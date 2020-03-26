Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa as coronavirus idles workers

IWD employees were able to process all of the initial unemployment insurance claims received in the latest weekly time frame despite the significant surge in claims, but Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday apologized for delays and said the agency had dedicated 250 staff members to processing claim requests.

On March 17, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and a number of other businesses as part of a widespread economic shutdown caused by the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus that already has resulted in one death triggered 145 known confirmed cases and likely will grow in the future.

The extraordinary order imposed restrictions on gatherings larger than 10 people, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares, casinos and a number of other Iowa businesses until the end March 31 unless it gets changed or extended. She has stopped short, however, of instituting a shelter in place order that would halt all but essential business.

