Thursday, Nov. 8
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, 1227 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Featuring unique homemade, baked, gift shop and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit medical related scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services. Free.
Quad-Cities Fall Success Fair: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center, 226 17th St., Rock Island . The Illinois Department of Employment Security, Iowa Works and the Arsenal will leverage resources during this event to help find connections for employment, education and services for veterans, citizens and transitioning soldiers. Free.
Friday, Nov. 9
Veterans Service: 6-7:30 p.m., Tri City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri City Jewish Center will host this special Shabbat service in honor of area veterans. The service will last approximately one hour followed by a short reception with light refreshments. For more information, call 309-788-3426. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf. This Veterans' Day concert will open the Bettendorf Park Band's 51st season. Veterans and current military service men and women will be honored. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 10
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church: Fall Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Alphonsus Gym, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. Featuring over 30 crafters and vendors offering homemade items, candles, jewelry, artwork, home decor, candies, baked goods and a raffle. There also will be a luncheon. Proceeds benefit the church.
Musserville United Methodist Church: Craft Fair and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. Featuring handmade and homemade items including decorative art, beaded glass vases, wood products, braided rugs, doll clothes and accessories, jewelry, crocheted items, baked goods, candies and more. Luncheon: chicken and noodles or sloppy joe sandwich with drink, $5. Proceeds will support the missions and ministries of the church.
Autumn Scherenschnitte Classes: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Discovery Dome: Saturn the Ring World: 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can see the second largest planet up-close and learn about the voyage of the two-story Cassini-Huygens spacecraft's mission to explore Saturn and its moons during this fully immersive Discovery Dome showing. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Bob's Burgers Party: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library Eastern, 6000 Eastern Ave. This party in the theme of Bob's Burgers will feature snacks, trivia, crafts and more. Costumes welcome. Free.
Rockin' Raffle: 6-10 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. The Rock Island Milan Booster Club club will host this fundraising event featuring a dinner, silent auction and raffle. Price includes dinner for two and entry into the raffle for a chance to win $10,000. For more information or to purchase tickets, email RockIslandMilanBoosterClub@yahoo.com. $100.
Bill Gaither Presents the Gaither Vocal Band: 6 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $26.50, $28.50, $38.50 and $72.50.
Pork Chop and Focus on Young Musicians Dinner: 6-8 p.m., Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. Christ Anglican Church will host this annual dinner featuring fellowship and the musical artistry of Gaige Ash, an Assumption High School senior who will play the baritone saxophone. Ash spent the summer in Europe where he played with the Iowa Ambassadors of Music ensemble. Guests can bring alcoholic beverages. Carryout will be available for pickup at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will support the church's youth group, Sunday school, summer camp and kitchen. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call 309-762-6022.
St. Ambrose Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring teams of 6-8 players, mulligans and doublers. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. Childcare will be available with a donation at the Children's Campus. Reservations required for childcare. Proceeds benefit the Alumni Association and the St. Ambrose Children's Campus. $80 per table, $64 per table early bird.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Caitlyn Wolfe: 7-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave. The Volunteers for Symphony will host this trivia night featuring tables of up to eight players. Participants may bring food with drinks available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the music education programs of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. Entry fee includes 10 mulligans and one doubler per table. For more information or to register a team, call 563-322-7276 or visit qcso.org. $100 per table, $15 per person.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crabby's Bar and Grill, 826 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Holiday Helpers: Christmas Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County 4-H Grounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Featuring handmade, unique items for the upcoming holiday season from over 30 different vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. All proceeds with be donated to DeWitt Referral Center and Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. $1.
Center for Active Seniors, Inc.: Crafts @ CASI 2018: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring over 30 crafters with unique hand-made and homemade items. Lunch available for purchase. Free.
Church of the Visitation: Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche. Featuring a quilt raffle, silent auction, local arts and crafts, holiday items and bake sale. Luncheon, homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts, chips and drinks. Carry-out available. All proceeds go to the Altar and Rosary Society. Free.
The Demise of German-Iowan Newspapers During World War I: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Prof. Ehrstine will document the decline of the German-Iowan press between 1915 and 1925, drawing upon the State Historical Society's extensive collection of German-Iowan newspapers. In particular, the talk will focus on Postville's Iowa Volksblatt, the Muscatine Herold, and Davenport's Iowa Reform. The first two papers switched to English in an effort to survive but soon ceased publication. Iowa Reform, however, continued to publish in German and survived until 1943, becoming Iowa's last newspaper to provide its readers with current political news in a language other than English. The program will be included with regular admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Titans of the Ice Age: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
RiverChor Fall Concert: 2-4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Ave. S, Clinton. This concert will feature several pieces with the brass choir and organ. Free.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an axe and join a host for some jamming, dancing and fellowship at this monthly jam session. Free.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Cat Toys!: 6-7:45 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. During this program participants can make toys guaranteed to get a cat off the couch and skittering around including pom pom balls, cat teasers, ping pong balls, boxes and more. There also will be pictures of adoptable cats from the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center. Donations for the shelter including clay cat litter, Purina Cat or Kitten Chow, etc. will be accepted. For more information, visit qcawc.org/how-to-help/wish-list. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
United Methodist Church of Wilton: Holiday Fair: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church , 1401 Maurer St., Wilton. Featuring a craft room, candy by the pound and bake sale. There also will be soup, sandwiches, salads and pies, ala carte prices. Free.
Thursday, Nov. 15
10th annual Holiday Hat Bash: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Center For Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Presented by VanDerGinst Law this event to raise funds for seniors in the community will feature an evening of fun including a hat contest, raffle, silent auction, man cave, ladies lounge as well as gourmet appetizers and decadent desserts created by chefs from local senior living centers and restaurants. Hats are encouraged but optional. $200 VIP tables of four, $50.
Peterson Brothers: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Friday, Nov. 16
Family Fun Night: Space Odyssey: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can blast off on a space adventure by building rockets to reach the stars or at least the ceiling. The Popular Astronomy Club also will be at the event. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a showing of, "Journey to Space 3D." Free with admission required to experience the museum and science center as well as to view the evening film. $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/military/college students.
Telling Our Stories Gala: 6-10 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The Black Hawk College Foundation will host this evening celebrating community partnerships by stepping back in time to showcase this country's military history and introduce participants to special people who honor those who served in times of war. There will be tours of the gardens, Quilts of Valor, a wine pull, silent auction, swing-style musical entertainment and 1950's military décor and attire. There also will be a keynote presentation by Martha Roskam who spent years researching service members and tracking down the veterans and families of lost military members to return lost dog tags to the rightful owners. Proceeds will benefit the Black Hawk College Surgical Tech Program and Black Hawk College Foundation. Business/cocktail attire welcome with 1950's military attire encouraged. For more information or for reservations (required by Nov. 8), visit blackhawkcollegefoundation.org. $75.
Quad-Cities Harm Reduction's Candlelight Vigil: 7-8 p.m., The Center, 1411 N. Brady St., Davenport. Participants can remember the lives of loved ones lost to preventable overdoses. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
OperX Ensemble: Songs of Survival: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. The Augustana Chamber Orchestra will join Opera@Augustana and the Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble for this performance of, "Brundibár," a children's opera by Jewish Czech composer Hans Krása. $8 to $14.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 17
How to Identify and Feed Your Winter Birds: 9:30-11 a.m., Singing Bird Lodge, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Naturalist Bob Motz will help participants identify birds common to winter feeders and show the types of foods that attract a variety of winter birds. Binoculars will be provided. Free.
Grace Lutheran Women: Graceful Harvest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church , 415 10th St., DeWitt. Featuring baked goods, cookies by the pound, greeting cards and napkins. Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $6. Proceeds will help fund mission projects.
Q-C Made: Isabel Bloom: 10-11 a.m., Isabel Bloom, 736 Federal St., Davenport. This series features businesses from the community that produce award-winning products. Participants can learn about them and the impact on the community. This will feature a tour of Isabel Bloom. Free.
Crafting For Conservation: 10 a.m. to noon, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. This workshop will be the first in the Crafting for Conservation series that focuses on recycling old things and re-purposing natural elements. Led by assistant naturalist, Paige, participants can meet a real owl and make an owl or other nature ornament from a pine cone. Supplies limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Make a Snowflake: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. After the Festival of Trees parade participants can come to the library and make snowflakes. Free.
Pink Dress Party: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Sponsored by Wrapping Ourselves in God's Love, a breast cancer support group, will host this celebration of life featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres, music, a wine tasting, mix and mingle and silent auction. For more information, email wrappednlovecancersurvivors@gmail.com. $15 at the door, $10 in advance.
Adam Beck: 6-10 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Lt. Mark P. Kakert Memorial Fire Prevention and Education Foundation will hosting this second annual trivia night featuring tables of eight players and a 50/50 raffle. Participants can bring snacks with a downstairs cash bar available. For more information or to reserve a table, email kakertmemorialfoundation@gmail.com. $80 per table.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., The Edje Nightclub, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
Chris Janson: 8-10 p.m., Rhythm City Casino , 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport . $30 to $60.
Code 415: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brothers Restaurant, 1718 2nd Ave., Rapids City. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this all-day field trip with a stop for lunch to Lock and Dam 13 to view migrating waterfowl and early winter resident songbirds. Both the backwaters and channel at Lock 13 are often major resting areas for waterfowl. Participants should meet at Brothers Restaurant at 7 a.m. Free.
Discovery Shop: Holiday Open House: noon to 4 p.m., Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, home decor, linens, dishes, holiday clothing, ornaments, collectible gifts and more. All proceeds go the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patients services, education and advocacy. Free.
Love, Gilda: 2-4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Gilda's Club Quad-Cities will host a one-time screening this documentary that is an affectionate reminder Gilda's brief and brilliant career. Parents should note that, while this film is not yet rated, it does contain strong language which may be unsuitable for children. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gildasclubqc.org/lovegilda-tickets. $5.
Mike Conrad Trio: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Milti-date Events
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Boats, Barns and Bungalows: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This exhibit will feature the colorful watercolors scenes of Tom Hempel. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of David Garrison: Through Nov. 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through Nov. 30. Featuring the oil and pastel paintings of Garrison. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. 309-945-5428.
Beautiful Swimmers: Through Nov. 15. , Scott Community College Library Gallery, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Kristin Quinn. Gallery hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Free.
Art of the Midwest: All Gallery Show: Through Jan. 2. Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St,, Bettendorf. Featuring the original work of 23 Midwest artists. There will be works in jewelry, sculpture, raku, ceramic, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, printmaking, mixed medium, collage and more. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Hairspray: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., Alleman High School, 1103 40th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 11. Presented by Alleman High School. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/boxoffice.php?submit=Search+for+Events&begin=1542968&current_client=06093216070514468. $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $5 students.
Topdog/Underdog: Thursdays-Saturdays, Nov. 8-10 and 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 11 and 18, 3 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through Nov. 18. Featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
A Wrinkle In Time: Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 9-10 and 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 11 and 18, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through Nov. 18. $13.
Marjorie Prime: Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 9-10 and 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 11 and 18, 2 p.m., Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Through Nov. 18. Presented by New Ground Theatre. For more information, visit facebook.com/newgroundtheatre. $18, $15 students/senior citizens older than 55 years.
Festival of Trees: Through Nov. 25. RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This annual holiday fundraiser features designer trees, games, live entertainment, visits from Santa, food and more as well as helping to fund arts programs for Quad-City Arts. Festival hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 17, 19-21 and 23-24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 26. General admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens (60 years and older), $3 children 2-10 years.
