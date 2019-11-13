Thursday, Nov. 14
Bingo: 6 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3217 4th Ave., Moline. This bingo night fundraiser for Relay for Life will feature early bird bingo starting at 6 p.m. with regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. Participants can bring snacks. $15 adults, $5 youth 10 years and younger.
Gilda's Recognition Event featuring Dueling Pianos: 6-9 p.m., Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Gilda's Club will celebrate 21 years of free cancer support during this event featuring live entertainment by the Felix and Fingers Dueling Piano Company. Ticket includes light hors d'oeuvres. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gildasclubqc.org/piano. $280 for a table of 8, $40 per person.
Prescription Murder: 6:30 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. The Rock Island County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) will host this fundraising performance featuring hors d'ouevres from 6:30-7:15 p.m. followed by the play. Proceeds support HCE and 4-H. $15.
Get Shakespeare'd with Guys in Ties: 7-9 p.m., Stoney Creek Conference Center, 101 18th St., Moline. This fundraiser for the Genesius Guild will feature a performance by Guys in Ties traveling improv group. The evening will include a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres. For more information or to register, visit www.genesius.org/event. $150 tables of 8, $20 per person.
Friday, Nov. 15
Brown Bag Lunch: Troy Rangel and Friends: 12-12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library , 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert. Beverages are provided. Free.
Holiday Open House: 5-7 p.m., Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave. Participants can celebrate the opening of the Ornament Competition and see the exhibit, "Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives." There also will be musical entertainment and refreshments. $25 at the door, $20 in advance, $10 youth younger than 18 years.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
Red Dress Run Trivia Night: 6-11 p.m., Quad-Cities Marathon Building, 733 15th Ave., East Moline. The Quad-Cities Hash House Harriers will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight players. There will be beer, pop, water, walking tacos and baked goods available for purchase. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Quad-Cities. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/red-dress-run-trivia-night-for-dress-for-success-quad-cities-tickets-76067577171?aff=eprofsaved. $80 per table.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Rob Dahms and Gary Pearson: 7-10 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 8-11 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 16
How to Identify and Feed Winter Birds: 9:30-11 a.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Naturalist Bob Motz will help participants identify birds common to winter feeders and show the types of foods that attract a variety of winter birds. Binoculars will be provided at Singing Bird Center. Free.
Gilda's Club: Harvest and Holiday Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Featuring vendors including Pampered Chef, Thirty One, doTERRA, Tupperware, Keep Collective, Brick and Motor Boutique, Color Street, LipSense and more. Free will donations will be accepted at the door with all proceeds supporting Gilda's Club Quad-Cities.
Fall Wild Edible Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can come learn about the many wild edibles in this neck of the woods including identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing wild edibles. There also will be a hike outdoors to identify and harvest some of the edibles available during this time of year. Samples will be available at the end of the program. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Pop-Up Vendors: Bake Me A Cake: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Saturdays in November will feature a selection of pop-up vendors brightening the gift shop with delicious goods. Free.
Holiday Crafternoon: 1-4 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library , 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This DIY program invites participants 16 years and older to drop by the library to create unique holiday ornaments from six selections. Staff will be on-hand to help guide and answer questions about the projects. All supplies and tools will be provided to make a spectrum of ornament styles, from traditional paper stars to high-tech 3-D pen snowflakes. Free.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 5-9 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the latefFall night sky. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus, M33 (Pinwheel Galaxy) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Two Guys and Two Guitars Tour with Pappa-Razzi Lite: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Le Claire. Free.
Whoozdads?: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Minimum $10 purchase per person.
Greg and Rich: 8-10 p.m., City Limits Saloon and Grill, 4514 9th St., Rock Island. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Quad-City Music Guild Youth Chorus: 2-3 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. The Quad-City Music Guild Youth Chorus will presents this annual fall concert of broadway musical and holiday season selections. $10.
The Making and Preservation of Stained Glass: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a presentation on the restoration and creation of stained glass windows by Glass Heritage LLC. Included with general admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Vox Femina: 3-4:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Ave. S, Clinton. The RiverChor Fall 2019 concert will feature the choral music of women composers and arrangers, dating from the 12th century to contemporary. Free with donations accepted.
Bob Washut Emeritet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Ripple Effect: 6-8 p.m., Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. The Department of Counselor Education and College Student Personnel as well as Bridgeway, Inc. will host this event featuring a viewing of this powerful documentary that aims to eradicate suicide and give people hope to #BeHereTomorrow. There also will be pizza and refreshments. Free.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Community Connections: The History of the Berlin Wall: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. November's Community Connections will mark the 30th Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Kelly Lao, Executive Director of the German American Heritage Center and Museum (GAHC) will present a program focusing on the history of the Berlin Wall that partitioned East and West Germany from 1961-1989. Free.
Holiday Hat Bash: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This event to raise funds for seniors in the community will feature an evening of fun. Hats are encouraged but optional. $50.
John Hauberg: A Photo History: 7-8 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn about John Hauberg through his hobby of photography. Special guest lecturer Emma Lincoln from Augustana Special Collections will share historic photos from his collection. $10, free for members.
Trax from the Stax: Liv Carrow: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This month will feature songwriter, guitarist, DJ and folk song collector Liv Carrow presenting folk ballads that have crossed between the British Isles, Appalachia and the South. Free.
Friday, Nov. 22
Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary Fundraiser: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hammond-Henry Hospital, 600 N. College Ave., Geneseo. This collective goods sale sponsored by the HHH Auxiliary will feature books, electronics, home goods, kids' gifts and more. Proceeds will benefit auxiliary pledge items for Hammond-Henry Hospital. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Trivia Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Moline, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. First Congregational Church will host this fundraiser featuring WVIK host Dave Garner as MC and tables of eight players. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase. Childcare provided. Proceeds will support Thanksgiving Essentials Baskets and other church ministries. $100 table, $12.50 individual.
Saturday, Nov. 23
McKinley Elementary: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport. Featuring vendors, door prizes and more. There also will be baked goods. Proceeds benefit McKinley Elementary School. Free.
Cattail Dolls and Baskets: 10 a.m. to noon, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can come discover the biology, history and uses of cattails as well as learn how to make a cattail doll and/or a basket. Space is limited to 12. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Pop-Up Vendor: Jerry's Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Saturdays in November will feature a selection of pop-up vendors brightening the gift shop with delicious goods. Free.
First Lutheran Church WELCA Ladies: 27th annual Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Featuring cookies, breads, craft items, raffle baskets and more. Proceeds go to local and national benevolences.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Featuring a free Thanksgiving meal and warm holiday cheer. Dine-in only (no carry-out). Free.
Discovery Shop: annual Holiday Open House: noon to 4 p.m., Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, holiday clothing, jewelry, art work, ornaments, collectible gifts and more. All proceeds go the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patients services, education and advocacy. This year there will be a sneak peek event 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 ($10). Free.
Christmas Food Traditions in Germany and Switzerland: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Presented by Suzanne Tanner of Suzanne's Swiss Bakery this presentation will begin by introducing Christmas traditions like Advent, St. Nikolaus, Christmas and more and then move into the holiday food traditions. Afterward there will be a Kaffeeklasch. Included with general admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
150th Birthday Celebration of John Hauberg: 2-4 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate with cake and ice cream while learning about John from family members and special guest speaker Mark Schwiebert. Free.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Multi-date Events
The art of Anne McGehee Morris: Through November. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the collage artwork of Anne McGehee Morris. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
The art of Emily Newman and Randy Richmond: Through Dec. 6. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City Arts presents this exhibit featuring drawings by Newman and photographs by Richmond. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
A Doublewide, Texas Christmas: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through Nov. 17. $12.
Peter and the Starcatcher: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m., North Scott High School , 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Through Nov. 17. Lancer Productions will present this fall children's theater production. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens.
Prescription: Murder: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through Nov. 17. $10 to $13.
Loser's Bracket: Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 15-16 and 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 17 and 24, 2 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 22-24, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Nov. 24. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
The Merry Wives of Windsor: Friday-Saturday. Nov. 15-16, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through Nov. 23. Presented by the Prenzie Players. For more information or to make reservations (recommended), email tickets@prenzieplayers.com or visit prenzieplayers.com. Now featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
