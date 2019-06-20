Thursday, June 20
The Wet and Wild Water Adventure: 3-4 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st. St., Colona. Featuring the fun of a water park and the excitement of a game show, participants can interact in game show-type activities where everyone comes out a winner. There will be a "mostly dry" area as well as a soak zone. In the event of poor weather, the show will move inside. Free.
Jim Markum Swing Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd St., Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Generations Band: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Cade Foehner featuring Dawson Hollow: 7-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, June 21
Mini Fest: 4-10 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. Featuring the Leo Lonnie Orchestra (on tour from Nebraska, playing the musical styles of Ernie Kucera) and Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen from Mt. Vernon. For more information, call 319-360-4752. $15 per person.
River City 6: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd St., Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Rob Dahms and Gary Pearson: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Matt McPherson Band: 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series sponsored by Maquoketa Hometown Pride and the Maquoketa Kiwanis Club. Participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be a food truck available. Free.
Pappa-Razzi Lite's Two Guys and Two Guitars: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
A Taste on the River: 6-10 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. This evening to benefit the American Red Cross serving the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois will feature the music of YoYo y Yo and the Dani Lynn Howe Band while guests enjoy the culinary creations of local chefs competing for the title of A Taste on the River Top Chef. There also will be silent and live auctions and a wine pull. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-743-2166 or visit redcross.org/atasteontheriver. $500 tables of 8, $50.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase required per person.
Saturday, June 22
Yard and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., VFW Post 9128, 2814 State St., Bettendorf. Bettendorf VFW Post and Auxiliary 9128 will host this yard sale featuring clothes, kitchen items, knickknacks and more. There also will be baked good items for sale. Proceeds benefit veterans assistance programs. Held rain or shine. Free.
2nd annual Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Falls Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 403 Martin Road, Rock Falls. Rock Falls Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will host this annual car show featuring classic cars from the tri-state area, music, food and old-fashioned family fun. Free.
Riverine Walk: Riverside Cemetery: 9-10:30 a.m., Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum, 2900 6th Ave., Moline. Participants can learn about the history of Riverside Cemetery and explore the design by William Le Baron Jenney, Chicago landscape architect. $6.
2019 Bishop Hill Midsommar Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Village Park, Bishop Hill. Featuring live performances including Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, Orion Community Band, Jazz on the Side and the Norwegian Bachelor Farmers. There also will be a Swedish Maypole celebration, an old-fashioned barn dance ($5), food, make-and-take clay station as well as Scandinavian folk music, humor and storytelling. Free with charge for some activities.
Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center Food Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring free haircuts and a hot meal to all veterans registered with the center. Free.
Across the Universe: 2:30 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. Broadway Church will host this movie matinee. Hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pop and water will be available for an additional cost. Money raised will be used to purchase a new hot water heater for the kitchen. For more information, call 309-786-2631 or email broadway@broadwayqc.org. $3.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
4th annual Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. In From the Cold of the Quad-Cities, Inc. will host this trivia night with all proceeds going to local agencies that assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness. $10 per person.
Night People: 7-10 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, June 23
Art Along the River: Painting the River and Structures: 2-3:30 p.m., Bechtel Park, 499 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can make a group watercolor painting, then do a personal sketch with coloring and shading. The session will end with a group art show of the works produced. Bring a folding chair. For more information, call 563-322-2969 or visit riveraction.org. $5.
Night People: 2-5 p.m., Tycoga Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt. Free.
Blues in the Vineyard with Blue 2: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. With Bob Dorr. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Assemblymen Gospel Quartet: 3-4:30 p.m., Orion Methodist Activity Center, 1104 5th St., Orion. The Orion Area Churches Association will present this concert by the Assemblymen Gospel Quartet. There also will be refreshments. Free-will donation.
Vignettes: 4-6 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This fundraiser for Q-C Theatre Workshop will feature short scenes from QCTW's previous productions such as, "Venus in Fur," and "The Little Prince." Performers and support crew will share stories about the effort and creativity that go into these local shows. There also will be complimentary cocktails and appetizers along with live music. The festivities will conclude with a Broadway sing-along. For more information or to make reservations (required by Thursday, June 20, email clostcreek@gmail.com or normbower@mchsi.com. Free with donations accepted.
Jaerv and Tom Sharpe: 6-9 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series tghis concert will feature Swedish quintet Jaerv and composer and recording artist Tom Sharpe. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Monday, June 24
Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady: 2-3:30 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Featuring a family-friendly magic performance starring Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady. Free.
Gray Wolf: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Tuesday, June 25
Troy Rangel and Friends: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
Gilda's Karaoke Birthday Celebration: 5:30-8 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Gilda's Club will host this karaoke party to celebrate Gilda Radner's birthday. For more information or to register (required), call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar. Free.
Wednesday, June 26
Space!: 11 a.m. to noon, Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave. Featuring a special story time for youth toddler through second grade, all about space. Free.
Riverine Walk: A Walk on the Wild Side: 6:30-8 p.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can learn about how Native Americans used various indigenous plants and common animals in the area. $6.
Thursday, June 27
A Midsummer Night's Escape: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st. St. During this fantastical Shakespeare-inspired escape room groups of 2-5 people must work together to clear names and escape the room or deal with King Oberon's wrath. Participants must find the clues, solve the riddles and prove innocence before the clock strikes midnight. For 10 years and older. For more information or to register (required), visit colonalibrary.com. Free.
Stuffed Animal Movie Night: 1-2 p.m., Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave. Participants can drop off a stuffed animal for a fun overnight at the Library Drive-In Movies and come back on Friday to pick them up and scrapbook the adventures. Free.
Fran and the Country Gentleman: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Minus Six: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Gray Wolf: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
DJ Edwin Alvarado: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Friday, June 28
Charity Golf Tournament: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Springs Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W, Rock Island. Participants can help firefighters help MDA during this four-person, best-shot golf tournament sponsored by IAFF Local 26, Rock Island Firefighters Association. Price includes greens fees, cart, meal, raffles and prizes. The day will end with an after party and prizes at the golf course pavilion. $240 per four person team, $60 per person.
Whoozdads: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Free.
Back Water Bayou Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd St., Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Theresa Rosetta: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Stars, Stripes and Saxophones: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Chasing Coral: 7:30-9 p.m., Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring a showing of this documentary that showcases the human impact on coral reefs. All ages welcome. participants can bring blankets, chairs and food. Free.
Tomfoolery on Tremont with Tommy Ryman: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Tommy Ryman and other special guests comedians. $10.
Saturday, June 29
Water Gun Fun Run: 9-10 a.m., Riverside Park, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. This 1-mile course for kids 5-12 years will feature different fun, water-related obstacles and challenges. Kids will be divided into age groups but will all run at the same time. In addition, there will be a toddler dash for youth 2-4 years old. Older children will receive a T-shirt and toddler dash participants will receive a medal. for more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $15, $5 toddler.
Riverine Walk: A Walk on the Wild Side: 9-10:30 a.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can learn about how Native Americans used various indigenous plants and common animals in the area. $6.
Kid's Cooking: Fourth of July: 11 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Participants can make red, white and blue treats. for youth 6-13 years old. For more information or to register, call 563-391-0213 or email efritz@hy-vee.com. $10.
Summerfest: noon to 3 p.m., Fresh Thyme, 2130 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This series of farmers market-themed events that occur one Saturday per month, June through August, will feature an outdoor produce market, grilling, live music, games and entertainment. The proceeds raised by the sale of the grilling demonstrations also will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Free with charge for some activities.
Empower House Barn Dance and Family Fun Night: 5-11 p.m., Blisswood Barn, 24880 145th St., Eldridge. Featuring a meal, a dance featuring Twisted Mics, silent auction, hayrack rides, bonfire, concessions, antique tractor display, cornhole and kids activities and games. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit empowerhouseqca.org. $20, $10 youth 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and younger.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
The Sheriff's a Goner: A Murder Mystery Dinner: 6:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Featuring dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by this year's mystery which revolves around the murder of long-time sheriff, Jack Daniels. $35.
Public Paranormal Investigation: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. Featuring a public paranormal investigation with a professional team there to record and bring out the ghosts. $30.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show. Free.
Sunday, June 30
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. this will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation. Featuring maidrites, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie, cake, ice cream, lemonade, coffee and water. $15 household, $7 adults, $3 children 10 years and younger, free for 2 years and younger.
Multi-date Events
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Sara Peak Convery: Through July 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through July 31. Featuring the paintings of Convery. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
The art of Jan Friedman, Tim Kowalczyk and Kelly Schrader: Through July 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature woven tapestries by Friedman, clay sculptures by Kowalczyk and mixed media works by Schrader. Free with $1 an hour parking.
RACE: Are We So Different?: Through June 23. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Using a scientific framework and a historical lens this exhibit aims to answer one simple question: "Are we so different?" The traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions. As part of the exhibit, visitors are welcome to contribute from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays to a community-driven cultural heritage project by bringing in results from ancestry kits such as ancestry.com, 23andMe or independent sharing genealogical research findings. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years, free for Putnam members. Senior citizens, college students and military save $1 on admission.
The art of Karen Austin and Maureen Healy Mossman: Through June 21. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Through June 21. This exhibit will feature a series of photographs by Austin titled, "Abandoned," as well as paintings by Mossman. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 17. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
11th annual Woman's Club Garage Sale: Thursday, June 20, 4-8 p.m.; Friday, June 21, 8 a.m. to noon, 733 S. Oakwood Ave., 733 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo. Through June 21. The Geneseo Woman's Club will host this annual garage sale to benefit local domestic abuse shelters. Free. Patti, rmcnaught@mchsi.com, 309-944-6330.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Thursday-Saturday, June 20-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through June 23. $16 adult, $11 child.
Noises Off: Thursday-Friday, June 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, June 23 and 30, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, June, 25, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through June 30. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Little Women: Thursdays-Saturdays, June 20-22 and 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, June 23 and 30, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through June 30. this musical will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
Holiday Inn: Through July20. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, June 21 and 28, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Final Mix Band: Friday-Saturday, June 21-22, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: Sundays, June 23 and 30, 9-10 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. These adult forums will feature a screening of the Netflix film, "13th," by Ava DuVernay which explores the history of racial inequality in the US, focusing on the nation's prison system which is disproportionally filled with African-Americans. The first half of the film will be shown on Sunday, June 23 and the last half on Sunday, June 30. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: What does the Coast Guard Do?: Tuesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 27, 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the Coast Guard and its role as an instrument of maritime safety, security and environmental stewardship. $14.
David R. Collins Writers' Conference: Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Ambrose University, 518 Locust St., Davenport. The Midwest Writing Center will host this present writers' conference featuring four workshops as well as keynote speaker Ben Miller. $225.
Bella Diva: Friday-Saturday, June 28-29, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
