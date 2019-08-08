Thursday, Aug. 8
Channel Cat Talk: Development in Q-C: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the Rock Island Rapids, the Lateral Dam, the Moline Lock, First Bridge, Government Bridge and water power. $14.
Kewanee Community Band and Jazz on the Side: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Class of 82: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Moline Water Treatment Facility Tour: 6:30-8 p.m., Moline City Water Department, 30 18th St., Moline. The Sierra Club, Eagle View Group will host this tour of the Moline water treatment facility where participants can learn how water from the Mississippi is treated and processed to make it safe to use. Free.
Corporate Rock: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 9
Coupe De Ville: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. this will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Tangled Wood Bar and Grill, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Manny Lopez Big Band: 6-8:30 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $18 day of show, $15 in advance.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Muddy Ruckus: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
The Secret Life of Pets: 8-11 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. Part of the Movie at the Ballpark series. Concessions available for purchase with no outside food or beverages allowed. Participants should bring blankets or chairs. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Charity Golf Outing: Sunrise Golf Course, 3947 Moencks Road, Bettendorf. The Quad-City Parrot Head Club will host this charity golf outing to benefit the Autism Society of the Quad-Cities (ASQC). Fee includes golf, cart, dinner and band. Registrations limited to 72 golfers, open to everyone. For more information or to register, visit QCPH.com. $70, $15 after-party only (food/band).
Riverine Walk: downtown Rock Island, The past is the Future.: 9-10:30 a.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn about the National Register of Historic Places and preservation tourism. $6.
Family Program: Prairie Insects: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Led by a naturalist, families can learn about the habitats, food sources, and adaptations of prairie insects. Participants can use nets to catch various species of dragonflies, butterflies, grasshoppers and more. Monarchs will be migrating at this time and tags will be available for any captured monarchs. All ages welcome. Registration is recommended to ensure the appropriate number of materials. $6 child, $3 child (member), free for accompanying adults.
Yoga in the Park: 10-11 a.m., Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. Participants can relax and de-stress during Yoga in the Park, presented by Moline Parks and Recreation and Shine Yoga and Bodyworks. This class will be taught by Daina Lewis. For all fitness levels. Please bring a mat or towel. Free.
American Legion Birthday Celebration: 11 a.m., American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. The American Legion will host a birthday celebration featuring a display of current and restored military vehicles plus a 1919 Velie automobile, the story of a WW 1 morale booster, unknown facts about Post 569 and the American Legion and a full lunch with birthday cake and ice cream. Post 569 also has selected four Quad-City veteran and community organizations and will give birthday presents to them during the party. Free with donations accepted.
7th annual Bags and Brews: 1-5 p.m., Lindsay Park, Village of East Davenport, Davenport. Featuring a local beer tasting, bags tournament, free food, live music by Sean Kistler, various yard games, a silent auction/raffle and more. Space for teams is limited. All proceeds will benefit Gilda's Club Quad-Cities. For more information, call 563-326-7504. To register, visit bagsandbrews.com. $20 to $35.
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Viola United Methodist Church, 1407 18th Ave. Viola United Methodist Church will hold an ice cream social featuring BBQ sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, pies, cakes, drinks and homemade ice cream by the cup or the quart. There also will be a children's menu that includes hot dogs. Proceeds will benefit the church budget.
Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display: 5-8 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Free for spectators with donations accepted.
The Desperate Hours: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Humphrey Bogart, Fredric March, Martha Scott, Mary Murphy, Gig Young, Dewey Martin, Arthur Kennedy. (1955) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be swing dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Mary Poppins Returns: 7:30-10 p.m., Lincoln Park, DeWitt. Featuring movies in the park. Free.
Ralph Breaks the Internet: 7:30 p.m., Longview Park, 17th Street and 18th Avenue, Rock Island. The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will present Movies in the Park featuring a concession stand (cash only) and goodie bags for the first 100 kids that arrive after 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin around dusk (8:15-8:30 p.m). In case of bad weather, call 309-732-7246 after 3:30 p.m. Free.
Blues Rock It: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 11th Street Precinct Bar and Grill, 2108 E. 11th St., Davenport. Free.
Shots 'n' Giggles: 7-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The improv performers will be drinking along with the audience during the show. From toasts to shots to audience participation, there's something new and fun at each show. For 21 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Catfish Jazz Society 30th Anniversary Celebration: noon to 4 p.m., Radisson Quad-City Plaza Hotel, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. The Catfish Jazz Society will honor the Legends of Catfish at this 30th-anniversary celebration. All musicians who have played in the last 30 years are invited to attend and play during this event featuring music, dancing, fun and fellowship. There will be a hot lunch served at 1:30 p.m. For more information or to make reservations (required), email Catfishjazz@yahoo.com.
2019 Rock Island Artists' Market: noon to 4 p.m., Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. This market held the second Sunday of each month from June through October will feature 30 plus artists, makers and growers on hand to sell creations. there also will be food and live music. Free.
Art Along the River: Native American Drumming: 2-3:30 p.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring an introduction to the cultural and artistic aspects of Native American drumming. Participants will experience group hand drumming influenced by inter-tribal pow-wows. $5.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This show will have a Remembering 50 years of Woodstock theme including drink specials and a best hippie costume contest. Free.
Sensory-friendly Film: The Land Before Time: 4-6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can unearth the excitement of everything loved about dinosaurs during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $10. 563-324-1933. $10.
CASI Band and Choral Concert and Ice Cream Social: 4 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Bob Gaston New Horizon Band and Golden Tones choir will present this concert and ice cream social. Free.
Carlos Mencia: 7-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Mature audiences only. $25, $30 and $35.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Toddler Tales: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. On the second Tuesday of each month, Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.
Comedy Open Mic: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Riverine Walk: Deep Maps - Historic Geography of Pool 16 of the Mississippi River: 6:30-8 p.m., Lake Potter/Sunset Park, 18th Avenue, Rock Island. Participants can come aboard the floating classroom "Stewardship" to travel back in time using historic maps and photographs. Limited to 15 participants. $6.
Read Local: Brandon Carleton: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Read Local series that highlights six local authors throughout the year, this evening will feature author, Brandon Carleton. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer opportunity. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 15
64th Anniversary Celebration: Natural Grocers, 3805 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Participants can celebrate the 64th anniversary and the birthday of co-founder Margaret Isely with a free reusable bag, a tropical juice bar and a scoop of ice cream (4-6 p.m.). There also will be prize giveaways. Free.
River City 6: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Vice Squad Band: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 16
Ukulele Connection: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Nutsy Turtle and Lori G: 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series sponsored by Maquoketa Hometown Pride and the Optimist Club of Maquoketa. Participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be a food truck available. Free.
Joie Wails Acoustic: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Viva La Divas: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This drag show will feature music ranging from Top 40, Country, Latin, Rock, Hip Hop, Disco and everything in between. Each month the show also will feature a special guest performer. For 18 years and older. for more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Floatzilla: 8 a.m., various locations. This family-friendly event hosted by River Action promotes recreational water trails, canoeing, kayaking and safe paddling. Participants can spend the day paddling from five launch sites along the Mississippi. All of the paddling routes culminate at 2 p.m. at Lake Potter/Sunset Park in Rock Island for a traditional group photo and an effort to break World Records. $15 to $35 per paddler, free for spectators.
Riverine Walk: Deep Maps - Historic Geography of Pool 16 of the Mississippi River: 9-10:30 a.m., Lake Potter/Sunset Park, 18th Avenue, Rock Island. Participants can come aboard the floating classroom "Stewardship" to travel back in time using historic maps and photographs. Limited to 15 participants. $6.
Pie at the Steeple Ice Cream Social: 11 a.m., Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. A scoop of ice cream, a slice of homemade pie and a drink will be served until supplies run out. Proceeds for this fundraiser support BHHA activities. $6.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island. This annual Riverfront Pops concert presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will feature a Queen set-list. There also will be a pre-show by the Youth Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks display to end the evening. Participants may bring picnic dinners to enjoy. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit qcso.org. $25 adults after Aug. 16, $20 in adults, $5 children.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8-11 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the summer night sky. Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, M11 (Wild Duck Cluster), M22 (Sagittarius Cluster) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
The (not so) Newlywed Game Show: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring four couples competing to see how much they really know about each other. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Bi-State Volkswagen Club 24th annual Car Show and Picnic: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Empire Park, IL Route 84, Hampton. Featuring awards, swap meet and more. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa. For more information, visit bistatevw.com. $15 entry fee (includes lunch), free for spectators.
Fur and Friends: noon to 3:15 p.m., Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Participants can celebrate the dog days of summer by bringing a four-legged friend to Riverside Park. There will be a Dog Market featuring paw-some vendors and give-a-ways. there will be doggie times for dogs under 40 pounds from 12:30-1:15 p.m. and for dogs over 40 pounds from 1:30-2:15 and 2:30-3:15 p.m. Proof of updated vaccinations and rabies are required before entering the pool. Puppies too young for the rabies vaccine will not be allowed. For safety, humans may only enter water up to knee level. Owners must clean up after the dogs, waste bags will be available. $10 doggie paddle for one dog/one owner per swim time with regular pool admission fees for additional humans.
Lyle Beaver Trio Plus One: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
9th annual Spirit of the Prairie: 3-6 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. This spirit-filled afternoon will feature locally raised and prepared food, wine and beer, live music by the Barley House Band, a silent art auction, opportunity to visit with local artists and walking and golf cart tours of the retreat center and grounds. For more information or to make reservations, call 563-336-8401 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. Proceeds will benefit the Prairie Retreat program fund. $50 after Aug. 15, $40 per person early bird special.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones: 6 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Multi-date Events
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by nineteen members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring works from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Tug Fest: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10, LeClaire and Port Byron riverfronts. Through Aug. 10. Featuring the only tug-of-war across the mighty Mississippi River on Saturday afternoon. This family weekend also includes carnival rides, live entertainment, a parade, 5K run/walk, food, arts and craft vendors and fireworks display (Friday night). There will be no admission charge on Thursday. Admission charge Friday-Saturday as well as charge for some activities all three days.
The Best Of the Bootleggers: Thursdays, Aug. 8 and 15, 5:45-9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Bootlegger staff will perform favorite preshows from over the years including the very first preshow, which opened in 1977. This full-length musical revue will recreate preshows from hits such as, "Sister Act," "Menopause The Musical," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Ring of Fire" and "Mamma Mia." Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $53.55.
Assassins: Thursdays-Saturdays, Aug. 8-10 and 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 11 and 18, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. This musical will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
2019 Fulton City-Wide Yard Sale: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Fulton. Through Aug. 10. For more information, call 815-589-3925 or email Deborah.ervin@cityoffulton.us. Free.
Dino Days! at the Putnam: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Through Aug. 11. This three-day, Jurassic family-friendly event will feature a prehistoric experience complete with a roaming baby dinosaur, dino-themed activities, movies on the big screen, Back to the Jurassic Augmented Reality experience, meet and interact with a real paleontologist and more. Tickets include a movie, Dino Days fun and general admission. $15 adults, $13 for kids (3-17 years).
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 9 and 16, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Shear Madness: Through Sept. 7. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Sister Act: Fridays-Saturdays, Aug. 9-10 and 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 11 and 18, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. $16 adult, $11 child.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Aug. 11 and 18, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: River Landscape Mosaic: Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Aug. 15, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can study the channel characteristics, riverfront uses and environmental issues with pool 15 from Arsenal Island to Campbell's Island, and observe I-74 construction. $14.
6th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: Friday, Aug. 16, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, noon to 10 p.m., Martin Luther King Park, between 7th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. Through Aug. 18. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture of the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Saturday will feature a wide variety of vendors selling local foods, crafts, information booths and health forums. Performances include a drum circle, Play Thangs, Joe Metzkza Band, Been There Done That, Pena Brothers, Pippi and Danny Experience, Ed East Latin Jazz Ensemble, James Culver and the Kuchina Jazz Collective and more. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Free.
6th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: 3-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Through Aug. 18. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Sunday will feature performances by James Culver and Xavier Breaker Coalition. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.