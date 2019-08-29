Thursday, Aug. 29
Channel Cat Talk: Midwest Precipitation Past, Present and Future: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. This presentation will discuss the historic characteristics of precipitation across the area, how that is changing and the future implications for the Mississippi River. $14.
The Best Of the Bootleggers: 5:45-9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Bootlegger staff will perform favorite preshows from over the years including the very first preshow, which opened in 1977. This full-length musical revue will recreate preshows from hits such as, "Sister Act," "Menopause The Musical," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Ring of Fire" and "Mamma Mia." Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $53.55. Brett Hitchcock, bhitchcock@circa21.com, 309-786-2667. $53.55.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 6-9 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting only, otherwise, will cancel. Free.
Friday, Aug. 30
Greg and Rich: 5-9 p.m., Missipi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. This show will be in the Beer Garden, weather permitting. Free.
Quad-Cities Cultural Trust Glow Party: 7-9 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring live music, snacks and drinks as well as a splash pad after dark to light up this party to celebrate culture in the Quad-Cities. For more information or to RSVP, email rsvp@qcct.org or call 563-424-0472. Free.
Arch Allies: 7:30-9 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Standing room only with limited seating. $25 to $35.
Lily Arbisser Vocal Recital: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Lily Arbisser, soprano, accompanied by Dr. Marian Lee on piano, will present a vocal recital benefiting local flood victims. There will be a reception following the concert. Donations accepted for the local Red Cross chapter and donated to Q-C flood victims.
Larry Bo Boyd: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. minimum $10 purchase per person.
Music Showcase: 8-11 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring local talent including Ahzia, Zackreb, Poolboy, Mill City Mob, Tommy, Xandrew and Dr. Ew. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Riverine Walk: Messy Fields Make Good Neighbors: 9-10:30 a.m., Ewoldt Farm, 10386 130 St., Davenport. Participants can walk farm fields and learn what a local farmer does to preserve and protect farmland and local waterways. $6.
Monarch Butterfly Workshop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can learn the skills needed to raise and care for a monarch butterfly as well as enjoy crafts and activities about these stunning pollinators and find out how to give butterflies in need a hand through butterfly care workshops. There also will be showings of the documentary, "Flight of the Butterflies 3D," and everyone goes home with one caterpillar to raise. Participants should bring a jar with a lid to safely transport the caterpillar with extra caterpillars available for $3 each. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $11 day package (workshop, activities, movie, caterpillar), $6 workshop (workshop, caterpillar).
Greg and Rich: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Veto League Baseball All-Star Showcase: 6:30 p.m., Devils Glen Park, 1101 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. Veto League Baseball will host this annual All-Star Showcase which includes a food drive for River Bend Foodbank. Spectators are asked to bring a non-perishable food item and in return receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of a number of gift cards awarded during the 9-inning baseball contest. Concessions also will be available for purchase. Free with food donation.
Blues Rock It: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bullseye Saloon, 817 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Historic German Davenport: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can enjoy this indoor presentation of this historic walking tour and learn where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community. The presentation will share details of personal lives as well as notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast/Hamburg District. Included with admission: $5 adult, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Praise On The River: 4-7 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. This year will feature the best of Praise on the River and Kidsfest into one awesome day including many local Quad-City musicians, bands and worship leaders as well as kids activities. Free.
Labor Day Sunday Funday with Pappa-Razzi: 6-9 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Le Claire. Free.
Monday, Sept. 2
36th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade: 11 a.m., East Moline. This year's Grand Marshall will be AFGE #2119 President, Chuck Conger. The parade also will include more than sixty area unions, community non-profits, businesses and elected officials and will run along 15th Avenue from 13th Street to 3rd Street. Free.
Salute to Labor Chicken Fry: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Featuring a picnic held rain or shine. $15 adults.
ClusterPluck: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Comedy Open Mic: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Soul Storm: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Music Showcase: The Ladies: 7-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This music showcase will feature some of the best female artists from in and around the area including PB Dutch, CCBaby, Rated G, Jade. and Luka Duffie. $10.
Friday, Sept. 6
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. For more information or to register (recommended), visit nahantmarsh.org. $10, $5 members.
Whoozdads?: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Joie Wails Acoustic: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Viva La Divas: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This drag show will feature music ranging from Top 40, Country, Latin, Rock, Hip Hop, Disco and everything in between. Each month the show also will feature a special guest performer. For 18 years and older. for more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Tour de CHC: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Health Care, 120 N. Ripley St., Davenport. Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will hold this mass-participation cycling event to benefit pediatrics practices. Riders will have the chance to tour CHC locations while getting exercise and fresh air. There will be two main ride options with different starting times. First will be a 20-mile ride beginning at 10 a.m. from the CHC Davenport clinic to the East Moline clinic and back along the Illinois bike path with a turn-around in Moline for a shorter 10-mile ride option. The second will be an 85-mile ride beginning at 7 a.m. which includes the CHC Davenport location and the CHC clinic in Clinton. $25 to $50.
Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5th Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets, Moline. For more information, call 309-798-7488. Free.
John Deere Heritage Tractor Parade and Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. Featuring a parade at 10 a.m. beginning in front of the John Deere Pavilion on River Drive and proceeding to 19th Street, then on to 5th Avenue and down 12th Street. The tractors will return to the Pavilion along River Drive where they will be on display until 5 p.m. All equipment must be from 1970 or earlier. New this year, the event will feature a special Meet the Archivist opportunity 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free.
Putnam Explorers: Stuck on Magnets: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can learn all about what magnetism does for the universe in the Discovery Dome followed by fun activities with magnets on a much smaller scale. Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Putnam Explorers Jr.: Volcanic Eruptions: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can explore fun facts about volcanoes, lava and eruptions in this workshop, all while creating an active experiment. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Teen Scherenschnitte Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. These workshops are open to teens and are suitable for all skill levels. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
NormaLeah Day at Isabel Bloom: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Isabel Bloom Showroom and Tour Center, 736 Federal St., Davenport. Isabel Bloom will host this day featuring crafts, door prizes and studio tours. NED the Unicorn will be available for purchase, or customers can bring in previously purchased statues, and artist Donna Young will be on-site to personally sign them. Free.
Build a Terrarium Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn how to create a miniature container garden. Bring a large, clear container with a lid, such as a mason jar, glass tea jar or plastic. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Crooked Catus: 11 a.m. to noon, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Global Gathering Mexico program. Free.
VIVA Quad-Cities Fiesta: noon to 10:30 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. This annual fiesta celebrating the Latino culture and community will feature food booths, local vendors, family activities and live entertainment throughout the day. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Proceeds benefit the LULAC Scholarship Fund. $10 adults, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Discovery Dome: Magnetism: Defending the Planet, Defining the Cosmos: 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover how this powerful, misunderstood force shields the oceans from solar winds and how scientists are working to understand the magnetic connection between the Earth and the Sun. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Sabrina: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, William Holden, John Williams, Martha Hyer. (1954) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation. 563-383-2343.
5th annual Laugh Hard Stand Up Comedy Competition: 7-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring the first of two preliminary rounds in this stand-up comedy competition. The top five from this evening will join the top five from the second preliminary round in the finals Sept. 28. For 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Greg and Rich: 8-10 p.m., City Limits Saloon and Grill, 4514 9th St., Rock Island. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Kick-off Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Faith Lutheran Church will kick-off the new school year with this event featuring a petting zoo with 25-35 animals. There also will be crafts and games. Free.
World Migratory Bird Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution will be the theme for this day dedicated to bird longevity. Vendors will gather to discuss when and where these creatures travel and settle. Wild birds will be banned and there will be activities celebrating these feathered creatures as well as bird-themed presentations. Free until 3 p.m.
Quad-Cities Mustang Club All Ford Fall Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dahl Ford, 1310 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Free.
Quad-City Aquatic Bazaar: noon to 3 p.m., Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St. Featuring more than 40 tables with locally bred tropical fish, supplies, new and used tanks and equipment from fellow hobbyists. Free.
Chill on the Hill: 1-6 p.m., Anderson Pavilion, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a casual afternoon of great local entertainment including the White Tornado, Subatlantic and Minis Six. There also will be food trucks. Free.
Arts Along the River: Painting: The River Atmosphere: 2-4 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn techniques for making clouds, the sky, trees and water with watercolors. The afternoon will begin by watching a short painting demonstration and then the group will create take-home water color painting. Sponsored by River Action. $5.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Wild Africa: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Participants can experience the vast African terrain during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Multi-date Events
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Sept. 22 through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by nineteen members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring works from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The Ballet Photography of Joseph Maciejko: One Art Reflecting Another: Through Sept. 22. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This exhibit will feature the photography of Maciejko. There will be an artist's reception 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
From the Pit: Through Sept. 27. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the photography of Dick Oberg. As house photographer for The Mark of the Quad-Cities from 1993 until 2005, this collection contains images of some of the most famous names in entertainment. There will be a reception with the artist during the Final Friday event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. 563-424-1210.
Steel Magnolias: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 29-31, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Sept. 1. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Shear Madness: Through Sept. 7. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix: Saturday. Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, downtown Rock Island. Featuring the world's largest professional karting street race as well as a Sunday car show, vendors, nightly outdoor concerts and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Swangstu: Through Sept. 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Troy and Holly Swangstu. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Sept. 2 and 8, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: The History of Fort Armstrong and Arsenal Island: Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Thursday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Featuring a discussion about the Rock Island Arsenal's history and how it evolved from military outpost to a major industrial complex. $14.
5th annual Q-C Cybersecurity Conference and Kids' Hacker Camp: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through Sept. 7. Friday will feature a workshop for business leaders and IT professionals taught by information security executives. The general conference will commence on Saturday with a full day of expert speakers, hands-on workshops and contests. There also will be a vendor expo and hacker villages. Prices vary.
66th bi-annual Beaux Arts Fall Art Fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 8, Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 8. Featuring artists from multiple states selling unique pieces of art, food vendors, children's art activities, live music and more. Free.
Musicfest: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8, Durant Community Center, 606 5th Ave., Durant. Through Sept. 8. Featuring nine bands. Friday will include Lyle Beaver and the Brass Notes, Eddie Korosa Jr. and his Boys, Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen and the Jon Diez Band. Saturday's lineup will include Lyle Beaver and the Brass Notes, Wild Oats, State Line Playboys, Country Tradition, GoodTime Dutchmen and the Jim Busta Band. For more information, call 563-260-2651. Free.
