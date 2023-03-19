Wellderly Week is observed in the United States on the third week of March annually. This year it will be commemorated from March 20-25.

Although we should celebrate our elders every day of the year it's important to designate observations that are dedicated to the well-being of senior citizens. Wellderly Week gives a new meaning to “acting your age.”

This celebration encourages seniors to pursue a passion, take up a new hobby, and simply just do what makes them happy! Retirement years are an opportunity to develop interests that one was unable to pursue in their youth. Pursuing a hobby keeps elders occupied and is important for their emotional and mental well-being.

Wellderly Week simply reminds us that age is just a number! Age does not have to limit fun, growth, and vitality. Celebrate Wellderly Week by thanking the elderly around you.

Thank them for their services to the community and for being guides to you.