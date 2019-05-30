Thursday, May 30
Dana L Davis: 6-7:45 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Author and actress Dana Davis, a North High School alumni, will return to Davenport to celebrate the release of her second YA novel with this discussion led by the staff of LOVE Girls. A book signing will follow the discussion. Free.
The Sleeper by the River: 7-9 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Featuring a showing of this dark comedy based on the award-winning book, "Les Bottes Rouge (The Red Boots). In French with English subtitles. Held in conjunction with Central States Indie FanFilmFest. $10.
Class of '82: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Disney's The Little Mermaid: Thursday-Friday, May 30-31, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, June 2 and 9, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 5, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, June 6-8, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through June 16. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Friday, May 31
Trivia Night: 6-9 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Christian Care will host this annual trivia night to raise funds to support programs and services for people experiencing homelessness and poverty. There will be a cash bar, raffles, mulligans and a best-themed table contest. $80 per table of eight, $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tycoga Vineyard and Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt. $5.
Larry Bo Boyd: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Magic at the Mansion: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring the magic of David Casas and T.J. Regul. For 21 years and older. $15 at the door, $12 in advance.
Dick Holliday and the Bamboo Gang: 8-11 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Proceeds will benefit Moline High School baseball and basketball and Tudi's Tribe. $10.
North of 40: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. for 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, June 1
Riverine Walk: Walk with a Doc: 9-10:30 a.m., Leach Park, 100 12th St., Bettendorf. During this walk, designed to bring health care professionals and the public together in a casual environment, participants will talk about the role of activity and nature in the context of overall health and well-being. $6.
Pollinators' Palooza: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Presented by the ISU Scott County Extension Master Gardeners, this event will give participants everything they need to know about the world of hummingbirds, bees, butterflies, moths and more as well as insight from the experts. There will be educational programs for adults and children with activities led by special guests. Participants also will be able to learn how to attract dazzling pollinators to a home garden and tour the Putnam's new Pollinator Garden. There also will be a plant sale beginning at 9 a.m. Free.
Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $28 to $68.
Life is Beautiful Bands and Art Event: 2-11 p.m., Bierstube, 415 15th St., Moline. This music concert and silent auction will feature two stages and 12 bands including Crater, Soultru and Jenny Lynn Stacy and the Dirty Roosters. There also will be a silent art auction including donated pieces from more than a dozen artists. Proceeds will benefit NAMI. $5.
Community Dinner: 5-8 p.m., St. Ambrose Fellowship Hall, 312 W. 1st St., Milan. The churches in Milan will host this dinner featuring pork chop sandwiches, pulled chicken, hot dogs, baked beans, chips and desserts. Take out boxes will be available. Proceeds will benefit an emergency fund that assists neighbors when crises strikes. Free-will offering.
Country School: One Room One Nation: 6:15-9 p.m., Forest Grove School No. 5, 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf. The newly restored Forest Grove School No. 5 will host this special fundraising event featuring a showing of this documentary by Quad-City filmmakers Tammy and Kelly Rundle. This will be the first time the film has been screened in a country school. The event also will include a tour, refreshments and a Talk Back with the Rundles. Proceeds will benefit Forest Grove Schoolhouse Preservation. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4245519. $50.
John Janssen: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Hotel Transylvania 3: 7:30 p.m., Longview Park, 17th Street and 18th Avenue, Rock Island. The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will present Movies in the Park featuring a concession stand (cash only) and goodie bags for the first 100 kids that arrive after 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin around dusk (8:15-8:30 p.m). In case of bad weather, call 309-732-7246 after 3:30 p.m. Free.
Tomfoolery on Tremont with Chris Schlichting: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Chris Schlichting and other special guests comedians. $10.
Tailfins: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Sunday, June 2
Quad-Cities Mustang Club Spring Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dahl Ford, 1310 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Presented by the Quad-Cities Mustang Club. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Monday, June 3
Brown Bag Lunch and Learn: Banditti of the Prairies: noon to 1 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Ave. The Rock Island Arsenal Museum will host this monthly open house and brown bag lunch lecture series where participants can bring a lunch and learn about the search for Col. George Davenport's murderers. For more information, visit facebook.com/RIAMuseum. Free.
Coupe DeVille: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person).
Tuesday, June 4
Channel Cat Talk: Photography On and Near the River: 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can explore the beauty of the river while learning about photography and the resources to make lasting memories on the water. $14.
River City 6: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, June 5
Riverine Walk: Understanding Flood Plains and Floodplain Management: 6:30-8 p.m., River Heritage Park, Davenport. Participants will follow the FEMA delineated 100-year and 500-year floodplain boundaries in downtown Davenport and discuss various methods of floodplain management used throughout the Quad-Cities. $6.
Thursday, June 6
Channel Cat Talk: Photography On and Near the River: 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can explore the beauty of the river while learning about photography and the resources to make lasting memories on the water. $14.
Ice Cream Social: 5 p.m., Geneseo City Park, 140 W. Pearl St., Geneseo. Hammond-Henry Auxiliary will host this ice cream social featuring barbecue, pie, cake, ice cream, beverages and music by Miracle Blue Grass Band. Health Career scholarship winners also will be announced. Proceeds will benefit HH Auxiliary Health Career Scholarship Fund. Donations accepted.
Ten of Soul: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Avon Dale: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, June 7
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. $10, $5 members.
Good Makers Market: 3-8 p.m., Cedar County Fairgrounds, 1195 210th St., Tipton. Eastern Iowa's hippest market will feature handmade and vintage items, rusty, junky goodness, food trucks and local live music. $5, free for kids 12 and younger.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W., Milan. Free.
Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show: 6-9 p.m., Lumber Complex, 235 N. Oak Lane, Blue Grass. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Flood Fest: 7:30 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . The RiverCenter, in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, the River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS, LLC, will host this flood relief benefit concert with all proceeds supporting downtown Davenport recovery efforts. $25.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Barrelhouse Rockets: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, June 8
Clowning Basics Class: Rock Island Parks and Recreation Center, 4303 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can explore the art of clowning with the Quad-City Clown Troupe. Students will learn clown makeup, costuming, balloon animals and simple magic from both professional and volunteer clowns. $25.
Youth Fishing Challenge: 8 a.m. to noon, Riverside Park Pond, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Children 5-12 years can participate in this fun fishing challenge for prizes. Adults may help with removal of fish from the line but will not be allowed to fish. The fishing challenge will be catch and release and participants must bring a pole and bait. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $3 per child.
Good Makers Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cedar County Fairgrounds, 1195 210th St., Tipton. Eastern Iowa's hippest market will feature handmade and vintage items, rusty, junky goodness, food trucks and local live music. $5, free for kids 12 and younger.
Riverine Walk: Understanding Flood Plains and Floodplain Management: 9-10:30 a.m., River Heritage Park, Davenport. Participants will follow the FEMA delineated 100-year and 500-year floodplain boundaries in downtown Davenport and discuss various methods of floodplain management utilized throughout the Quad-Cities. $6.
Family Scavenger Hunt: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the animals that live at the Marsh while searching along the trails for hidden clues. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. $6 child, $3 child member, free for accompanying adults.
Pollinator Workshop: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn about the cause and effect of the decline of bee populations by participating in the pollinator count and making an insect hotel to take home out of recyclable materials. Bring empty 1 or 2-liter bottles or empty soup or pasta cans. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Heritage Bluegrass Festival: 1 p.m., Heritage Canyon, 515 N. 4th St., Fulton. Featuring world-class bluegrass music from regional and national acts including Flash in a Pan, Milltown, Gone Fishin' and Joe Hott. There also will be food, beverages and snacks available for purchase as well as a craft and vendor fair and the opportunity to explore the canyon and historic village throughout the day. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Proceeds will benefit the Early American Crafters, Heritage Canyon and other local charities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/FultonHeritageBluegrassFestival. $40 per family, $15 per person.
8th annual Laura's Legacy Concert: 2:30 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Rock Island-born musician Lissie Maurus, will team up with the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for this outdoor concert honoring her aunt, Aunt Laura Swedberg Schoonover Bartel's memory. The day will feature family-friendly activities and live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Participants should bring chairs or blankets. Proceeds will benefit the ALS Association of Greater Chicago and ALS Research at the University of North Carolina. $10 adults (cash only), free for children 12 years and younger with a paid adult.
Quad-Cities Cruisers 37th annual Car Show: 3-8 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Free for spectators.
Old-Fashioned Fish Fry: 4-9 p.m., Snowstar Sports Park, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia. Featuring fish, hush puppy potatoes, corn and biscuit. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 309-798-2673. $10.
Father of the Bride: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Bennett, Don Taylor, Billie Burke. (1950) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be foxtrot dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World: 7:30-10 p.m., Lincoln Park, DeWitt. Featuring movies in the park on the second Saturday of June, July and August. Free.
Carlisle Evans Peck and the Lady's Slippers: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $10.
Bugeye Sprite: 8 p.m. to midnight, Sergeant Major's Bar and Grill, 213 6th Ave. W, Andalusia. Free.
Crooked Cactus: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, June 9
Elks Car Show with Crafts and Vendors: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 298, 4400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a breakfast ($5), car show, vendors and food, lunch ($5), music, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit community youth programs including Hoop Shoot, Americanism essay, college scholarships, drug awareness and camp scholarships. Held rain or shine. For more information, call 563-370-0086 or email elkslodge298@mediacombb.net. Free with charge for some activities.
5th annual Garden Party and Garden Walk: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Grace Lutheran Church will host this annual neighborhood garden party and garden walk featuring a garden party in the church parking lot with food, garden vendors, music, planted containers on display and for sale and children's activities. There also will be a garden walk from 1-3 p.m. with site maps available at the church. Free.
2019 Rock Island Artists' Market: noon to 4 p.m., Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. This market held the second Sunday of each month from June through October will feature 30 plus artists, makers and growers on hand to sell creations. there also will be food and live music. Free.
Eddie Korosa Jr. Band: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Blues in the Vineyard with Lojo Russo: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
2019 Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit: 3-6 p.m., Village Park, Bishop Hill. This benefit will feature a barbecue rib dinner, an escorted flag ride from Galva to Bishop Hill, an Invocation and Presentation of Colors followed by a short program honoring our veterans with patriotic music and speakers. There also will be a live auction and military retreat at with a 21-gun salute and taps. All proceeds from the day's events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. For more information, call 309-927-3355. Free with charge for some activities.
Wednesday, June 12
Rummage Sale 2019, Our Lady of Victory Church: 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, John F. Kennedy School gym, 1627 W. 42nd St., Davenport (behind Our Lady of Victory Church). Paper bags for $3 each. Boxes priced at $4, $5 and $6.
Multi-date Events
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June 23. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through June 1. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal. Through June 1. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Horse Power: Through May 30. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Laurie Justus Pace. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Karen Austin and Maureen Healy Mossman: Through June 21. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Through June 21. This exhibit will feature a series of photographs by Austin titled, "Abandoned," as well as paintings by Mossman. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 17. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Blithe Spirit: Thursdays-Fridays, May 30-31 and June 6-7; Saturdays, June 1 and 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, June 2 and 9, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through June 9. The Richmond Hill Players will present this comedy by Noel Coward. $12.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, May 31 and June 7, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Shrek the Musical: Saturday, June 1, 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 2, 2 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, 6 p.m., New Era Community Building, 3455 New Era Road, Muscatine. Through June 8. This will be the 26th annual production of the New Era Dinner Theater with dinner followed by the show. There will be a matinee show-only performance 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2. For more information or reservations (required for dinner shows). Dinner shows: $25 adults, $15 youth 5-10 years. Matinee show: $15 adults, $5 youth 5-10 years, free for children younger than 5 years.
Andover Days: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, Andover Lake Park, Andover. Through June 8. Saturday will feature a 5K run/walk benefiting cancer research, craft and vendor market, fishing derby, food, entertainment, open houses at all historical buildings, games for all ages, antique autos on display, robotic demonstrations and a bags tournament benefiting Alzheimer's research. On Sunday, there will be breakfast in the park, an outdoor community worship service, salute to veterans and a Christian rapper. For more information, visit andovertourism.com. Free with charge for some activities.
Blue Grass Homecoming Days: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, Blue Grass Community Club Park. Featuring water fights, fireworks, pie contest, 5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Fun Run, a fun zone for kids and teens, food vendors, horseshoe tournament, parade and more. There also will be live bands including Lynn Allen (Friday night), Nuclear Plowboys (Saturday afternoon) and Cody Road (Saturday night). Free with charge for some activities.
Spring Garage Sale: Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Mark's Church, 1550 7th Ave., Silvis. Part of the Silvis city-wide garage sale there will be furniture, household items, clothing and more. Free.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.