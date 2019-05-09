Thursday, May 9
Mother Daughter Evening: 6-8:30 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. Featuring and evening meal followed by a program with music by Becca Brown and Girls, a tribute to mothers, door prizes and guest speaker Mrs. Lori Woods from Muscatine. The theme will be, "Rare and Beautiful Treasures," from Proverbs 24:3-4. $5 per person.
Friday, May 10
Happy Feet: 4 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Riverdale. The Scott Community College environmental club will host this family movie night featuring concessions and a silent auction to raise funds to aid the environmental club and its conservation efforts. Free.
Annual Spaghetti Day: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. The Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will host this spaghetti lunch and dinner. Price includes spaghetti, salad and bread. Desserts and beverages will be available $1 each. Take-out will be available by order. For more information or to place an order, call 563-324-8281. $8 per plate, $5 veterans, free for children 5 years and younger.
Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. Cover charge.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Don's Country Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring music played by deejay Don Coker for line, couples and freestyle dancing. $7.
Pop Rocks: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, May 11
Annual Greig Memorial Library 5K Race/Run: 8 a.m., Greig Memorial Library, 110 S. Joy St., Oneida. Friends of Greig Memorial Library will hold this annual 5k Run/Walk. Following the 5K there will be a free kids race where children receive a ribbon and a book. All proceeds from the race will be used to buy books and support patron services. For more information or to register, visit getmeregistered.com. $25.
Annual Plant Sale and Raffle: 8 a.m. to noon, Rock Island County Fairground, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will be hosting this annual spring plant sale featuring a large array of donated plants including annuals, perennials, herbs, houseplants, ornamental grasses, hostas, as well as assorted garden tools and accessories. Free.
Fairmount Cemetery Prairie Cleanup: 9-10:30 a.m., Fairmount Cemetery, 3902 Rockingham Road, Davenport. Participants can join Nahant Marsh staff in rehabilitiating the Fairmount Cemetery prairie. Meet at the crematorium. Snacks will be provided. Free.
Family Program: Birds: 10-11 a.m., Fairmount Cemetery, 3902 Rockingham Road, Davenport. Participants can learn and explore nature during this weekend program where visitors will explore the trails in search of birds on the water, in the prairie and up on branches and make something to take home for the birds. All ages welcome. For more information or to register (recommended), visit nahantmarsh.org. $6 child, $3 child for members.
Circus Days: 11 a.m. to noon, Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. Dave Herzog's Marionettes will invite participants into the mysterious big top to meet his unusual circus family. Walter the Basset Hound also will be around to greet the audience. Free.
Tie-Dye in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. During this fun, family-friendly event sponsored by Sunrise Village participants can tie-dye a variety of items, enjoy live music provided by Quad-City Rock Academy, paint Hope Rocks that can be taken home or placed in future gardens and participate in raffle drawings. All the supplies needed to tie-dye canvas grocery bags, socks and t-shirts will be provided along with step-by-step guidance. Hope Rocks will be 1 for $3 or buy a 4-pack for $10. There also will be a food truck with 100 percent of the food sales donated to Sunrise Village. The rain date will be Saturday, June 22. $20.
Veto League Baseball: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ridgewood Field, 9607 14th St. W, Rock Island. Featuring a free adult slow pitch league where everyone gets put on a team. There will be designated captains as well as a schedule and stats on the website. Games are Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. for more information or to signup, visit VetoLeague.com. Free.
Discovery Dome: The Great Planet Adventures: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can explore the wild terrain of different planets and their moons in the seat of some of the wildest rides of the solar system. Zip-line across the scorched Mercury, snowmobile in icy Pluto and glide over the otherworldly lakes of Titan. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Sara Dvorsky and Stephen Steely: 2 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island. this recital will feature Sara Dvorsky, vocalist, and Stephen Steely, organist, as well as Tina Olson, flautist, and Mike Dvorsky, vocalist. there will be a reception following the performance. Free.
RiverBend Bronze Spring Concert: 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport. Free-will offering.
Blues Rock-It and the Shawn Pittman Band: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society this night, to show appreciation to all the Blues fans in the Quad-Cities, will feature two bands. River Bend Foodbank will be accepting donations with cash donations encouraged because the Food Bank can purchase food much more efficiently. Free.
Trivia Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
The Egg and I: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Claudette Colbert, Fred MacMurray, Marjorie Main, Percy Kilbride and Louise Allbritton. (1947) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Caitlyn Wolfe: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be swing dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Quad-City Senior Olympics will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight players. $80 per table.
Har Mar Superstar: 7 p.m., Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. In collaboration with Moeller Nights, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present Har Mar Superstar in concert with the QCSO. This event will feature two sporty chamber orchestra sets followed by a collaborative set of 12 of Har Mar Superstar's favorite original works. $25.
Quad-City Wind Ensemble Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens, free for students.
98 Degrees: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino , 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport . $30 to $65.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Pop Rocks: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crabby's Bar and Grill, 826 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley. Free.
Spring Planetarium Open House: 9-10:30 p.m., John Deere Planetarium, 820 38th St., Rock Island. This year's open house will feature the red planet Mars and views of the mountains and craters of the Earth's Moon from Augustana's telescopes. Also on display will be a quarter-ton piece of the Canyon Diablo meteorite and a planetarium show with images and information on the wonders of the night sky. Participants should dress according to the weather. In the event of cloudy weather, telescope views may not be possible, but the indoor programs will be offered. Free.
Sunday, May 12
Sensory-Friendly Film: Bugs! A Rainforest Adventure: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Tuesday, May. 14
Nahant Marsh Toddler Tales: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. On the second Tuesday of each month Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2019 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 51st season of this travelogue series featuring The Incredible Amazon River and Rainforest by Jim Nelson and Mary Rueter of DeWitt. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Veto League Baseball: 5:30-7:45 p.m., Ridgewood Field, 9607 14th St. W, Rock Island. Featuring a free adult slow pitch league where everyone gets put on a team. There will be designated captains as well as a schedule and stats on the website. Games are Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m. for more information or to signup, visit VetoLeague.com. Free.
Thursday, May 16
Community Connections: Walt Whitman Live: 1:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. In this one hour program, Walt Whitman, portrayed by Dr. Bill Koch, will highlight major poems from the poetry collection, "Leaves of Grass." In addition, Whitman will pay tribute to Abraham Lincoln with a description of the nation's obsequies and recitations of the Gettysburg Address and, "O Captain, My Captain." Free.
EnVisioning Race: 7-9 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Starting at 7 p.m. participants can take in works by local artists, each revolving around the idea of "race" and its impact. Following the reception, ther will be a viewing of the documentary, "What's Race Got to Do with It?," which explores such issues as underrepresentation, the limitations of multiculturalism, social equity, affirmative action and how to make a difference. After the film, there will be a discussion on race in the community. Free.
Friday, May 17
Blackhawk ABATE 10th annual Run for the Wings: 5-9 p.m., JR's Place, 201 S. Main St., Wheatland. Participants will meet at McGrath Quad-Cities H-D parking lot in Davenport and ride to JR's in Wheatland. Orders will be called in prior to leaving McGrath's. Participants pay for the wings: .75 cents for boneless, .50 cents for bone-in. Free.
Dave Ellis/Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Vocal Ensemble Q-C: 7:30-9 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Music@St. Pete's will present Vocal Ensemble Q-C. Free.
Obsidian's Dream/Union Specific: 8 p.m., 3437 288th Ave, 3437 288th Ave, Maquoketa. This show will be in the basement of the home not in the barn. Basementshows are all-ages, BYOB shows. There will be free popcorn. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1841112. $25 at the door, $20 in advance.
Dance Floor Riot: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, May 18
Spring Fashion Show and Brunch: 10 a.m. to noon, Trinity Episcopal Church, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. The ECW Spring Fashion Show will feature brunch at 10 a.m. followed by a fashion show from 11 to noon. Sponsored by the Women of St. Alban's, St. Peter's and Trinity Episcopal churches. For more information, call 563-386-4087. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.
Quad-City Veterans Food Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quad-City Veterans Outreach, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a food/meat basket giveaway and lunch for veterans. May is Pet Month so participants also can bring dogs and cats for free rabies shots, bag of food and gift bag. Participants should bring a Veterans ID or Center ID Card. Free.
Rooftop Concert: Motown Tribute: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring 10 of Soul playing feel-good hits of the Motown era. There also will be adult beverages and food for sale. Participants should bring a chair. Free with donations education program accepted.
Calvary Lutheran Church 150th Anniversary Carnival: noon to 3 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 121 Merician St., New Windsor. This community carnival will feature games for all ages, a bounce house, cake walk, hot dogs, popcorn and face painting. Free.
Q-C Paws Kitten Shower: noon to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Animal Care and Control, 4001 78th Ave., Moline. Participants can enjoy light refreshments and play shower games while helping the shelter fill a playpen with much needed supplies to prepare for the busy kitten season. There also will be raffle tickets given for donations. Items include KMR milk replacement powder, Cat and Kitten Chow, heating pads, cat litter and kitten nursing bottles. Monetary donations can be made by visiting, qcpaws.org and the funds will be used to purchase the supplies. Free with donations accepted.
Bags Tournament: 1 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline . Featuring a double elimination bags tournament as well as an outdoor concert with Chris Avey and Jenni Grouws beginning at 5 p.m. $5 per player.
Pikachu Party: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can grab detective hats and follow the clues to the library for this all-ages party featuring making Pikachu ears and other crafts, a Pokémon Go IRL scavenger hunt and competing in the ultimate Pokémon trivia contest for glory and prizes. Free.
Quad-City Rollers vs.Skunk River Riot: 6 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. The first game will feature the Orphan Brigade scrimmaging. In the second game, the Rollers will take on Skunk River Riot from Ames. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Quad-City Food Forest. $12 at the door, $10 in advance, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
An Evening with Jean Seberg: 7-9 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1635 5th Ave., Moline. This exclusive fundraising event will honor actress, activist and icon Jean Seberg. The evening will include live music by Amy and Adams, hors d'oeuvres, wine, excerpts from the award-winning documentary, "Movie Star: The Secret Lives of Jean Seberg," and a silent auction of Jean Seberg memorabilia. Proceeds benefit the final phase of post-production on the documentary. For more information or to make a reservation (required), visit JeanSebergMovie.com. $25.
Caged Aggression Challengers 7: Road to the Big Show: 7:30 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . Featuring an action-packed card full of up and comers competing for a potential spot in the two-night mega event in August. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cagedaggressionevents.com. $25.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Dance Floor Riot: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Sunday, May 19
Calvary Lutheran Church 150th Anniversary: 10 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 121 Meridian St., New Windsor. Featuring guest minister, the Rev. Jeffrey Clements, Bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod. A meal will be served following the service. For more information or to make a reservation (required by Friday, May 3), visit clcnw.org. $20 per family, $10 per person, free for service.
Blackhawk ABATE Bears for Buddies Ride: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Illiniwek Park, Hampton. The Blackhawk Chapter ABATE of Illinois will host this annual ride for the Children's Therapy Center. Participants should meet at the Rock Island County Courthouse at 11 a.m. The ride will leave at noon and will end at Illiniwek Park with a picnic is provided. Stuffed animals collected will be given to other organizations. Non-motorcyclists can bring donations to Illiniwek Park starting at 10:30 a.m. There also will be a blessing of the bikes. Admission: batteries, diapers (size 1-5), pull-ups (size 3T and 4T), baby wipes, big bottles of bubbles and disinfectant wipes, a new stuffed animal.
Art Along the River: Poetry Along the River Banks: 2-3:30 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. After a short introduction to the art of poetry writing, participants will write about a river sight or experience and then share it with the group. $5.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an axe and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
One Note Jazz Band: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Come Walk With Me: 7:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Internationally-known Irish Tenor, Mark Forrest, will lead this evening of music, meditation and prayer. For more information, call 563-324-3257. Free-will offering.
Multi-date Events
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Remembering Our Fallen: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Through May 12. This national memorial exhibit to remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died after being wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan will be on display in the north lobby. The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of the nation's Fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, and also honors those who returned with the invisible wounds of PTSD and died by suicide. Free.
Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever: Through May 12. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 23 examples of Keever's work as well as an image showing his working process. Keever produces handmade dioramas that he submerges into the tank and then adds various paints and inks to the water to create atmospheric effects. Through the combination of carefully orchestrated lighting and the uncontrollable effects created by the paints dissipating in the water, a bizarre landscape appears that must quickly be captured with his large format camera. The resulting large-scale photographs have often been compared to 19th century paintings of Hudson River School artists like Thomas Cole and Albert Bierstadt and simultaneously feel like a primordial landscape and a vision of a post-apocalyptic future. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design: Through May 26. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will introduce the history, the philosophy and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus including Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman. The exhibit also will introduce a selection of original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen, a student of the Bauhaus that immigrated to the Quad-Cities and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings.This is the first time these pieces have been made available to the public. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection: Through May 19. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 62 exemplary works, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany's prolific career that highlights masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition. From small blown glass vases to breathtaking stained-glass windows and a spectacular selection of lamps, this exhibition demonstrates the craftsmanship and inventiveness of Tiffany Artisans. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Horse Power: Through May 30. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Laurie Justuce Pace. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Silent Sky: Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through May 12. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
The art of Karen Austin and Maureen Healy Mossman: Through June 21. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Through June 21. This exhibit will feature a series of photographs by Austin titled, "Abandoned," as well as paintings by Mossman. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 17. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
66th Bi-Annual Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair: Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through May 12. This outdoor juried fine art and craft fair will feature over 120 artists from multiple states, food vendors, children's activities, and more. Free.
Beauty and the Beast Jr.: Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m., Alleman High School, 1103 40th St., Rock Island. Through May 19. Seton Middle School will present this musical. $5 adults, $3 students.
2019 Bishop Hill Quilt Show: Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Colony School, 405 W. Main, Bishop Hill. Through May 19. Featuring over 100 quilts including antique, miniature, patchwork, applique and more as well as the Prairie Queen Quilt Club Theme Challenge quilts in the Steeple Building Museum. There also will be other quilt activities throughout the weekend. For more information, call 309-927-3851. $5 at Colony School.
