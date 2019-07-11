Thursday, July 11
Channel Cat Talk: Raptors along the River: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn from the Scott County conservation naturalist about birds of prey in the area, including habitats, ecology and human impacts on these predators. $14.
The Aristocrats: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Mo and Co: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Crooked Cactus Band: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, July 12
Fin and Film: 5-10 p.m., Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Featuring a family swim night, followed by "Moana" on the big screen. The pool will be open for extended hours (5-8 p.m.), and then participants can grab lawn chairs and blankets and for an outdoor movie night. The movie will start at dusk with concessions will be available for purchase. Regular pool admission fees apply, free movie.
Lyle Beaver and the Brass Notes: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Beer and Brat Tasting: 6 p.m., Ted and RuthAnn Brown Residence, 2226 N. Ripley St., Davenport. First Presbyterian Church this fundraiser featuring local brewery guide/expert Brendan Iglehart curating beers from local breweries affected by the recent flooding and locally-sourced brats. There also will be a silent auction. For more information or to make a reservation, call 563-326-1691 or email bishop@fpcdavenport.org. $45 at the door, $35 in advance.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with John Bush: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring John Bush and other special guests comedians. $10.
Saturday, July 13
Riverine Walk: Barge Fleeting: 9-10:30 a.m., Upper Mississippi Fleeting, 128 Front St., Buffalo. Participants can learn about Mississippi River barges and transportation with a possible barge ride and floating tour on the Mississippi. $6.
Family Pond Study: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can discover the fascinating creatures that live in the marsh using dip nets to catch ghost shrimp, dragonfly nymphs, water boatman and more. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. $6 child, $3 child member, free for accompanying adults.
Apollo 11: First Steps Edition: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can relive the first manned mission to the moon with this science-center exclusive movie. $9 adults, $8 youth/senior/military/college students, $1 off for members.
Yoga in the Park: 10-11 a.m., Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. Participants can relax and de-stress during Yoga in the Park, presented by Moline Parks and Recreation and Shine Yoga and Bodyworks. This class will be taught by Daina Lewis. For all fitness levels. Please bring a mat or towel. Free.
Rock Island Conservation Club's 80th Birthday Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island Conservation Club, 2421 Big Island Parkway, Milan. This day to celebrate the Rock Island Conservation Club's 80th anniversary will include a pulled pork lunch, a kid's zone and bounce house, games, raffle, music and a Dutch oven cooking demonstration. Free with charge for some activities.
Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display: 3-6 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Free for spectators with donations accepted.
5th annual Fireball 2019: 5 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Featuring the Spazmatics. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series. Participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be a food truck available. $5.
Marty: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair, Ester Minciotti, Joe Mantell, Karen Steele, Jerry Paris. (1955) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Trivia Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be waltz dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Space Jam: 7:30-10 p.m., Lincoln Park, DeWitt. Featuring movies in the park on the second Saturday of June, July and August. Free.
Drop Dead Dangerous: 7:30 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Participants should bring a chair. There will be concessions available for purchase. $15 after July 6.
The Nirvana Experience: 8-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. This all-ages show will feature a Nirvana tribute band. $20 day of show, $15 in advance.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Chastity Washington: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Whitney Chastity Washington and other special guests comedians. $10.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, July 14
Summer Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring more than 150 exhibitors selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. $4, 10 and under free.
2019 Rock Island Artists' Market: noon to 4 p.m., Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. This market held the second Sunday of each month from June through October will feature 30 plus artists, makers and growers on hand to sell creations. there also will be food and live music. Free.
Code 415: 1-5 p.m., The Logger House, 220 S. State Ave., Hampton. Free.
Art Along the River: Readers' Theater Sunday in the Park Alive: 2-3:30 p.m., Lower Lindsay Park, Davenport. Participants will read lines written with a Quad-City slant for the statues and characters based on the famous painting of an afternoon on a Parisian island-park. $5.
Sensory-Friendly Film: The Last Reef: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can embark on a global journey to explore the connection of cities on land with the ocean's complex, parallel world of coral reefs beneath the sea during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an instrument and join in for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Scholarship award presentations will take place. The host trio for the month will be the Kellen Myers Quartet. Free.
Henhouse Prowlers with Letitia VanSant: 6-9 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Monday, July 15
Hot Rods: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Tuesday, July 16
Herb All About It: 2-4 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. During this creative workshop participants can learn to make a fragrant, decorative and useful fresh herbal wreath or swag and learn about the many uses of herbs. All materials will be provided. Refreshments infused with lavender and other herbs also will be available for participants to sample. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. $35, $25 members.
The Scott County Historical Society's annual Ice Cream Social: 4-7:30 p.m., Historic Summit Church, 21980 210th Ave., Davenport. Featuring homemade desserts with a generous helping of ice cream. There also will be Sloppy Joe sandwiches, grilled sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches and hot dogs. All meals and desserts are available for carryout. Suggested donation.
Hotrods: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
Handmade Moments and Tameca Jones the Queen of Austin Soul: 6-9 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Backstage with Junior Theatre: 6-7:30 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Junior Theatre instructor, designer and production manager, Zachary Meier, will teach and demonstrate the technical side of theater including what goes into making a performance magical and what happens behind the curtain when the audience is watching the actors onstage. Free.
Wednesday, July 17
Ballet Q-C Presents: Giraffes Can't Dance: 11 a.m. to noon, Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave., Sherrard. Participants toddler to second grade can join the library and Ballet Quad-Cities for a special storytime featuring "Giraffes Can't Dance" and lessons in ribbon dancing. Free.
Riverine Walk: Sylvan Island Area. History, Recreation, and Sustainability: 6:30-8 p.m., Sylvan Island Gateway Park, 1st Avenue, Moline. Participants can cross the new bridge for a stroll on Sylvan Island, the 38-acre gem on the Moline-Rock Island border, and learn about the history and natural features. $6.
Charlie Bartlett: 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. St. Paul Lutheran Church's Mental Health Awareness Team will host this midsummer mental health movie series. Participants can watch a movie and join in the discussion afterward. Popcorn included. This week features the story of teenager Charlie Bartlett, the son of a depressed but doting mother and a father who is serving time for tax evasion, who enrolls in a school run by embittered alcoholic Principal Nathan Gardner. Unable to fit in with most of his fellow students, Charlie is diagnosed with ADHD. He forms an alliance with a school bully and offers him half the proceeds from the sale of prescription drugs Charlie obtains by feigning physical and emotional symptoms with different psychiatrists. Free.
Thursday, July 18
Prebyl, Palmer and Dove: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Songbird Quartet: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
The Stone Flowers: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, July 19
The Original Skazz Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 5 p.m., River Music Experience Courtyard, 129 Main St., Davenport. This outdoor show is part of the Friday Live@5 series. Free.
Greg and Rich: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery Tasting Room Courtyard, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. If bad weather, the show will be canceled. Free.
Lonely Goats: 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series sponsored by Maquoketa Hometown Pride. Participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be a food truck available. Free.
Matt McPherson: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Bob Gaston CASI New Horizons Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
The Schwag: 9 p.m., Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave. Featuring a Grateful Dead Experience. $10.
Saturday, July 20
6th annual Woodhull Festival: AlWood High School, 301 E. 5th Ave., Woodhull. Featuring a 3.1-mile run beginning at 8 a.m., a sanctioned StrongMan competition, kids' tractor pull, pork chop lunch, ice cream social, supper on Main Street, free street dance featuring Staggard (8 p.m. to midnight) and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Riverine Walk: Sylvan Island Area. History, Recreation, and Sustainability: 9-10:30 a.m., Sylvan Island Gateway Park, 1st Avenue, Moline. Participants can explore the area near Sylvan Island to observe examples of sustainable actions such as hydropower, the LEED-certified METRO building, water treatment, brown field reclamation and adaptive reuse of industrial buildings and Sylvan Island. $6.
Altitude Assault on Snowstar 5K Race: 9 a.m. to noon, Snowstar Sports Park, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia. There also will be a scramble on the Cosmic Tube Hill shortly after completion of the 5K race. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Quad-Cities Children's Therapy Center. $30.
John Deere Learn and Play Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. The John Deere Pavilion will host this annual Learn and Play Day where kids of all ages can spend the day playing and learning about the work of John Deere customers. Participants can learn about life on a farm, see what it's like to work on a construction site, explore the world of forestry and more. Hands-on activities will include testing driving skills in a battery-powered Gator obstacle course or put muscles to work in a pedal-powered tractor pull. Other special exhibits will include a petting zoo, a construction zone and an innovation station. Kids who complete all the chores will receive a Deere Dollar to cash in for a special giveaway. There also will be a variety of informational booths from ag-related organizations including the Rock Island Farm Bureau, Rock Island 4-H and Extension, Midwest Dairy Association and Country Corner. Free.
Art in the Garden: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. This outdoor show will feature local and regional artists inspired by nature including jewelers, photographers, painters, woodworkers, fabric artists and more exhibiting and selling art pieces. The handcrafted works will be on display in tents throughout the gardens and a variety of art price points will be offered. The event also will include food, poets, storytellers and music as well as hands-on kids activities including rock painting, sidewalk chalk art and fun with ﬂowers. $8 adults, $4 members/youth 5-15 years, free for kids 4 years and younger.
6th annual Blackhawk River Rally: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Blackhawk Chapter ABATE of IL will present this river rally with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. There will be a motorcycle rodeo, prizes, food, vendors, raffles and live entertainment by the band Eddie Van Haskell. $10 per person.
Summer Reading Pizza Party with T.J. Regul: 12-2 p.m., Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave. Participants can celebrate summer reading success with pizza, balloon artist T.J. Regul and the announcement of the Grand Prize winners. Free.
Homebrew Festiv-Ale: 2-6 p.m., Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can sample more than 50 different home brewed beers from six different clubs including all the local clubs as well as two nearby clubs. There also will be at least six different Reverse Collaborations available. Includes 15 sample tickets and a tasting glass. For more information, call 319-621-1977 or email qcalegirl@gmail.com. $20.
Lunar Landing Party: 7-10 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can mark the 50th anniversary of man's first steps on the lunar surface with this party featuring a recreated 1969 living room like the ones where Americans watched Apollo 11 touchdown on the moon. There also will be music for dancing, actual footage shown at the exact time, stomp rockets, paint a planet, create a comet, appetizers and cosmic cocktails from 1969 as well as a movie pass to come back and watch, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition." $30, $25 members.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the summer night sky. Jupiter, Saturn, M51 (Whirlpool Galaxy), Garnet Star, Gamma Delphini (Double Star) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Sunday, July 21
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Blues in the Vineyard with Avey Grouws Band: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
3 Dawgs and a Bone: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-date Events
The art of Sara Peak Convery: Through July 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through July 31. Featuring the paintings of Convery. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by nineteen members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. There will be an artist's reception 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Big Sky: Through July 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Hans Olson. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Annual Garage Sale: Thursday, July 11, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, July 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, July 13, 8-11 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Through July 13. St. John Vianney Catholic Church will host this garage sale featuring a wide variety of quality housewares, furniture, holiday items, sporting goods, children's items and clothing. The garage sale supports ongoing mission work at the church's twin parish in Haiti. Free.
40th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree: Thursday-Friday, July 11-12, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iowa 80 Truckstop, 755 W. Iowa 80 Road, Walcott. Through July 13. This event to celebrate and learn about trucking and big rigs will feature an antique truck display, super truck beauty contest, more than 175 exhibits, an Iowa Pork Chop cookout, carnival games, live country music, the Trucker Olympics, fireworks and more. Live music will include Davisson Brothers Band on Thursday, Sawyer Brown on Friday and the Kentucky Headhunters on Saturday. Free.
Missing Link: Thursdays-Saturdays, July 11-13 and 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 14 and 21, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through July 21. The Richmond Hill Players will present this comedy by Jack Sharkey. $12.
Into the Woods: Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 14, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through July 14. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Holiday Inn: Through July 20. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, July 12 and 19, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
42nd Street: Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 14 and 21, 2 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20, 7:30 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through July 21. $16 adult, $11 child.
Something Intangible: Fridays-Saturdays, July 12-13 and 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 14 and 21, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through July 21. $10 to $13.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, July 14 and 21, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: Historic Bridges of the Quad Cities: Tuesday and Thursday, July 16 and 18, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can examine the history of the first railroad bridge to cross the Mississippi and the history of the Government, Centennial and Moline bridges. $14.
86th annual Clinton County Fair: Wednesday-Sunday, July 17-21, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Through July 21. Featuring 4-H/FFA shows, face painting, balloon artist, petting zoo, open contests, displays, vendors, tractor, truck and garden tractor pulls, demolition derby, bull riding, concerts, carnival rides, food and more. For more information, visit clintoncountyiowafair.com. $20 season pass, $10 after 3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, $5 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, free for youth 8 years and younger/with a 4-H and FFA wristband/Wednesday (Food Drive).
Quad-Cities Veterans Experience Action Center: Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Ambrose University Wellness and Rec Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through July 20. This event will provide a one-stop shop where veterans can access in person VA and community resources including VA claims and appeals assistance, VA healthcare enrollment and medical exams, VA mobile vet center/dog tags, VA National Cemetery administration caregiver support and more. Participants should bring DD-214. For more information, call 563-355-9900. Free.
Greek Food Festival: Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Through July 20. The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will host this two-day Greek Food Festival featuring gyros, pastitsio (Greek lasagna), souvlaki (shish kebabs), spanakopita (spinach puffs), dolmades (meat and rice mixture wrapped in grape leaves), baklava and loukoumades (fried donuts). There also will be Greek music and church tours. Indoor and patio seating available. Dine in or carry out. Held rain or shine. For more information, call 309-792-2912. Free admission.
The Day We Walked The Moon: Saturday-Sunday, July 20-21, noon to 4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring interviews with key figures in Mission Control, contemporary astronauts and the families of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong. This documentary also features the Lunar Module, Eagle, now housed at the National Air and Space Museum and interviews with Smithsonian curator, Dr. Teasel Muir-Harmony. Movie showings will be free with the purchase of museum admission or a ticket to "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.