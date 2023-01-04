Welcome to the 2023 IHMVCU Shootout. As always, we are thankful to have IHMVCU as our title sponsor. They continue to be an incredible partner to help make this event a strong one for the community to enjoy.

We are pleased to expand and welcome four more area programs to this all-day event. Calamus-Wheatland and Durant are the newcomers on the Iowa side along with Erie-Prophetstown and Abingdon-Avon on the Illinois side to help provide 12 quality girls basketball games in one day. What an exciting day to watch some of the best student-athletes in the area compete.

This fun-filled day has a lot of meaning for our community. One important way is how the proceeds from the day are used.

Having been on the front lines of youth sports for close to two decades at Beyond the Baseline, it has never been more noticeable that many of our young people are getting priced out of the youth sports market. It hurts to see a young player with passion unable to afford to play. With your help, we are committed to change that.

Proceeds from today’s event go directly to sponsor more than 150 youth in our community play competitive basketball and volleyball. We expect those numbers to expand just like this event has.

We are trying to spark the commitment to excel. The young women you watch today show that commitment. Sit back and watch the sparks fly!

Gary Thrapp, event coordinator