Thursday, June 13
Swords and Roses: 11 a.m. to noon, Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Featuring choreographed stage combat with rapiers in period-authentic costumes and audience participation, singing and swashbuckling. There are two endings written for every show, and the audience gets to choose. Free.
Flowers on the River: 5-6 p.m., Jetty Park, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. The Family Resources' Engaging Males program and the Elephant Club will honor local victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence. For more information, call 563-468-2390 or email avombaut@famres.org. Free.
Vandoliers: 6 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Patsy O'Brien and Dick Hensold: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Milltown Band: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. There will be refreshments. Free.
Joe and Vicki Price: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
As Far As the Eye Can See: 6:30-9 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can enjoy a showing of the film as well as cocktails, mingling and a Q&A with director David Franklin. For more information, call 563-529-0382 or email mdarland@putnam.org. $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (older than 60 years)/college students/military with ID/members.
Minus Six: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, June 14
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Flag Day: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave., Moline. Memorial Park Cemetery will celebrate Flag Day with an evening of patriotic music, performed by Big River Brass Band, and retrieval of the American Flag. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Light refreshments also will be available. Free.
Big River Brass Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, June 15
Riverine Walk: The Center of Black Hawk's Universe, History and Archaeology at the Mouth of the Rock River: 9-10:30 a.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a car tour and visit of historical and archaeological sites near Black Hawk State Historic site. $6.
30th annual Felix Adler Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 8th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring pony rides, a petting zoo, live stage shows, trackless train rides, inflatable bouncy houses, game tent with prizes, face painting, balloon artists, professional clowns and a food booth. Free.
Kid's Cooking: Father's Day Class: 11 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Dietitian Elizabeth will help kids make something special for dads this Father's Day. For youth 6-13 years. For more information or to register, call 563-391-0213 or email efritz@hy-vee.com. $10.
How Corn Changed Itself and Then Changed Everything Else: 2-3 p.m., Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Writer and food historian Cynthia Clampitt will present this one-hour public lecture about the impact that corn has on society. For more information, call 309-927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Acoustic Project: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8-11 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the summer night sky. Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, M57 (Ring Nebula), Albireo, Epsilon Lyrae (Double-Double) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Sunday, June 16
Anniversary Celebration: 9 a.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The first 1,000 guests at the Resort Club will receive a free three-year anniversary T-shirt. There also will be special commemorative Resort Club cards and cupcakes on the casino floor at noon. Then 10 of Soul will perform from 4-9 p.m. in the Rhythm Room. For ages 21 years and older. Free.
Subatlantic Album Release Party: noon to 4 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring an all-ages album release party. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
10 of Soul: 4-9 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Dick Watson Trio featuring Eve Minkler: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Monday, June 17
Generation Band: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Tuesday, June 18
Josh Duffee Orchestra: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, June 19
Riverine Walk: Riverside Cemetery: 6:30-8 p.m., Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum, 2900 6th Ave., Moline. Participants can learn about the history of Riverside Cemetery and explore the design by William Le Baron Jenney, Chicago landscape architect. $6.
Heavy Diamond Ring: 8 p.m. to midnight, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Thursday, June 20
The Wet and Wild Water Adventure: 3-4 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st. St. Featuring the fun of a water park and the excitement of a game show. Participants can interact in game show type activities where everyone comes out a winner. There will be a "mostly dry" area as well as a soak zone. In the event of poor weather, the show will move inside. Free.
Jim Markum Swing Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Generations Band: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Cade Foehner featuring Dawson Hollow: 7-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, June 21
Mini Fest: 4-10 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. Featuring the Leo Lonnie Orchestra (on tour from Nebraska, playing the musical styles of Ernie Kucera) and Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen from Mt. Vernon. For more information, call 319-360-4752. $15 per person.
River City 6: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Matt McPherson Band: 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series sponsored by Maquoketa Hometown Pride and the Maquoketa Kiwanis Club. Participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be a food truck available. Free.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase required per person.
Saturday, June 22
Riverine Walk: Riverside Cemetery: 9-10:30 a.m., Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum, 2900 6th Ave., Moline. Participants can learn about the history of Riverside Cemetery and explore the design by William Le Baron Jenney, Chicago landscape architect. $6.
2019 Bishop Hill Midsommar Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Village Park, Bishop Hill. Featuring live performances including Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, Orion Community Band, Jazz on the Side and the Norwegian Bachelor Farmers. There also will be a Swedish Maypole celebration, an old-fashioned barn dance ($5), food, make-and-take clay station as well as Scandinavian folk music, humor and storytelling. Free with charge for some activities.
Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center Food Giveaway: 11 a.m.to 1 p.m., Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring free haircuts and a hot meal to all veterans registered with the center. Free.
4th annual Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. In From the Cold of the Quad-Cities, Inc. will host this trivia night with all proceeds going to local agencies that assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness. $10 per person.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, June 23
Art Along the River: Painting the River and Structures: 2-3:30 p.m., Bechtel Park, 499 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can make a group watercolor painting, then do a personal sketch with coloring and shading. The session will end with a group art show of the works produced. Bring a folding chair. For more information, call 563-322-2969 or visit riveraction.org. $5.
Blues in the Vineyard with Blue 2: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. With Bob Dorr. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Assemblymen Gospel Quartet: 3-4:30 p.m., Orion Methodist Activity Center, 1104 5th St., Orion. The Orion Area Churches Association will present this concert by the Assemblymen Gospel Quartet. There also will be refreshments. Free-will donation.
Vignettes: 4-6 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This fundraiser for Q-C Theatre Workshop will feature short scenes from QCTW's previous productions such as, "Venus in Fur," and "The Little Prince." Performers and support crew will share stories about the effort and creativity that go into these local shows. There also will be complimentary cocktails and appetizers along with live music. The festivities will conclude with a Broadway sing-along. For more information or to make reservations (required by Thursday, June 20, email clostcreek@gmail.com or normbower@mchsi.com. Free with donations accepted.
Jaerv and Tom Sharpe: 6-9 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series, this concert will feature Swedish quintet Jaerv and composer and recording artist Tom Sharpe. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Multi-date Events
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Art Nouveau Amphora: Through June 16. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature works from several private collections. During the Art Nouveau period, the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K), later called Amphora, produced distinctive art pottery. Amphora's elaborate creations ranged from the elegant to the bizarre and often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women. While Amphora is best known for pottery in the Art Nouveau style, a range of work demonstrating shifting tastes and artistic styles during the era also was produced. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June 23. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Karen Austin and Maureen Healy Mossman: Through June 21. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Through June 21. This exhibit will feature a series of photographs by Austin titled, "Abandoned," as well as paintings by Mossman. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 17. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
53rd International Woodcarvers Congress: Thursday-Saturday, June 13-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Through June 16. This longest running, judged woodcarving show and sale in the United States will feature hundreds of pieces of artwork to be judged and then displayed. Some of the artwork will be for sale and vendors will be on site for carving needs. $5, $4 senior citizens older than 65 years, free for children younger than 12 years with an adult.
Disney's The Little Mermaid: Thursday, June 13, 2 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m.; Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through June 16. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Holiday Inn: Through July 20. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, June 14 and 21, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, June 20-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through June 23. $16 adult, $11 child.
Pirates of Penzance: Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 3 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. Presented by Opera Quad-Cities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com. $20 to $25.
Five Women Wearing The Same Dress: Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through June 16. Part of the Barn Owl series. $8, $5 members/season ticket holders.
Erica Martin and Kickstart: Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
11th annual Woman's Club Garage Sale: Thursday, June 20, 4-8 p.m.; Friday, June 21, 8 a.m. to noon, 733 S. Oakwood Ave., 733 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo. Through June 21. The Geneseo Woman's Club will host this annual garage sale to benefit local domestic abuse shelters. Free.
Final Mix Band: Friday-Saturday, June 21-22, 8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
