Live: 1:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. In this one-hour program, Walt Whitman, portrayed by Dr. Bill Koch, will highlight major poems from the poetry collection, "Leaves of Grass." In addition, Whitman will pay tribute to Abraham Lincoln with a description of the nation's obsequies and recitations of the Gettysburg Address and, "O Captain, My Captain."
EnVisioning Race: 7-9 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Starting at 7 p.m. participants can take in works by local artists, each revolving around the idea of "race" and its impact. Following the reception, there will be a viewing of the documentary, "What's Race Got to Do with It?" The documentary explores such issues as underrepresentation, the limitations of multiculturalism, social equity, affirmative action and how to make a difference. After the film, there will be a discussion on race in the community. Free.
Friday, May 17
Blackhawk ABATE 10th annual Run for the Wings: 5-9 p.m., JR's Place, 201 S. Main St., Wheatland. Participants will meet at McGrath Quad-Cities H-D parking lot in Davenport and ride to JR's in Wheatland. Orders will be called in prior to leaving McGrath's. Participants pay for the wings: 75 cents for boneless, 50 cents for bone-in. Free.
Multicultural Mixer: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Senor Julio's, 2900 River Drive, Moline. The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host this event featuring a unique opportunity to mix and mingle with area professionals of diverse backgrounds. There will be a cash bar, appetizers, music and networking. $5.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Rob Dahms and Gary Pearson: 7-10 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Free.
Bucktown Revue Season Finale: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This live music-and-humor variety features various styles of folk and Americana music with a special focus on original songs, singer-songwriters, and roots music. This month will include performances by Bucktown Gals, the Super Happy Funthyme Trouble Jug Band, gospel singer, Jim Roggenbauer, and minstrel, Chris Dunn, as well as some high-octane fiddle music from the Urgent Collective. $14.
Vocal Ensemble Q-C: 7:30-9 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Music@St. Pete's will present Vocal Ensemble Q-C.
Obsidian's Dream/Union Specific: 8 p.m., 3437 288th Ave, 3437 288th Ave, Maquoketa. This show will be in the basement of the home not in the barn. Basement shows are all-ages, BYOB shows. There will be free popcorn. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1841112. $25 at the door, $20 in advance.
Saturday, May 18
Hauberg Plant Sale: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring perennials including daylilies, hostas, mint, irises and wild ginger. There also will be Eastern Red Cedar, Wild Plum, Redbud, Norway Spruce, River Birch, Red Oak and Eastern White Pine trees as well as Highbush Cranberry, Nannyberry, Buttonbush and Witch Hazel shrubs. All trees will be $10 each, buy 10 get 1 free. Free.
Spring Fashion Show and Brunch: 10 a.m. to noon, Trinity Episcopal Church, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. The ECW Spring Fashion Show will feature brunch at 10 a.m. followed by a fashion show from 11 to noon. Sponsored by the Women of St. Alban's, St. Peter's and Trinity Episcopal churches. For more information, call 563-386-4087. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.
Quad-City Veterans Food Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quad-City Veterans Outreach, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a food/meat basket giveaway and lunch for veterans. May is Pet Month so participants also can bring dogs and cats for free rabies shots, bag of food and gift bag. Participants should bring a Veterans ID or Center ID Card. Free.
Rooftop Concert: Motown Tribute: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring 10 of Soul playing feel-good hits of the Motown era. There also will be adult beverages and food for sale. Participants should bring a chair. Free with donations education program accepted.
Calvary Lutheran Church 150th Anniversary Carnival: noon to 3 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 121 Meridian St., New Windsor. This community carnival will feature games for all ages, a bounce house, cake walk, hot dogs, popcorn and face painting. Free.
Q-C Paws Kitten Shower: noon to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Animal Care and Control, 4001 78th Ave., Moline. Participants can enjoy light refreshments and play shower games while helping the shelter fill a playpen with much-needed supplies to prepare for the busy kitten season. There also will be raffle tickets given for donations. Items include KMR milk replacement powder, Cat and Kitten Chow, heating pads, cat litter and kitten nursing bottles. Monetary donations can be made by visiting, qcpaws.org and the funds will be used to purchase the supplies. Free with donations accepted.
Bags Tournament: 1 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. Featuring a double elimination bags tournament as well as an outdoor concert with Chris Avey and Jenni Grouws beginning at 5 p.m. $5 per player.
Pikachu Party: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can grab detective hats and follow the clues to the library for this all-ages party featuring making Pikachu ears and other crafts, a Pokémon Go IRL scavenger hunt and competing in the ultimate Pokémon trivia contest for glory and prizes. Free.
Quad-City Rollers vs.Skunk River Riot: 6 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. The first game will feature the Orphan Brigade scrimmaging. In the second game, the Rollers will take on Skunk River Riot from Ames. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Quad-City Food Forest. $12 at the door, $10 in advance, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
An Evening with Jean Seberg: 7-9 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1635 5th Ave., Moline. This exclusive fundraising event will honor actress, activist and icon Jean Seberg. The evening will include live music by Amy and Adams, hors d'oeuvres, wine, excerpts from the award-winning documentary, "Movie Star: The Secret Lives of Jean Seberg," and a silent auction of Jean Seberg memorabilia. Proceeds benefit the final phase of post-production on the documentary. For more information or to make a reservation (required), visit JeanSebergMovie.com. $25.
Caged Aggression Challengers 7: Road to the Big Show: 7:30 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring an action-packed card full of up and comers competing for a potential spot in the two-night mega event in August. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cagedaggressionevents.com. $25.
Night People: 7:30-11 p.m., Durant Community Center, 606 5th Ave. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8-11 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the spring night sky. Mars, M13 (Hercules Cluster), Cor Caroli (Double Star), La Superba (red carbon star) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observcatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Sunday, May 19
Calvary Lutheran Church 150th Anniversary: 10 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 121 Meridian St., New Windsor. Featuring guest minister, the Rev. Jeffrey Clements, Bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod. A meal will be served following the service. For more information or to make a reservation (required), visit clcnw.org. $20 per family, $10 per person, free for service.
Blackhawk ABATE Bears for Buddies Ride: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Illiniwek Park, Hampton. The Blackhawk Chapter ABATE of Illinois will host this annual ride for the Children's Therapy Center. Participants should meet at the Rock Island County Courthouse at 11 a.m. The ride will leave at noon and will end at Illiniwek Park with a picnic is provided. Stuffed animals collected will be given to other organizations. Non-motorcyclists can bring donations to Illiniwek Park starting at 10:30 a.m. There also will be a blessing of the bikes. Admission: batteries, diapers (size 1-5), pull-ups (size 3T and 4T), baby wipes, big bottles of bubbles and disinfectant wipes, a new stuffed animal.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Art Along the River: Poetry Along the River Banks: 2-3:30 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. After a short introduction to the art of poetry writing, participants will write about a river sight or experience and then share it with the group. $5.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an ax and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
One Note Jazz Band: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Come Walk With Me: 7:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Internationally-known Irish Tenor, Mark Forrest, will lead this evening of music, meditation and prayer. For more information, call 563-324-3257. Free-will offering.
Monday, May 20
Integrity Integrated 20th Anniversary Leadership Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Integrity Integrated will celebrate 20 years with this luncheon featuring Quad-City native, Chad Pregracke. For more information, call 563-359-1099 or email SBaker@integrityintegrated.com. Corporate tables are available for purchase. $40 per person.
Wednesday, May 22
A Cosmic Walk: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. Participants can hike two miles of grass paths through prairie fields and timber, following 22 stone markers that tell creation's story through a scientific lens. there will be plenty of breaks with time after lunch to relax and explore. Attendees should wear appropriate attire and bring a water bottle and walking stick. There are some hills. Held rain or shine. Price includes trail mix and a lunch. For more information or to register, call 563-336-8414 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. $20 per person.
Friday, May 24
A Recital to Remember: 7-8:30 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Music @St. Pete's will present violinist, Will Samorey, and pianist, Perry Mears, performing music by Brahms, Saint-Saens and Korngold. Free with donations accepted.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
Felix and Fingers, Dueling Pianos: 7 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. $25, $20 for subscribers.
Stone Flowers: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, May 25
Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m., Hero Street Memorial Park, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Silvis. The City of Silvis will hold this annual Memorial Day Service to pay tribute to all the fallen heroes who made the supreme sacrifice for our Country. This event is held rain or shine. Free.
Timber Lake Playhouse Tours: 10 a.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Participants can tour the TLP grounds beginning at 10 a.m. and then enjoy hot dogs and chips at 11:30 a.m. Free.
Oakdale Memorial Gardens Walking Tour: 1-2:30 p.m., Oakdale Memorial Gardens, 2501 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Participants can join in a walking tour of historic Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. Staff will share the histories of prominent agriculture and manufacturing people of Scott County buried at Oakdale as well as identifying notable architecture and scenery found on the cemetery grounds. Appropriate clothing for the weather and comfortable shoes are recommended. Some of the route on the planned tour involves hills and difficult terrain. for more information or to register (required), call 563-326-7832. Free.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Sunset Lakes RV Resort, 3333 290th St. N, Hillsdale. The show will be at the Pavilion. Fee for entry to the resort.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Lindsay Bowman: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. for 21 years and older. Free.
Sunday, May 26
118th Annual Drury-Reynolds Memorial Day Service: 1:30 p.m., Drury-Reynolds Cemetery, Drury Township. Featuring a tribute to the American Legion and guest speaker, Pastor Daren Dietmeier. All veterans attending can participate in the Veteran's March and Placing of the Wreath and attendees can place poppies on the graves of veterans. Participants should bring a lawn chair. The service will be held rain or shine. For more information, email illinifans@frontiernet.net or mclark@machlink.com.
Blues in the Vineyard with David Zollo: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Lindsay Bowman: 5-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. for 21 years and older. Free.
Multi-date Events
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings. This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Horse Power: Through May 30. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Laurie Justus Pace. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Karen Austin and Maureen Healy Mossman: Through June 21. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Through June 21. This exhibit will feature a series of photographs by Austin titled, "Abandoned," as well as paintings by Mossman. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 17. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
2019 Bishop Hill Quilt Show: Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 19, Colony School, 405 W. Main, Bishop Hill. Through May 19. Featuring over 100 quilts including antique, miniature, patchwork, applique and more as well as the Prairie Queen Quilt Club Theme Challenge quilts in the Steeple Building Museum. There also will be other quilt activities throughout the weekend. For more information, call 309-927-3851. $5 at Colony School.
Beauty and the Beast Jr.: Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m., Alleman High School, 1103 40th St., Rock Island. Through May 19. Seton Middle School will present this musical. $5 adults, $3 students.
Dolly ... and Friends: Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Featuring Nashville recording artist Brooke Byam. $25, $20 subscribers.
Dance Floor Riot: Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
