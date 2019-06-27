Thursday, June 27
Channel Cat Talk: What does the Coast Guard Do?: 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the Coast Guard and its role as an instrument of maritime safety, security and environmental stewardship. $14.
A Midsummer Night's Escape: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st. St. During this fantastical Shakespeare-inspired escape room groups of 2-5 people must work together to clear names and escape the room or deal with King Oberon's wrath. Participants must find the clues, solve the riddles and prove innocence before the clock strikes midnight. For 10 years and older. For more information or to register (required), visit colonalibrary.com. Free.
Stuffed Animal Movie Night: 1-2 p.m., Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave. Participants can drop off a stuffed animal for a fun overnight at the Library Drive-In Movies and come back on Friday to pick them up and scrapbook the adventures. Free.
Fran and the Country Gentleman: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Minus Six: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Gray Wolf: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Mike Conrad Trio: 7-10 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
DJ Edwin Alvarado: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Friday, June 28
Charity Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Highland Springs Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W, Rock Island. Participants can help firefighters help MDA during this four-person best shot golf tournament sponsored by IAFF Local 26, Rock Island Firefighters Association. Price includes greens fees, cart, meal, raffles and prizes. The day will end with an after party and prizes at the golf course pavilion. $240 per four-person team, $60 per person.
Back Water Bayou Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Whoozdads: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
National Food Truck Day Festival: 5-8 p.m., North Scott High School, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. In celebration of National Food Truck Day, the Quad-Cities Independent Food Truck Alliance will host this night out featuring favorite area food trucks. Participants can bring lawn chairs and a blanket and enjoy a night out socializing. Children's entertainer, Mr. Taylor Sings will perform. Free with charge for food.
Diane Coffee with the Minks: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $15.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Stars, Stripes and Saxophones: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Chasing Coral: 7:30-9 p.m., Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring a showing of this documentary that showcases the human impact on coral reefs. All ages welcome. participants can bring blankets, chairs and food. Free.
Tomfoolery on Tremont with Tommy Ryman: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Tommy Ryman and other special guests comedians. $10.
Saturday, June 29
Water Gun Fun Run: 9-10 a.m., Riverside Park, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. This 1-mile course for kids 5-12 years will feature different fun, water-related obstacles and challenges. Kids will be divided into age groups but will all run at the same time. In addition, there will be a toddler dash for youth 2-4 years. Older children will receive a t-shirt and toddler dash participants will receive a medal. for more information or to register (required by Wednesday, June 12), call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $15, $5 toddler.
Riverine Walk: A Walk on the Wild Side: 9-10:30 a.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can learn about how Native Americans used various indigenous plants and common animals in the area. $6.
Yoga with the Alpacas: 10:30-11:45 a.m., Deitricks Alpaca Ranch, 11200 Lomax Road, Prophetstown. Featuring a unique experience connecting with the land, the alpacas and each other. This one hour relaxing, slow-stretch yoga class will take place in a pasture and includes yoga, refreshments and time feeding the alpacas. For more information or to register (required), visit Deitricksalpacaranch.com. $20 per person.
Kid's Cooking: Fourth of July: 11 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Participants can make red, white and blue treats. for youth 6-13 years. For more information or to register, call 563-391-0213 or email efritz@hy-vee.com. $10.
2nd annual Bullseye's for MDA Ride: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Chopper's Bar and Grill, 17228 Illinois 5, East Moline. This ride to celebrate the life of Dylan "Bullseye" Cole and raise funds to push for advancements against Muscular Dystrophy will feature stops at Choppers Bar and Grill, BS General Store, Hook's Pub, Homeport and Markham's Saloon and Restaurant. There also will be raffles, contests and a Wheelbarrow of Cheer. $10 per participant.
Summerfest: noon to 3 p.m., Fresh Thyme, 2130 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This series of farmers market-themed events that occur one Saturday per month, June through August, will feature an outdoor produce market, grilling, live music, games and entertainment. The proceeds raised by the sale of the grilling demonstrations also will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Free with charge for some activities.
Summer Tour Saturday: noon to 1 p.m., Deitricks Alpaca Ranch, 11200 Lomax Road, Prophetstown. Participants can meet, feed and mingle with this herd of 70 alpacas as well as tour the ranch/store and learn about the alpaca lifestyle. $5.
Empower House Barn Dance and Family Fun Night: 5-11 p.m., Blisswood Barn, 24880 145th St., Eldridge. Featuring a meal, a dance featuring Twisted Mics, silent auction, hayrack rides, bonfire, concessions, antique tractor display, cornhole and kids activities and games. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit empowerhouseqca.org. $20, $10 youth 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and younger.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
The Sheriff's a Goner: A Murder Mystery Dinner: 6:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Featuring dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by this year's mystery which revolves around the murder of long-time sheriff, Jack Daniels. $35.
Public Paranormal Investigation: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. Featuring a public paranormal investigation with a professional team there to record and bring out the ghosts. $30.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show. Free.
Sunday, June 30
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: Sunday, June 30 and 30, 9-10 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. These adult forums will feature a screening of the Netflix film, "13th," by Ava DuVernay which explores the history of racial inequality in the US, focusing on the nation's prison system which is disproportionally filled with African-Americans. The first half of the film was shown on Sunday, June 23. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. this will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation. Featuring maidrites, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie, cake, ice cream, lemonade, coffee and water. $15 household, $7 adults, $3 children 10 years and younger, free for 2 years and younger.
Monday, July 1
Brown Bag Lunch and Learn: Camp McClellan, 1861-1865: noon to 1 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. The Rock Island Arsenal Museum will host this monthly open house and brown bag lunch lecture series where participants can bring a lunch and discover the Civil War history of Davenport. For more information, visit facebook.com/RIAMuseum. Free.
Tailfins: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Wednesday, July 3
Pork Chop Supper and Ice Cream Social: 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1001 9th St., Orion. Featuring a pork chop dinner, ice cream social and the Orion Community Band concert. Charge for some activities.
Orion Fireworks Festival and Lighted Parade: 5:30 p.m., Orion High School, Orion. Featuring a lighted parade at 8:45 p.m. followed by fireworks. This year the festivities will start Orion Fireworks Festival will start at 5:30 p.m. when the CH47F Chinook from Unit Bravo Company 2nd 211GSAB, out of Davenport, lands at the athletic field. There will be tours of the Chinook, live music and food vendors before the lighted parade. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Whitney Chitwood: 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Whitney Chitwood and other special guests comedians. There also will be games on the lawn before the show and city fireworks after. $10.
Annual Matherville Fireworks Display: 9 p.m., Lake Matherville, Matherville. Featuring fireworks at dusk. All proceeds will benefit the Matherville Volunteer Fire Department. No pets allowed. Rain date will be July 4. Donations accepted.
Hal Reed and Mississippi Journey: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Diner, 421 E. River Drive, Davenport. Free.
Thursday, July 4
Dixon (Ill.) Petunia Festival Bags Tournament: noon to 4 p.m., Dixon Riverfront, 100 W River Road. Featuring pool play prior to bracket play with every team guaranteed to play a minimum of five games. For more information, call 815-440-4096 or email robert.rutherford13@comcast.net. $80 competitive division team fee, $40 social division team fee.
Northeast Park Concert: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Been There Done That: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center.
Friday, July 5
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. $10, $5 members.
The Aristocrats: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show: 6-9 p.m., Lumber Complex, 235 N. Oak Lane, Blue Grass. Free.
Bix Youth Jazz Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, July 6
Pancake Breakfast: 7-10:30 a.m., Coal Valley Fire Station, 103 W. 18th Ave., Coal Valley. The Coal Valley Firefighters Organization will host this pancake breakfast. Free-will donation.
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Lace Makers will there 1-4 p.m.
5th annual Dawn and On Music Festival: 11 a.m. to midnight, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Featuring music, family and fun. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Family Resources. $10 at the gate, free for children 12 years and younger.
Code 415: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Gypsy Highway Bar and Grill, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, July 7
Music in the Vineyard with the Timber City Concert Band: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Multi-date Events
The art of Sara Peak Convery: Through July 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through July 31. Featuring the paintings of Convery. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Chromatic Chicago: Through June 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Carla Markwart. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
David R. Collins Writers' Conference: Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Ambrose University, 518 Locust St., Davenport. The Midwest Writing Center will host this present writers' conference featuring four workshops as well as keynote speaker Ben Miller. $225.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by nineteen members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. There will be an artist's reception 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Noises Off: Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 30, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through June 30. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Little Women: Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through June 30. this musical will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
Holiday Inn: Through July20. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Big Sky: Through July 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Hans Olson. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, June 28 and July 5, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Bella Diva: Friday-Saturday, June 28-29, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Quad-City Air Show: Saturday, June 29-30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Davenport Municipal Airport, 9230 Harrison St., Davenport. Through June 30. $30 at the gate, $25 in advance for adults 11 years and older, $15 at the gate, $10 in advance for youth 6-10 years, free for children 5 years and younger.
Channel Cat Talk: Set Sail: Tuesday-Wednesday, July 2-3, 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can board the Channel Cat and learn about sailing on the Mississippi. $14.
Buffalo Days 2019: Friday-Sunday, July 5-7. Featuring live music, rides, food, parade and fireworks. Free with charge for some activities.
