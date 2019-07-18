Thursday, July 18
Channel Cat Talk: Historic Bridges of the Quad Cities: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can examine the history of the first railroad bridge to cross the Mississippi and the history of the Government, Centennial and Moline bridges. $14.
Prebyl, Palmer and Dove: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Songbird Quartet: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
The Stone Flowers: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, July 19
The Original Skazz Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 5 p.m., River Music Experience Courtyard, 129 Main St., Davenport. This outdoor show is part of the Friday Live@5 series. Free.
Greg and Rich: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery Tasting Room Courtyard, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. If bad weather the show will be canceled. Free.
Lonely Goats: 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series sponsored by Maquoketa Hometown Pride. Participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be a food truck available. Free.
Matt McPherson: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Bob Gaston CASI New Horizons Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
The Schwag: 9 p.m., Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave. Featuring a Grateful Dead Experience. $10.
Saturday, July 20
6th annual Woodhull Festival: AlWood High School, 301 E. 5th Ave., Woodhull. Featuring a 3.1-mile run beginning at 8 a.m., a sanctioned StrongMan competition, kids' tractor pull, pork chop lunch, ice cream social, supper on Main Street, free street dance featuring Staggard (8 p.m. to midnight) and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Derby in the Village: Village of East Davenport. The ball diamond in the Village of East Davenport will be the site for this inaugural Home Run Derby where participants can pay $25 for 25 outs with youth and adult divisions. There also will be concessions, bags and other yard games and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go directly to the Lokumu Project, which fights poverty and supports vulnerable women in DR Congo. Free with charge for some activities.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Art Academy will host this annual Plein Air Paint Out event featuring local artists throughout the Bettendorf riverfront painting and drawing en plein air. Spectators will be invited to stroll the beautiful riverfront and enjoy the artists' works. At 4:30 p.m. the gallery will host an artist reception with music, food and fellowship. For more information or to register, visit bereskinartgallery.com. $15, free for spectators.
Riverine Walk: Sylvan Island Area. History, Recreation, and Sustainability: 9-10:30 a.m., Sylvan Island Gateway Park, 1st Avenue, Moline. Participants can explore the area near Sylvan Island to observe examples of sustainable actions such as hydropower, the LEED-certified METRO building, water treatment, brown field reclamation and adaptive reuse of industrial buildings and Sylvan Island. $6.
Altitude Assault on Snowstar 5K Race: 9 a.m. to noon, Snowstar Sports Park, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia. There also will be a scramble on the Cosmic Tube Hill shortly after completion of the 5K race. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Quad-Cities Children's Therapy Center. $30.
Art in the Garden: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. This outdoor show will feature local and regional artists inspired by nature including jewelers, photographers, painters, woodworkers, fabric artists and more exhibiting and selling art pieces. The handcrafted works will be on display in tents throughout the gardens and a variety of art price points will be offered. The event also will include food, poets, storytellers and music as well as hands-on kids activities including rock painting, sidewalk chalk art and fun with ﬂowers. $8 adults, $4 members/youth 5-15 years, free for kids 4 years and younger.
6th annual Blackhawk River Rally: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Blackhawk Chapter ABATE of IL will present this river rally with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. There will be a motorcycle rodeo, prizes, food, vendors, raffles and live entertainment by the band Eddie Van Haskell. $10 per person.
Summer Reading Pizza Party with T.J. Regul: 12-2 p.m., Sherrard Public Library District, 207 5th Ave. Participants can celebrate summer reading success with pizza, balloon artist T.J. Regul and the announcement of the Grand Prize winners. Free.
Homebrew Festiv-Ale: 2-6 p.m., Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can sample more than 50 different home-brewed beers from six different clubs including all the local clubs as well as two nearby clubs. There also will be at least six different Reverse Collaborations available. Includes 15 sample tickets and a tasting glass. For more information, call 319-621-1977 or email qcalegirl@gmail.com. $20.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Lunar Landing Party: 7-10 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can mark the 50th anniversary of man's first steps on the lunar surface with this party featuring a recreated 1969 living room like the ones where Americans watched Apollo 11 touchdown on the moon. There also will be music for dancing, actual footage shown at the exact time, stomp rockets, paint a planet, create a comet, appetizers and cosmic cocktails from 1969 as well as a movie pass to come back and watch, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition." $30, $25 members.
Rock 'n' Roll Bingo: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. In from the Cold of the Quad-Cities will host this bingo night. There also will be a cash bar and raffle prizes. All proceeds will benefit homeless service agencies in the Quad-Cities. $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the summer night sky. Jupiter, Saturn, M51 (Whirlpool Galaxy), Garnet Star, Gamma Delphini (Double Star) and other objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather-related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Sunday, July 21
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Blues in the Vineyard with Avey Grouws Band: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Participants may purchase food or bring a picnic. No alcohol may be brought in. Free.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
3 Dawgs and a Bone: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Dos Santos and West of Mabou: 6-8 p.m., Wiley Park, NW 4th Street and NW 4th Avenue, Galva. Part of the Levitt AMP Galva Music series. Participants should bring a blanket or camp chair. Free.
Monday, July 22
Space Cadets: 11-11:45 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Jester Puppets will present this original show that aims to inspire attendees to use unlimited imaginations and travel through space with cadets of the Academy as they problem solve, overcome challenges and work together as a team. Incorporated into to the voyage are elements of STEM to stimulate and encourage young minds. Free.
Troy Rangel and Friends: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Part of the Monday Summer Concert Series presented by the Moline Township Activity Center. Participants should bring a chair or a blanket. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. until sold out. There also will be dance lessons at 6 p.m. ($3 per person). Free.
Tuesday, July 23
Crooked Cactus Band: 5 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Part of the 63rd annual Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 24
Riverine Walk: Historic Moline: 6:30-8 p.m., Moline Waterfront, 1425 River Drive, Moline. Participants can explore the 19th-century origins of Moline and the movement of the central business district from the 19th century to today. $6.
Social Animals: 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. St. Paul Lutheran Church's Mental Health Awareness Team will host this midsummer mental health movie series. Participants watch a movie and join in the discussion afterward. Popcorn included. This week features the story of a daredevil photographer, an aspiring swimsuit model and a Midwest girl next door all looking for the same things from Instagram accounts, a little love, acceptance and, of course, fame. Free.
Thursday, July 25
Barefoot Hawaiian: noon, Colona Public Library, 911 1st St., Colona. The traditions of the Pacific Islands will be brought to the Midwest as Barefoot Hawaiian performs traditional dances from Hawaii, Tahiti and other Polynesian countries. Free.
Lyle Beaver and the Brass Notes : 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Doggin' Out: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's 8th annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the concert will be inside the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
North of 40: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-8:30 p.m., Central Park Bandshell, S. College Ave., Aledo. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. In case of bad weather the show will be cancelled. Free.
Friday, July 26
Pappa-Razzi Lite: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 51st Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, July 27
Riverine Walk: Historic Moline: 9-10:30 a.m., Moline Waterfront, 1425 River Drive, Moline. Participants can explore the 19th century origins of Moline and the movement of the central business district from the 19th century to today. $6.
Summerfest: noon to 3 p.m., Fresh Thyme, 2130 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This series of farmers market themed events that occur one Saturday per month, June through August, will feature an outdoor produce market, grilling, live music, games and entertainment. The proceeds raised by the sale of the grilling demonstrations also will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Free with charge for some activities.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, the show will be indoors at 8 p.m. Free,
Moth Party: 8-11:30 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This National Moth Week celebration held in cooperation with the Scott County Master Gardeners will begin with a presentation on moths. Following the presentation, participants can observe how black lighting is used to document and identify moths. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. for more information or to register (appreciated), visit nahantmarsh.org. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, July 28
Bishop Hill Old Settlers' annual Antique Car Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bishop Hill Colony School, 405 W. Main St., Bishop Hill. Featuring a car show where participants judge entries from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with awards at 3 p.m. Bishop Hill's volunteer firemen also will serve a grilled pork chop meal. Proceeds from the show will go to the restoration and preservation of the Bishop Hill Colony School. For additional information, call 309-932-2474. $10 registration, free for spectators with charge for some activities.
Grace Notes Trio: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. This flute, cello and piano trio will lead a worship service. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Praise Band Jam: 3-8 p.m., Geneseo City Park, 144 W. Pearl St. Featuring live music from 10 local Christian bands, food, silent auction, old-fashioned pie auction and praising God. All proceeds will be donated to Pregnancy Resources. Free with charge for some activities.
Theresa Kilgore Benefit: 4-10 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles #956, 5103 11th St., Rock Island. This benefit to help Theresa Kilgore purchase a wheelchair motor will feature food, games and more. There also will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle. Free with donations accepted.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Pat Godwin: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Whitney Chitwood and other special guests comedians. $15.
Multi-date events
The art of Sara Peak Convery: Through July 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through July 31. Featuring the paintings of Convery. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Parkopoly: Through Sept. 2. Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory has been transformed into a life-size version of the gameboard classic, Monopoly. Participants can collect a gameboard at the Conservatory or by visiting bit.ly/Parkopoly and move around the board by exploring the park and its history and uncovering clues to unlock a special prize. For more information and updates, call 563-328-7275) or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/parks. Conservatory hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Free.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. The exhibition draws from both the visual and emotional concepts of the iconic painting, "Washington Crossing the Delaware," by Emanuel Leutze which has become a symbol for the birth of America. Leutze's painting contains many visual fabrications that mythologize rather than accurately depict a historical incident. German challenges Leutze's account of the scene by using her Power Figures to reimagine Leutze's version of history, retelling it through a different lens. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Collaborating Collectors: Herbert and Lou Hoover: Through Oct. 27. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. This exhibit will feature pieces from the different collections of Herbert and Lou Hoover. Rarely seen items will include Chinese blue and white porcelain pairs, Southwestern art, furniture, Belgian flour sacks, paintings and pieces of Mrs. Hoover's jewelry. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring a quilt exhibit by nineteen members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Big Sky: Through July 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Hans Olson. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
86th annual Clinton County Fair: Thursday-Sunday, July 18-21, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Through July 21. Featuring 4-H/FFA shows, face painting, balloon artist, petting zoo, open contests, displays, vendors, tractor, truck and garden tractor pulls, demolition derby, bull riding, concerts, carnival rides, food and more. For more information, visit clintoncountyiowafair.com. $20 season pass, $10 after 3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, $5 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, free for youth 8 years and younger/with a 4-H and FFA wristband/Wednesday (Food Drive).
Missing Link: Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through July 21. The Richmond Hill Players will present this comedy by Jack Sharkey. $12.
42nd Street: Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through July 21. $16 adult, $11 child.
Mama Mia!: Thursday-Friday, July 18-19, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 28 and Aug. 4, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 24, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug, 3, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 4. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Quad-Cities Veterans Experience Action Center: Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Ambrose University Wellness and Rec Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through July 20. This event will provide a one-stop shop where veterans can access in-person VA and community resources including VA claims and appeals assistance, VA healthcare enrollment and medical exams, VA mobile vet center/dog tags, VA National Cemetery administration caregiver support and more. Participants should bring DD-214. For more information, call 563-355-9900. Free.
Greek Food Festival: Friday-Saturday, , July 19-20, 11 a.m.to 9 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Through July 20. The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will host this two-day Greek Food Festival featuring gyros, pastitsio (Greek lasagna), souvlaki (shishkebabs), spanakopita (spinach puffs), dolmades (meat and rice mixture wrapped in grape leaves), baklava and loukoumades (fried donuts). There also will be Greek music and church tours. Indoor and patio seating available. Dine-in or carryout. Held rain or shine. For more information, call 309-792-2912. Free admission.
Holiday Inn: Through July 20. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, July 19 and 26, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors as well as music and children's activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Something Intangible: Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through July 21. $10 to $13.
The Day We Walked The Moon: Saturday-Sunday, July 20-21, noon to 4 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring interviews with key figures in Mission Control, contemporary astronauts and the families of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong. This documentary also features the Lunar Module, Eagle, now housed at the National Air and Space Museum and interviews with Smithsonian curator, Dr. Teasel Muir-Harmony. Movie showings will be free with the purchase of a museum admission or a ticket to, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition."
Sunday Funday: Sundays, July 21 and 28, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: Where does All the Sand and Gravel Come From?: Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the construction aggregate industry and the sites and materials travelling up and down the river. $14.
