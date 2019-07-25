Thursday, July 25
Channel Cat Talk: Where Does All the Sand and Gravel Come From?: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the construction aggregate industry and the sites and materials traveling up and down the river. $14.
Lyle Beaver and the Brass Notes: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Doggin' Out: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
North of 40: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-8:30 p.m., Central Park Bandshell, S. College Ave., Aledo. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, the show will be canceled. Free.
Friday, July 26
ADA 29th Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living, 501 11th St., Rock Island. The IL/IA Center for Independent Living along with The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area will celebrate diversity and inclusion with this community block party for people of all abilities. There will be food, children's activities, community resources, an art exhibit, deejay, bingo and prizes as well as special performances of the Star Spangled Banner by people with disabilities at 11:30 a.m. and performances by the Terranga drum circle at noon. Free.
Fran and the Country Gentleman: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Pappa-Razzi Lite: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, July 27
Riverine Walk: Historic Moline: 9-10:30 a.m., Moline Waterfront, 1425 River Drive. Participants can explore the 19th-century origins of Moline and the movement of the central business district from the 19th century to today. $6.
Paint-By-Nature: 10 a.m. to noon, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. In this family-friendly class that blends nature and art participants will take a nature walk and then paint a themed picture on canvas. The theme for this class will be wildflowers. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. $5 per canvas.
Summerfest: noon to 3 p.m., Fresh Thyme, 2130 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This series of farmers market-themed events that occur one Saturday per month, June through August, will feature an outdoor produce market, grilling, live music, games and entertainment. The proceeds raised by the sale of the grilling demonstrations also will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Free with charge for some activities.
Crafting For Conservation: 1-3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. This workshop will be part of the Crafting for Conservation series that focuses on recycling old things and re-purposing natural elements. Led by assistant naturalist, Participants can make garden stones our of natural materials and wall art out of recycled toilet paper and paper towel tubes. Participants should bring a plastic or tin container for the garden stones. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, the show will be indoors at 8 p.m.
Moth Party: 8-11:30 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This National Moth Week celebration held in cooperation with the Scott County Master Gardeners will begin with a presentation on moths. Following the presentation, participants can observe how black lighting is used to document and identify moths. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. for more information or to register (appreciated), visit nahantmarsh.org. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, July 28
Kiwanis 2019 Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Proceeds from this flea market will benefit Q-C Children's Therapy Center, Kiwanis Eliminate Project, Kiwanis Children's Foundation, Q-C Food Pantry, scholarships, UTHS Booster Club Sponsor, East Moline and Silvis libraries and more. $2 gate donation.
Bishop Hill Old Settlers' annual Antique Car Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bishop Hill Colony School, 405 W. Main St. Featuring a car show where participants judge entries from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with awards at 3 p.m. Bishop Hill's volunteer firemen also will serve a grilled pork chop meal. Proceeds from the show will go to the restoration and preservation of the Bishop Hill Colony School. For additional information, call 309-932-2474. $10 registration, free for spectators with charge for some activities.
ChurchJazz: 9 and 11:15 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. This group of veteran musicians will play a Chicago Jazz Mass at the 9 and 11:15 a.m. services. Free.
Grace Notes Trio: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. This flute, cello and piano trio will lead a worship service. Free.
Public Tours of Quarters One: noon to 4 p.m., Quarters One, Arsenal Island, Rock Island. The Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation (CDHF) will open the historic Quarters One mansion to the public for guided tours. Tours will begin promptly at noon and continue every half hour until the last tour at 4 p.m. with tour size limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance (required), call 309-737-4280 or visit davenporthouse.org. $10 per person, free for active military.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Praise Band Jam: 3-8 p.m., Geneseo City Park, 144 W. Pearl St., Geneseo. Featuring live music from 10 local Christian bands, food, silent auction, old-fashioned pie auction and praising God. All proceeds will be donated to Pregnancy Resources. free with charge for some activities.
Theresa Kilgore Benefit: 4-10 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles #956, 5103 11th St., Rock Island. This benefit to help Theresa Kilgore purchase a wheelchair motor will feature food, games and more. There also will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle. Free with donations accepted.
Gangstagrass and the Accidentals: 6-8 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Pat Godwin: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Whitney Chitwood and other special guests comedians. $15.
Monday, July 29
Coupe DeVille: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Tuesday, July 30
Channel Cat Talk: Beiderbecke and Bellson: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the lives of Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson through recorded music, recently discovered historical information and anecdotes, and their connections to the Quad-City area. $14.
Farm in the Park: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Veterans Park, Front Street, Galva. The University of Illinois Extension will host this day to explore agriculture, horticulture, healthy living and nutrition. There will be make-n-take agriculture-related stations, a petting zoo, interactive game stations featuring healthy ways to eat and move, recipes and samples from Illinois Extension's nutrition program, Master Gardeners to answer gardening questions and more. There also will be walking tacos for sale with proceeds benefiting the Henry County 4-H Foundation. For more information, call 309-932-3447 or visit web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs. Free.
Coupe de Ville: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 31
Riverine Walk: River Confluence. Historical Importance, Recreational Potentials: 6:30-8 p.m., Hennepin Lock 31, Big Island Road, Milan. Participants can learn about the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock Rivers and adjacent Hennepin Canal. $6.
Here One Day: 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. St. Paul Lutheran Church's Mental Health Awareness Team will host this midsummer mental health movie series. Participants can come and watch a movie and join in the discussion afterward. Popcorn included. This week features the story of filmmaker Kathy Leichter who moved back into her childhood home after her mother's suicide and discovers a hidden box of audiotapes. Sixteen years pass before she has the courage to delve into this trove, unearthing details that her mother had recorded about every aspect of her life. This is an emotionally candid film about a woman coping with mental illness, her relationships with her family and the ripple effects of her suicide on those she loved. Kathy Leichter will Skype in for a Q&A session with the audience after the film. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Channel Cat Talk: Beiderbecke and Bellson: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the lives of Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson through recorded music, recently discovered historical information and anecdotes, and their connections to the Quad-City area. $14.
Coupe De Ville: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Cody Road: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
50 Shades of Rock: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Blues Beatles: 8-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. $20 day of show, $15 in advance.
Friday, Aug. 2
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. July will feature Aquatic Macroinvertebrates and August will be Dragonflies and Damselflies. $10, $5 members.
Kewanee Community Band and Jazz on the Side: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show: 6-9 p.m., Lumber Complex, 235 N. Oak Lane, Blue Grass. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Blues Rock It: 7-10 p.m., River House Bar and Grill, 1510 River Drive, Moline. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Lace Makers will there 1-4 p.m.
Intro to Mushroom Class: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This class will cover the basics of mushroom identification and collection. Participants can learn the basic characteristics of fungi including cap, gill and stipe features along with how to make a spore print and what to carry in the field. Where, when, and how to collect in a sustainable way also will be covered. A portion of the class will be spent outdoors so dress accordingly and bring a basket and pocket knife. $30, $25 members.
Riverine Walk: River Confluence. Historical Importance, Recreational Potentials: 9-10:30 a.m., Hennepin Lock 31, Big Island Road, Milan. Participants can learn about the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock Rivers and adjacent Hennepin Canal. $6.
Pappa-Razzi: 6-9 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
School Supply Drive: 6-8 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3217 4th Ave., Moline. The East End Bolders Club will host this school supply drive to collect supplies to be donated to the Q-C First Day Project. There also will be items raffled off and a potluck at 6 p.m. Free.
Scott H. Biram: 9 p.m., Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave. $10.
Sunday, Aug. 4
River City 6 Jazz Worship Service: 9:10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring gathering music starting at 9:10 a.m., as well as music throughout and after the service. Free.
18th annual Jazz Service: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. Enjoy the sounds of jazz music during this service featuring a live band and singers. The service will include performances of traditional favorites and songs written by Bix Beiderbecke. There also will be a breakfast before the service from 9-10 a.m. Free.
Blues in the Vineyard with the Janeys, Bryce and Billylee: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Chicago Farmer and Connla: 6-8 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Multi-date Events
The art of Sara Peak Convery: Through July 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through July 31. Featuring the paintings of Convery. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by nineteen members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Big Sky: Through July 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Hans Olson. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Mama Mia!: Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 28 and Aug. 4, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug, 3, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 4. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, July 26 and Aug. 2, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors, as well as music and children's activities, will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Mamma Mia!: Friday-Saturday, July 26-27, 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 28, 2 p.m., North Scott High School, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Through July 28. Presented by Countryside Community Theatre and Lancer Productions. $15.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring works from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, July 28 and Aug. 4, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
