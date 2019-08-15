Thursday, Aug. 15
64th Anniversary Celebration: Natural Grocers, 3805 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Participants can celebrate the 64th anniversary and the birthday of co-founder Margaret Isely with a free reusable bag, a tropical juice bar and a scoop of ice cream (4-6 p.m.). There also will be prize giveaways. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: River Landscape Mosaic: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can study the channel characteristics, riverfront uses and environmental issues with pool 15 from Arsenal Island to Campbell's Island and observe I-74 construction. $14.
River City 6: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Vice Squad Band: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 16
Ukulele Connection: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Wonder Park: 5-7:30 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can watch a movie while wearing pajamas as well as bring a favorite stuffed animal. For youth in fifth grade and younger. For more information or to reserve a spot (required), call 309-755-9614. Free.
Nutsy Turtle and Lori G: 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series sponsored by Maquoketa Hometown Pride and the Optimist Club of Maquoketa. Participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be a food truck available. Free.
Joie Wails Acoustic: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Tipsy Art: 7-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can sip a favorite drink while creating a masterpiece. All materials included. $30.
Viva La Divas: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This drag show will feature music ranging from Top 40, Country, Latin, Rock, Hip Hop, Disco and everything in between. Each month the show also will feature a special guest performer. For 18 years and older. for more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Floatzilla: 8 a.m., Various locations. This family-friendly event hosted by River Action promotes recreational water trails, canoeing, kayaking and safe paddling. Participants can spend the day paddling from five launch sites along the Mississippi. All of the paddling routes culminate at 2 p.m. at Lake Potter/Sunset Park in Rock Island for a traditional group photo and an effort to break World Records. $15 to $35 per paddler, free for spectators.
Riverine Walk: Deep Maps - Historic Geography of Pool 16 of the Mississippi River: 9-10:30 a.m., Lake Potter/Sunset Park, Sunset Park 18th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can come aboard the floating classroom "Stewardship" to travel back in time using historic maps and photographs. Limited to 15 participants. $6.
Local Talent Show: 10 a.m. to noon, Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Local talent will compete for prizes. Free.
Pie at the Steeple Ice Cream Social: 11 a.m., Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. A scoop of ice cream, a slice of homemade pie and a drink will be served until supplies run out. Proceeds for this fundraiser support BHHA activities. $6.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: noon to 5 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. The rain date will be Sunday, Aug 18. Free.
Acoustic Project: 3-6 p.m., Village of East Davenport. Part of the annual Wine Walk. Free.
William Michals: 4 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Broadway veteran, William Michals, will present this concert featuring Michals singing from the American Songbook, as well as classic songs from some of the most recognizable musicals of the last 50 years. He will be accompanied by TLP's Music Director, Michael McBride and a three-piece band. $20.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal. This annual Riverfront Pops concert presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will feature a Queen set-list. There also will be a pre-show by the Youth Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks display to end the evening. Participants may bring picnic dinners to enjoy. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit qcso.org. $25 adults after Aug. 16, $20 in adults, $5 children.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8-11 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the summer night sky. Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, M11 (Wild Duck Cluster), M22 (Sagittarius Cluster) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
The (not so) Newlywed Game Show: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring four couples competing to see how much they really know about each other. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring music of the bands of Woodstock 69. Tie-dye clothing encouraged. Free.
Gideon Hambright: 8 and 10 p.m., Bierstube Blackhawk Room, 415 15th St., Moline. Brooklyn comedian Gideon Hambright will celebrate 10 years in comedy with two comedy shows that will be recorded for an album. The 8 p.m. show will be hosted by Donny Townsend and also feature James Doyle and Joan La Rosa Doyle. The 10 p.m. show will be hosted by Chris Schlicting with additional performances by Steve Jennings and Jen Kuhle. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/events/392060764759031. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Bi-State Volkswagen Club 24th annual Car Show and Picnic: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Empire Park, IL Route 84, Hampton. Featuring awards, swap meet and more. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa. For more information, visit bistatevw.com. $15 entry fee (includes lunch), free for spectators.
Fur and Friends: noon to 3:15 p.m., Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Participants can celebrate the dog days of summer by bringing a four-legged friend to Riverside Park. There will be a Dog Market featuring paw-some vendors and give-a-ways. there will be doggie times for dogs under 40 pounds from 12:30-1:15 p.m. and for dogs over 40 pounds from 1:30-2:15 and 2:30-3:15 p.m. Proof of updated vaccinations and rabies are required before entering the pool. Puppies too young for the rabies vaccine will not be allowed. For safety, humans may only enter water up to knee level. Owners must clean up after the dogs, waste bags will be available. $10 doggie paddle for one dog/one owner per swim time with regular pool admission fees for additional humans.
Lyle Beaver Trio Plus One: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Innovations of Engineering: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This child-friendly, hands-on program presented by educators from the Putnam Museum will introduce participants to the engineering design process using a design challenge that promotes teamwork, critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite.com. Free.
9th annual Spirit of the Prairie: 3-6 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. This spirit-filled afternoon will feature locally raised and prepared food, wine and beer, live music by the Barley House Band, a silent art auction, opportunity to visit with local artists and walking and golf cart tours of the retreat center and grounds. For more information or to make reservations, call 563-336-8401 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. Proceeds will benefit the Prairie Retreat program fund. $50 after Aug. 15, $40 per person early bird special.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones: 6 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Greg and Rich: 7-8:45 p.m., New Windsor Depot Park, Main Street, New Windsor. The rain date for this show is Tuesday, Aug. 27. Free.
Comedy Open Mic: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt, participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Riverine Walk: Best Management Practices within an Urban/Riparian Interface.: 6:30-8 p.m., Duck Creek Rec Trailhead, 4500 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a tour of the three best management techniques practiced by the City of Davenport to reduce runoff and excess pollutants. The sites will include a prairie planting, a woodland planting and the bioreactor. 2.5 miles round trip. Parking will be in the middle so people walk a little and then drive if needed. $6.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Flagship Romance (copy): 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Paris to Pittsburgh: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Sponsored by Iowa Interfaith Power and Light and the UU Congregation this evening will feature a public screening of this film and a panel presentation to discuss local and regional issues regarding climate change. Free.
The Candymakers: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 23
Jim Markum Swing Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Sugar Maple Golf Club, 19283 E. 1600 St., Geneseo. Free.
Trivia Night: 7-11 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. This trivia night to support the programs and services of Friendly House will feature tables of up to eight players. Participants can bring snacks with a cash bar available. There also will be raffles and games between rounds. for more information or to reserve a table, call 563-323-1821. $80 per table, $10 per person.
Matt McPherson: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Tunes at the Tulip: 7-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring Freddy Allen. There will be a cash bar. $5 suggested donation.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Laugh Hard Comedy Show: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This stand-up comedy show features comedians from across the area, with emcee Todd Willhite. For 18 years and older. $3.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Red Lippy Race for Grace Whitten 5K: 7:30 a.m., Albany Fire Station, 409 N. Church St., Albany. There will be a 5K, Kid's Run and Ghost runners. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter to support dementia research and legislation. $15 to $35.
Riverine Walk: Best Management Practices within an Urban/Riparian Interface.: 9-10:30 a.m., Duck Creek Rec Trailhead, 4500 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a tour of the three best management techniques practiced by the City of Davenport to reduce runoff and excess pollutants. The sites will include a prairie planting, a woodland planting and the bioreactor. 2.5 miles round trip. Parking will be in the middle so people walk a little and then drive if needed. $6.
20th Anniversary Iowa SIDS Walk for the Future: 9 a.m. to noon, Veteran's Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Featuring a family walk, memorial event, face painting, tattoos, raffle and refreshments. For more information or to register, visit iowasids.org/index.php/walk-for-the-future. $10 to $30.
32nd Annual Family Fun Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Featuring a community event to celebrate cultures and strength in neighborhoods and families. This year's event will feature a parade (10 a.m.), food and merchant vendors, informational booths, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, live entertainment and more. Free.
Art Program: 10-11 a.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. The Figge Art Museum Outreach staff will present an overview of the work of multi-disciplinary artist, Vanessa German, who uses found objects in her work. Participants will then be guided to create works of art in a similar style. For teens and adults. For more information or to register (required), visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/figge-art-museum-presentation-artist-vanessa-german-and-art-activity. Free.
7th annual Bishop Hill Chautauqua: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Park, Bishop Hill. This year's theme will be "An Encounter With Visionaries." Re-enactors will bring to life four characters who changed the world including the pioneering biologist, Charles Darwin; a leader in the effort to win women the right to vote, Susan B. Anthony; botanist and civil rights hero, George Washington Carver; and the first singer/songwriter to win the Nobel Prize, Bob Dylan. All programs will be held at the Village Park Gazebo. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net. Free.
RWK Foundation Bags and Bands: noon to 6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Featuring a bags tournament ($20 per two-person team), live music, food, raffles, silent auctions and more. For more information, call 309-373-9300 or visit rwkfoundation.org. Free with charge for some activities.
ComedySportz For Kids: 3 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Hosted by Davenport Junior Theatre this show geared towards kids will feature more games, more volunteers and more audience suggestions with no intermission. $6, free for youth younger than 2 years.
Death by Champagne and Chocolate: 5-7:30 p.m., The Fountains Retirement Community, 3726 Thunder Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The Davenport Valley of the Scottish Rite and St. Ambrose University will host this fundraiser featuring a cash bar at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Mystery Unlimited Dinner Comedy Theatre will perform. $50 per person.
Chicago 6: 7-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. Free for Resort Club members.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Blues Rock It: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
Quad-Cities Climate Crisis Rally: 4 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. The rally, titled "A Faithful Response to Our Climate Crisis," will feature brief speeches from various faith traditions, alternating with speakers from the environmental community, chants and music. For more information, 563-940-9630 or email richdhendricks@msn.com. Free.
AWANA Kick-Off: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pleasant View Baptist Church, 6400 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf. Featuring a bounce house, face painting, food and orientation. Free.
Multi-date Events
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by 19 members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring works from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The Ballet Photography of Joseph Maciejko: One Art Reflecting Another: Through Sept. 22. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This exhibit will feature the photography of Maciejko. There will be an artist's reception 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The Best Of the Bootleggers: Thursdays, Aug. 15 and 22, 5:45-9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Bootlegger staff will perform favorite preshows from over the years including the very first preshow, which opened in 1977. This full-length musical revue will recreate preshows from hits such as, "Sister Act," "Menopause The Musical," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Ring of Fire" and "Mamma Mia." Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $53.55.
Assassins: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. This musical will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
The 39 Steps: Thursdays-Saturdays, Aug. 15-17 and 22-24, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 18 and 25, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through Aug. 25. Presented by the Richmond Hill Players $12.
Man of LaMancha: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 18. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Shear Madness: Through Sept. 7. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
6th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: Friday, Aug. 16, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, noon to 10 p.m., Martin Luther King Park, between 7th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. Through Aug. 18. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture of the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Saturday will feature a wide variety of vendors selling local foods, crafts, information booths and health forums. Performances include a drum circle, Play Thangs, Joe Metzkza Band, Been There Done That, Pena Brothers, Pippi and Danny Experience, Ed East Latin Jazz Ensemble, James Culver and the Kuchina Jazz Collective and more. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Free.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 16 and 23, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Sister Act: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. $16 adult, $11 child.
The Healing Power of Meditation Weekend Retreat: Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Through Aug. 18. During this weekend retreat, participants can learn how to use meditations on love and compassion as medicine for the mind, allowing for enjoyment in life free from mental pain. Open to beginners through advanced meditators each session includes teaching and meditation and lasts about one hour. Participants may drop in to individual sessions or attend the entire retreat. For more information, visit MeditateInQuadCities.org or call 563-209-1689. $30, $5 individual sessions.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Aug. 18 and 25, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
6th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: 3-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Through Aug. 18. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Sunday will feature performances by James Culver and Xavier Breaker Coalition. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: Operations and Maintenance of the Nation's Waterways: Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 22, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. This trip will focus on why the lock and dam system was constructed, how it has been maintained to date and the ongoing repairs at Lock and Dam 15. Participants also will get to experience locking through. $14.
Rummage Sale: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 22-24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. St. Alphonsus Catholic Church will host this annual multi-family rummage sale featuring thousands of items. For more information, call 563-322-0987. Free.
66th annual World Series of Drag Racing: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25, Cordova International Raceway, 9425 Route 84 N, Cordova. Through Aug. 25. This three-day family-friendly event will feature many of the world's best drag racers including headliners Del Worsham, Dom Lagana and Bruce Litton. There also will be exotic racing machines on the schedule such as fire-breathing Jet Cars, Nostalgia Funny Cars, Nostalgia Pro Stocks, Nostalgia Gassers, Fuel Altereds, Front-Engine Dragsters, Wheelstanders, Pro Mods and the Kamper Korner R.V. bracket series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-654-2110. $5 to $75.
