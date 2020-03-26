Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa, Illinois as coronavirus idles workers

He said the average Iowa monthly unemployment during the Great Recession, so 2007 to 2009, increased to 47,000, and Iowa just saw nearly 42,000 claims filed last week alone.

“So just a weekly unemployment that we just had with new claims was not that far off from the total unemployment that we realized during the Great Recession. So that’s a heck of a number,” he said.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

Dan Black, who teaches economics at the University of Chicago, also called the current economic condition “unprecedented” and said the ripple effects may be felt for a long time to come.

“I've seen people who are panicking and saying, ‘oh, is it going to be a recession? This is going to be the next depression.’ I've seen other people who kind of poopoo the idea, but the truth is, we don't know because we've never seen anything like this,” he said.